Top 10 New York High School Ice Hockey State Rankings (1/13/2025)
The second week of the New York State high school boys hockey rankings are here.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10 this week:
1. West Genesee (10-0-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Wildcats remained at the top spot following a dominant 7-0 win over Ithaca. They face another Section IV squad, Broome County, on Monday.
2. Suffern (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Mounties picked up two wins in the past week. They take on Scarsdale this Wednesday.
3. Starpoint (7-1-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Spartans blanked West Seneca East, but dropped a game to Niagara Wheatfield. Starpoint takes on Williamsville East on Thursday.
4. Orchard Park (5-0-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Quakers’ big win over Frontier this past weekend puts them in the top five.
5. Ogdensburg (10-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Blue Devils bulked their outscoring margin against opponents, 65-16. The team faces Salmon River and Tupper Lake this week.
6. Skaneateles (9-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Lakers go up against CBA/J-D on Tuesday following a 10-day hiatus from competition.
7. Hilton (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Cadets host Churchville-Chili on Tuesday.
8. Canton (7-0-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Golden Bears continue to roll in Section X competition. They face Tupper Lake and Norwood Norfolk this week.
9. Victor (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Blue Devils break into the top 10 after going 3-0 in the past week.
10. Rome Free Academy (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Also a new member of the top 10, the Black Knights are poised to take the top spot in Section III. RFA will play three games in five days this week.
Dropped out: Saratoga (8-2), Williamsville South (7-2).