Top 10 New York State boys High School Ice Hockey State Rankings (2/10/25)
The sixth week of High School on SI’s New York State high school boys hockey rankings are here.
The regular season is winding down, and the postseason is just around the corner. One team has dropped out of the rankings, while another team makes its return to the top 10.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10 this week:
1. West Genesee (17-0-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Wildcats, who recently wrapped their regular season, will now prepare for the Section III Division I playoffs.
2. Ogdensburg (16-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Blue Devils are coming off a big win over Thousand Islands. Ogdensburg faces Canton on Wednesday.
3. Suffern (14-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Mounties extended their win streak to eight games. The team takes on Clarkstown this Wednesday.
4. Skaneateles (16-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Lakers have outscored opponents, 87-7, so far this season. The team faces Whitesboro this week.
5. Hilton (18-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Cadets knocked off Victor, 8-3, in overwhelming fashion last week. Hilton goes up against Webster Thomas on Tuesday.
6. Orchard Park (13-2-0-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Quakers continue to roll in dominating fashion. They host Frontier on Wednesday.
7. Starpoint (15-2-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Spartans, winners of eight in a row, face Iroquois/Alden on Saturday.
8. Rome Free Academy (17-1-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Black Knights are gearing up for the upcoming Section III Division I tournament.
9. Rivertown (17-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Legends continue their magic on the ice with another victory recently.
10. Saratoga (10-1-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Blue Streaks make a return to the rankings. In the last seven games, Saratoga has an unbeaten mark of 6-0-1.
Dropped out: Victor (14-4).