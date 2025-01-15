High School

Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/15/2025)

Thomas Jefferson is New York's new No. 1; Top 25 experiences a major shakeup with five new teams entering this week's rankings

Kevin L. Smith

SBLive Sports

Another week, another new number one for the New York State high school boys basketball rankings.

The rankings went through a major shift, including the bottom half.

See where teams stack up in the fourth week of the Power 25 in New York:

1. Thomas Jefferson (17-1)

Previous rank: 2

The Orange Wave moved to the top spot after they went 3-0 in the past week. Jefferson faces Wagner on Thursday, then Curtis on Saturday.

2. Poly Prep Country Day (11-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Blue Devils squeezed out a 55-52 win over Hackley in a rematch of last season’s NYSAIS Class B title game. The team takes on James Madison this Saturday.

3. Glens Falls (10-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Black Bears continue to dominate Section II with three wins in the past week. The team faces Hudson Falls on Saturday.

4. St. John’s Prep (13-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Red Storm have not lost in almost a month. The team takes on Monsignor McClancy this Friday.

5. Summit Academy (15-3)

Previous rank: 9

The Eagles picked up three victories in the last week. They go up against Science Skills on Friday.

6. Eagle Academy II (12-3)

Previous rank: 6

The Eagles, winners of 10 of their last 11 games, host Curtis on Thursday.

7. Albany Academy (11-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Cadets recently dropped two in a row. They’ll look to snap the skid against LaSalle Institute on Wednesday.

8. St. Francis Prep (11-2)

Previous rank: 12

The Terriers have won four of their last five games.

9. Canisius (11-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Crusaders take their four-game win streak into a showdown with St. Joseph’s Collegiate on Friday.

10. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (9-2)

Previous rank: 14

The Marauders are currently 5-0 in their division. They take on divisional rival Canisius this Friday.

11. East Rochester (5-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Eagles take on Erie this Saturday.

12. Mamaroneck (11-0)

Previous rank: 15

The Bobcats’ undefeated run continues with a matchup against Scarsdale this week.

13. Westhill (9-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Warriors grabbed a big win over Cazenovia, but dropped a tight game against Bishop Ludden. Westhill hosts Christian Brothers Academy on Friday.

14. World of Inquiry (8-1)

Previous rank: 12

The Griffins compiled a 2-1 record in the past week. They host Penn Yan on Thursday.

15. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (9-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Bulldogs keep their unbeaten mark intact as they take on some tough matchups.

16. Transit Tech (16-1)

Previous rank: 21

The Express are seemingly unstoppable as they have extended their win streak to nine games.

17. Tappan Zee (10-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Dutchman are scheduled to face Byram Hills on Saturday.

18. Wayne (11-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Eagles host Waterloo on Friday.

19. Rush-Henrietta (9-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Royal Comets host Hilton Wednesday, then Webster Thomas on Friday.

20. Archbishop Stepinac (10-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Crusaders, winners of five-straight games, play three games in the next five days.

21. Greece Athena (9-0)

Previous rank: 22

Undefeated in their division, the Trojans host divisional foe Canandaigua this week.

22. Frederick Douglass Academy (11-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The undefeated Lions hit the road to take on Environmental Studies this Thursday.

23. Cooperstown (11-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Hawkeyes are coming off a dominant win over Hamilton on Monday. Cooperstown will face West Canada Valley on Thursday.

24. Akron (10-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Tigers are 6-0 in their division so far.

25. Southampton (12-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Mariners are on a roll in Section XI. They face Bayport-Blue Point next.

Dropped Out: Eagle Academy (14-4), Allegany-Limestone (8-1), Banneker Academy (11-2), South Bronx Prep (13-4), Hamilton (8-1).

Kevin L. Smith
