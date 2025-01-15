Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/15/2025)
Another week, another new number one for the New York State high school boys basketball rankings.
The rankings went through a major shift, including the bottom half.
See where teams stack up in the fourth week of the Power 25 in New York:
1. Thomas Jefferson (17-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Orange Wave moved to the top spot after they went 3-0 in the past week. Jefferson faces Wagner on Thursday, then Curtis on Saturday.
2. Poly Prep Country Day (11-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Blue Devils squeezed out a 55-52 win over Hackley in a rematch of last season’s NYSAIS Class B title game. The team takes on James Madison this Saturday.
3. Glens Falls (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Black Bears continue to dominate Section II with three wins in the past week. The team faces Hudson Falls on Saturday.
4. St. John’s Prep (13-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Red Storm have not lost in almost a month. The team takes on Monsignor McClancy this Friday.
5. Summit Academy (15-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Eagles picked up three victories in the last week. They go up against Science Skills on Friday.
6. Eagle Academy II (12-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Eagles, winners of 10 of their last 11 games, host Curtis on Thursday.
7. Albany Academy (11-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Cadets recently dropped two in a row. They’ll look to snap the skid against LaSalle Institute on Wednesday.
8. St. Francis Prep (11-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Terriers have won four of their last five games.
9. Canisius (11-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Crusaders take their four-game win streak into a showdown with St. Joseph’s Collegiate on Friday.
10. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (9-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Marauders are currently 5-0 in their division. They take on divisional rival Canisius this Friday.
11. East Rochester (5-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Eagles take on Erie this Saturday.
12. Mamaroneck (11-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Bobcats’ undefeated run continues with a matchup against Scarsdale this week.
13. Westhill (9-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Warriors grabbed a big win over Cazenovia, but dropped a tight game against Bishop Ludden. Westhill hosts Christian Brothers Academy on Friday.
14. World of Inquiry (8-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Griffins compiled a 2-1 record in the past week. They host Penn Yan on Thursday.
15. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (9-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs keep their unbeaten mark intact as they take on some tough matchups.
16. Transit Tech (16-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Express are seemingly unstoppable as they have extended their win streak to nine games.
17. Tappan Zee (10-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Dutchman are scheduled to face Byram Hills on Saturday.
18. Wayne (11-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Eagles host Waterloo on Friday.
19. Rush-Henrietta (9-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Royal Comets host Hilton Wednesday, then Webster Thomas on Friday.
20. Archbishop Stepinac (10-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Crusaders, winners of five-straight games, play three games in the next five days.
21. Greece Athena (9-0)
Previous rank: 22
Undefeated in their division, the Trojans host divisional foe Canandaigua this week.
22. Frederick Douglass Academy (11-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The undefeated Lions hit the road to take on Environmental Studies this Thursday.
23. Cooperstown (11-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Hawkeyes are coming off a dominant win over Hamilton on Monday. Cooperstown will face West Canada Valley on Thursday.
24. Akron (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Tigers are 6-0 in their division so far.
25. Southampton (12-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Mariners are on a roll in Section XI. They face Bayport-Blue Point next.
Dropped Out: Eagle Academy (14-4), Allegany-Limestone (8-1), Banneker Academy (11-2), South Bronx Prep (13-4), Hamilton (8-1).