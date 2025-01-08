Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/8/2025)
A new number one squeezes into this week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings, in addition to some moving pieces throughout the list.
See where teams stack up in the third week of the Power 25 in New York:
1. Albany Academy (11-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets have reached the top spot of the rankings. The team faces Iona Prep on Saturday.
2. Thomas Jefferson (14-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Orange Wave have made a significant jump after impressive wins over the past few days.
3. Poly Prep Country Day (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Following a brief hiatus, the Blue Devils face Hackley this weekend in a rematch of last season’s NYSAIS Class B final.
4. Glens Falls (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Black Bears take on Queensbury this Saturday.
5. St. John’s Prep (11-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Red Storm will go up against Salesian on Wednesday.
6. Eagle Academy II (9-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Eagles, winners of seven-straight games, will be pitted against Wagner on Thursday.
No. 7: East Rochester (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Eagles are slated to face World of Inquiry next Wednesday.
8. South Bronx Prep (12-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Cougars have won two in a row following a recent 2-2 stretch.
9. Summit Academy (12-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Eagles have league games on Wednesday and Saturday.
10. Westhill (8-1)
Previous rank: 12
Westhill takes on Cazenovia this Saturday.
11. St. Francis Prep (9-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Terriers have won four of their last five games.
12. World of Inquiry (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Griffins go up against Rochester Prep on Friday.
13. Canisius (9-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Crusaders bring a two-game win streak into a road contest against Park on Friday.
14. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (7-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Marauders are on the road Thursday for a matchup against top-ranked Albany Academy.
15. Mamaroneck (10-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Bobcats’ impressive season continues this Saturday against Ossining.
16. Banneker Academy (11-1)
Previous rank: 19
Banneker has a handful of games coming up this week.
17. Hamilton (7-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Emerald Knights, fresh off of holiday break, host Westmoreland on Friday.
18. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (8-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Bulldogs face Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons on Wednesday.
19. Rush-Henrietta (8-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Royal Comets are scheduled to face Fairport on Friday in a battle of unbeaten squads.
20. Wayne (9-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Eagles hit the road on Friday to take on Palmyra-Macedon.
21. Transit Tech (13-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Express are currently on a six-game win streak.
22. Greece Athena (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Trojans have a mix of league and non-league games coming up this week.
23. Tappan Zee (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Dutchmen dive into non-league matchups before taking on conference play.
24. Eagle Academy (12-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Eagle Academy takes on Brandeis and Nazareth this weekend in the city.
25. Allegany-Limestone (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Gators are away on Thursday for a contest against Salamanca.
Dropped Out: Fillmore (6-1), Port Washington (8-2), Long Island Lutheran (8-6), Stony Brook (9-1), Byram Hills (7-1).