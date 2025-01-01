Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/31/2024)
This week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings went through a major shift.
Some teams made moves, others stayed in the same spot. See where teams stack up in the second week of the Power 25 in New York:
1. Poly Prep Country Day (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Blue Devils have had a brief hiatus in its regular season schedule, but remain at the top spot in the state. Poly Prep faces Hackley next in a rematch of last season’s Class B final.
2. Albany Academy (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Cadets won three in a row between Dec. 27-29. The team faces Christian Brothers Academy of Albany on Sunday (Jan. 5).
3. St. John’s Prep (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Red Storm will go up against Moore Catholic on Saturday.
4. Glens Falls (6-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Black Bears face Ridgewood (New Jersey) on Saturday.
5. Thomas Jefferson (12-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Orange Wave recorded three-straight victories on Dec. 27-29. Jefferson will jump into league play on Saturday.
6. Eagle Academy (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
Eagle Academy topped St. Benedict’s Prep (New Jersey) on Sunday. The team will compete in the Clark’s Christmas Classic in Orlando, Fla. this weekend.
7. Summit Academy (13-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Eagles host Cobble Hill on Friday (Jan. 3).
8. East Rochester (6-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Bombers are slated to face Bishop Kearney on Friday.
9. South Bronx Prep (10-3)
Previous rank: 7
South Bronx Prep has been 2-2 in the past week. The Cougars hit the road to face University Prep on Thursday.
10. Long Island Lutheran (8-5)
Previous rank: 16
After a 4-5 start to the season, the Crusaders have compiled a four-game win streak. Following a week-long break, Long Island Lutheran takes on Veritas Academy of California next.
11. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Marauders are on the road Thursday for a matchup against second-ranked Albany Academy.
12. Westhill (8-1)
Previous rank: 11
Westhill, winners of six-straight games, hosts Cortland on Jan. 7.
13. St. Francis Prep (7-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Terriers went 1-1 last week. They take on Archbishop Molloy this Friday.
14. Canisius (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Crusaders, who compiled a 2-1 record in the previous week, go up against Niagara Falls on Saturday.
15. Port Washington (8-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Vikings, who capped the month of December undefeated, match up against Great Neck South on Thursday.
16. Fillmore (6-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Eagles’ go up against Geneseo on Jan. 7.
17. Byram Hills (6-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Bobcats are slated to compete against Scarsdale in the Slam Dunk Showcase in Westchester County on Saturday.
18. Stony Brook (9-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Bears are pitted against Holy Cross in the Gary Charles Tip of the Hat Classic at Chaminade High School on Saturday.
19. Banneker Academy (11-1)
Previous rank: 21
Banneker competes in the Real Scout Jamboree in Brooklyn this weekend.
20. Hamilton (6-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Emerald Knights are coming off a dominant Sackets Harbor on Dec. 27. Hamilton faces Sauquoit Valley on Jan. 7.
21. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (8-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Bulldogs begin league play this weekend.
22. Mamaroneck (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bobcats are set to compete against Rye in the Slam Dunk Showcase in Westchester County on Saturday.
23. Rush-Henrietta (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Royal Comets are off to an impressive start. R-H will face Green Tech on Saturday.
24. Wayne (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles, coming off an overwhelming win over Holland, face Midlakes on Friday.
25. Transit Tech (12-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Express trekked into the rankings for the first time this season. Currently on a five-game win streak, Transit Tech takes on Van Arsdale this weekend.