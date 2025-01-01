High School

Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/31/2024)

Albany Academy jumps four spots to No. 2; Thomas Jefferson climbs to No. 5; Five new teams enter this week's rankings including No. 11 St. Joseph's Collegiate

Albany Academy has climbed four spots, to No. 2, in this week's Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball Rankings
This week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings went through a major shift. 

Some teams made moves, others stayed in the same spot. See where teams stack up in the second week of the Power 25 in New York:

1. Poly Prep Country Day (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Blue Devils have had a brief hiatus in its regular season schedule, but remain at the top spot in the state. Poly Prep faces Hackley next in a rematch of last season’s Class B final.

2. Albany Academy (9-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Cadets won three in a row between Dec. 27-29. The team faces Christian Brothers Academy of Albany on Sunday (Jan. 5).

3. St. John’s Prep (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Red Storm will go up against Moore Catholic on Saturday.

4. Glens Falls (6-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Black Bears face Ridgewood (New Jersey) on Saturday.

5. Thomas Jefferson (12-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Orange Wave recorded three-straight victories on Dec. 27-29. Jefferson will jump into league play on Saturday.

6. Eagle Academy (10-2)

Previous rank: 2

Eagle Academy topped St. Benedict’s Prep (New Jersey) on Sunday. The team will compete in the Clark’s Christmas Classic in Orlando, Fla. this weekend.

7. Summit Academy (13-3)

Previous rank: 4

The Eagles host Cobble Hill on Friday (Jan. 3).

8. East Rochester (6-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Bombers are slated to face Bishop Kearney on Friday.

9. South Bronx Prep (10-3)

Previous rank: 7

South Bronx Prep has been 2-2 in the past week. The Cougars hit the road to face University Prep on Thursday.

10. Long Island Lutheran (8-5)

Previous rank: 16

After a 4-5 start to the season, the Crusaders have compiled a four-game win streak. Following a week-long break, Long Island Lutheran takes on Veritas Academy of California next.

11. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (6-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Marauders are on the road Thursday for a matchup against second-ranked Albany Academy.

12. Westhill (8-1)

Previous rank: 11

Westhill, winners of six-straight games, hosts Cortland on Jan. 7.

13. St. Francis Prep (7-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Terriers went 1-1 last week. They take on Archbishop Molloy this Friday.

14. Canisius (8-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Crusaders, who compiled a 2-1 record in the previous week, go up against Niagara Falls on Saturday.

15. Port Washington (8-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Vikings, who capped the month of December undefeated, match up against Great Neck South on Thursday.

16. Fillmore (6-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Eagles’ go up against Geneseo on Jan. 7.

17. Byram Hills (6-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Bobcats are slated to compete against Scarsdale in the Slam Dunk Showcase in Westchester County on Saturday.

18. Stony Brook (9-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Bears are pitted against Holy Cross in the Gary Charles Tip of the Hat Classic at Chaminade High School on Saturday.

19. Banneker Academy (11-1)

Previous rank: 21

Banneker competes in the Real Scout Jamboree in Brooklyn this weekend.

20. Hamilton (6-0)

Previous rank: 25

The Emerald Knights are coming off a dominant Sackets Harbor on Dec. 27. Hamilton faces Sauquoit Valley on Jan. 7.

21. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (8-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Bulldogs begin league play this weekend.

22. Mamaroneck (9-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Bobcats are set to compete against Rye in the Slam Dunk Showcase in Westchester County on Saturday.

23. Rush-Henrietta (7-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Royal Comets are off to an impressive start. R-H will face Green Tech on Saturday.

24. Wayne (7-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Eagles, coming off an overwhelming win over Holland, face Midlakes on Friday.

25. Transit Tech (12-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Express trekked into the rankings for the first time this season. Currently on a five-game win streak, Transit Tech takes on Van Arsdale this weekend.

