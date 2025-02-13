Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/12/2025)
As the regular season winds down, there were some teams moving through this week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings.
See where teams stack up in the eighth week of the Power 25 in New York:
1. Thomas Jefferson (24-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Orange Wave will host Lincoln High School in the Brooklyn Borough semifinals on Friday.
2. Poly Prep Country Day (21-0)
Previous rank: 2
3. Glens Falls (19-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Black Bears, currently 15-0 in their division, host South Glens Falls on Friday.
4. Albany Academy (18-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Cadets host Section V’s University Prep on Saturday.
5. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (19-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Marauders host division rival Canisius on Friday.
6. Greece Athena (16-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Trojans are coming off a Monday contest where they handed Rush Henrietta its first loss of the season. Athena is also 8-0 in its division.
7. Summit Academy (20-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Eagles, 14-0 in their division, will now prepare for the postseason.
8. St. John’s Prep (21-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Red Storm will await their first opponent in the Class A tournament on Feb. 22.
9. Archbishop Stepinac (20-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Crusaders suffered a tough loss to St. Francis Prep on Tuesday. Stepinac will now prepare for the Archdiocese Tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
10. East Rochester (12-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Eagles continue to roll. They face McQuaid Jesuit on Friday.
11. St. Francis Prep (19-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Terriers will look forward to the postseason beginning in a week.
12. World of Inquiry (14-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Griffins face Early College on Thursday.
13. Canisius (19-3)
Previous rank: 14
The Crusaders wrap up their regular season with a matchup against St. Joseph’s on Friday.
14. Great Neck South (20-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Rebels bring their undefeated record into the Class AA quarterfinals, which begins next Wednesday.
15. Eagle Academy II (18-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Eagles host Canarsie in the Brooklyn Borough semifinal round on Thursday.
16. Berne-Knox-Westerlo (18-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs take on Duanesburg in the WAC championship game on Tuesday.
17. Westhill (17-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Warriors, winners of eight-straight games, host Bishop Grimes on Thursday.
18. Rome Free Academy (15-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Black Knights go up against Vernon Verona Sherrill on Friday.
19. Cooperstown (18-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Hawkeyes face Hamilton on Thursday.
20. Rush-Henrietta (16-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Royal Comets will look to bounce back from a loss to Greece Athena when they host Fairport this week.
21. Southampton (19-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Mariners are set to compete in the Class A tournament in two weeks.
22. Saratoga Catholic (18-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Saints, sporting a 13-0 record in their division, face Hoosick Falls in the league championship game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 24
23. Tappan Zee (17-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Dutchmen have returned to the rankings. They host Roosevelt on Thursday.
24. Duanesburg (17-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles, currently on a 12-game win streak, take on Fonda-Fultonville this week.
25. Tully (15-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Black Knights are new to the top 25. The team has won 10 in a row.
—
Dropped Out: Wayne (16-2), Woodlands (15-2), Luperon (16-4).