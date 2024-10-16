Top 25 New York high school football rankings (10/16/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Oct. 10-12 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes, with the latter sitting at No. 2. Then followed by Somers and Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings
1. Iona Prep (5-1)
There's a new No. 1 in town. Iona Prep takes over the top spot in this week's rankings aftergetting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 last week.
2. Cardinal Hayes (4-2)
For the first time this season, Cardinal Hayes is not at the top of the rankings. They drop to the second spot after falling 34-27 to Iona Prep last week.
3. Somers (6-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and cruised to a 40-3 victory over Harrison last week. This week they face Brewster at home.
4. Christian Brothers Academy (6-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another easy win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 49-7 victory over Baldwinsville.
5. Maine-Endwell (6-0)
Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell and they scored plenty in a 54-7 rout of Johnson City last week.
6. Tottenville (5-1)
In the first six games played, Tottenville's offense is averaging a staggering 47.5 points per game.
7. Garden City (6-0)
Through six games, the Trojans have only yielded 23 points. Most recent win was a 42-0 victory over Southside.
8. East Islip (5-0)
East Islip in victories over Centereach, West Islip, Smithtown West, West Babylon and Half Hallow Hills East, the Redmen have won by a combined total of 198-35.
9. Shaker (6-0)
The Bison have made it look easy through six games, with their latest win being a 26-14 decision over Averill Park.
10. Rye (5-0)
Rye quarterback Carson Miller has been impressive through five games, completing 67-of-94 passes for 1,364 yards and 15 touchdowns.
11. Chaminade (6-1)
Peter Gerbasi has been the workhorse out of the backfield for the Flyers, rushing for 519 yards and four touchdowns through seven games played.
12. Oceanside (5-0)
Through five games, the Sailors are averaging an impressive 41.2 points per game. Up next is East Meadow at home.
13. Lewis J. Bennett (5-1)
Since a season-opening loss to St. John's College High, Bennett has won four games in a row. They'll look to make it six against Lockport on Friday night.
14. Long Island Lutheran (4-1)
Despite losing their first game in a 40-32 decision against Delaware Valley (Pennyslvania), Long Island Lutheran still remains one of the state's best programs.
15. Sayville (5-0)
The Golden Flashes continued their strong play this season in a 57-21 shellacking of Kings Park last week.
16. St. Anthony's (4-3)
We bring St. Anthony's into the ranks and take into consideration the kind of schedule they've already played to this point. A 48-40 loss to Iona Prep a couple weeks ago keeps them higher up in this week's rankings.
17. New Hartford (6-0)
New Hartford has only given up 52 points through five victories against Adirondack, Homer, Institute Tech, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, Camden and Oneida.
18. Waverly (4-1)
We dropped Waverly down a few notches after they suffered a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Maine-Endwell a couple weeks ago. They bounced back against Dryden last week with a 48-0 drubbing.
19. Whitesboro (6-0)
Through six games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 54.8 points per game. This has been a very potent offense all season long.
20. Liverpool (5-1)
The Warriors dropped their first game of the season in a 42-10 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy. Liverpool just barely edged out West Genesee last week 35-32.
21. Canisius (4-2)
Canisius running back Elijah Kimble has been one of the top at his position in the state, rushing for 846 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.
22. Yorktown (4-2)
The Husker return to the rankings after trouncing Mahopac 42-7 last week. Yorktown finishes the season with games against Rye and Brewster, respectively.
23. Bronxville (5-0)
Through five games, the Broncos have only yielded 33 points. They'll take on Croton-Harmon at home this week.
24. Half Hallow Hills West (5-0)
Joseph Filardi has had a tremendous season so far, throwing for 1,190 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception.
25. Fairport (6-0)
The Red Raiders make their debut into the rankings this week after a 28-0 rout of Hilton last week.
