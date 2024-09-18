Top 25 New York high school football rankings (9/18/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Sep. 12-14 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State starts with last year's AAA champion Cardinal Hayes then followed by the Iona Prep followed by Somers and Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings
1. Cardinal Hayes (1-1)
After opening the season with an impressive 36-29 win over Catholic Memorial, Cardinal Hayes fell 36-20 to DePaul Catholic (New Jersey) in Week 2.
2. Iona Prep (1-1)
Playing against one of the top programs in the country in New Jersey's Bergen Catholic, Iona Prep fell 31-10 at home.
3. Somers (2-0)
The Tuskers have had two close calls in the opening weeks, defeating Ramapo (40-35) and Yorktown (16-12).
4. Christian Brothers Academy (2-0)
There's been no match for the Brothers in their first two games, winning by a combined score of 59-0.
5. Farmingdale (1-0)
Farmingdale's first game was last week against Westbury, winning handily 37-0. This week they face Port Washington.
6. Maine-Endwell (2-0)
Through two games, the Spartrans offense is averaging a staggering 45.5 points per game.
7. Tottenville (2-1)
Tottenville has bounced back since a season-opening loss to Bishop Moore (New York), beating Neumann-Goretti and Wagner.
8. Garden City (2-0)
The Trojans have been dominant through their first two games against Bethpage and Floral Park Memorial, out-scoring them 73-3.
9. East Islip (1-0)
East Islip was impressive in its first game of the season against West Islip, winning 38-7.
10. Shaker (2-0)
The Bison have opened the season with convincing victories over Shenendehowa and Niskayuna.
11. Erasmus Hall (1-1)
Eramus Hall bounced back from a season-opening loss to St. Joseph's Prep and defeated Port Richmond 48-0 last week.
12. Rye (2-0)
Carson Miller showed up in a big way last week in a 44-22 win over Ramapao, throwing for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
13. Aquinas Institute (2-0)
The Little Irish are leaning on the legs of running back Derrion Battle, who rushed for 146 yards in Week 1.
14. Chaminade (2-1)
Peter Gerbasi has been the workhorse out of the backfield for the Flyers, rushing for 229 yards through three games.
15. Monroe (2-0)
The Red Jackets are off to a solid start to the season and have Brockport coming up.
16. Archbishop Stepinac (0-3)
Yes, a team that's winless makes the list. We would argue, however, that the Crusaders have arguably the toughest schedule so far of any New York team.
17. Oceanside (2-0)
Through two games, the Sailors are averaging an impressive 46 points per game.
18. Lewis J. Bennett (1-1)
Quarterback Jordan Freeman has looked sharp early on for the Tigers and will need to be on his 'A' game heading into this week's game versus Niagara Falls.
19. Newburgh Fee Academy (2-0)
It's been a solid start for the Goldblack as they have notched wins over Arlington and Minisink Valley.
20. Tioga (2-0)
The Tigers' offense has been the strong suit of the team thus far, averaging a cool 29 points per contest.
21. Waverly (2-0)
It's been a balanced offensive attack for the Wolverines this season, averaging around 125 yards through the air and on the ground through two games.
22. Yorktown (1-1)
The Huskers in Week 2 lost a heartbreaker against No. 3 Somers, 16-12.
23. Long Island Lutheran (2-0)
In two games, quarterback Peyton Robinson has thrown for 626 yards and eight touchdowns.
24. Moore Catholic (2-1)
After a 2-0 start, the Mavericks dropped their first game of the season against St. Peters' Prep (New Jersey), 38-6.
25. Canisius (1-1)
The Crusaders face a tough test this week when they travel to undefeated Cathedral Prep (Pennsylvania).
