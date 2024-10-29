Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New York Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)
New York high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New York Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dylan Fox, Port Jervis
The junior quarterback was efficient in Port Jervis' 62-13 win over Saugerties, completing 10-of-13 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jeremiah Williams, St. Peter's
Williams was running around, through and over defenders in a thrilling 44-41 victory over Holy Trinity, with the running back rushing for 282 yards on 39 attempts and two touchdowns.
Pooty Cunningham, Monroe
Cunningham was nearly flawless in Monroe's 32-0 victory over Eastridge, completing 21-of-25 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns.
Jahyden Clark, Canisius
The senior free safety was busy making tackles and picking off passes in Canisius' victory last week, racking up 11 tackles and picking off two passes.
Declan Connolly, Tuckahoe
Connolly, a junior running back, had a strong night in a 53-12 win over Poughkeepsie and rushed for 155 yards and punched in three scores.
Jack Leary, St. Francis Prep
The junior quarterback was steady in St. Francis Prep's 35-6 victory over Cardinal Spellman last week, completing 7-of-9 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Jahbari Clark, Bishop Ludden
The senior running back was stellar in the team's 28-15 win over Cazenovia, carried the rock 29 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
Peter Castaldo, Comsewogue
Castaldo was finding the endzone early and often in Comsewogue's 42-6 victory over Amityville Memorial, rushing for 117 yards and four scores.
Gary Merrill, St. Anthony's
Another running bac that ran wild was Merrill in St. Anthony's 34-20 victory over Kellenberg Memorial, rushing for a game-high 225 yards and five scores.
Landon Welka, St. Francis
Not many dual-threat quarterbacks had quite the game Welka had in a 35-33 victory over McDowell, totaling 357 all-purpose yards and accounting for four total scores.
Mateo Dobra, Putnam Valley
Dobra was dealing in Putnam Valley's 62-35 victory over Dobbs Ferry, completing 11-of-18 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports