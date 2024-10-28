Wrestling elite shine at 2024 National High School Recruiting Showcase
The best of the best from around the United States gathered in Des Moines, Iowa for the 2024 Boys National High School Recruiting Showcase. The event took place from HyVee Hall inside the Iowa Events Center.
An invite-only competition, the field featured state champions and others who met specific performance requirements in order to qualify. Those that did qualify competed in folkstyle, which is used at the collegiate level.
Christian Jelle, a Minnesota state champion competing for Scoring Edge Wrestling Center, claimed the 138-pound championship and was named outstanding wrestler of the meet. He topped Bettendorf’s Cody Trevino in the finals, 18-5.
>>2024-25 PRESEASON NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS<<
Samuel Sanchez, the 2024 U17 World freestyle champion, scored a victory over Michael Rundell, the 2024 16U Nationals champion in both freestyle and Greco-Roman, in a heavily invested 106-pound final, 11-1.
Jace Hedeman, a two-time state champion from Union LaPorte City in Iowa, won the 132-pound title with a major decision. Four-time Alabama state champion William Anderson won at 144 while Carson Weber and Brody Kelly of Illinois claimed titles at 150 and 175.
Two more wrestlers from Iowa, Maximus Dhabolt and Ashton Honnold, locked up titles. Dhabolt, competing for Sebolt Wrestling Academy, was the winner at 157 pounds. He was third at states this past winter.
Honnold, wrestling for Moen Wrestling Academy, earned an escape to top Elijah Schunge at 215 in overtime, 3-2. He was a state champion this past winter for Nodaway Valley.
Jimmy Mastny and Aiden Cooley went to sudden-victory in the 190-pound final, with Mastny from Illinois earning a 4-1 victory. Cooley, a member of the 2023 U17 World Greco-Roman team, competes in Texas.
Sanderson Wrestling Academy prospect Lander Bosh out of Utah won at 120 pounds, Demetrios Carrera of Illinois won at 126, Minnesota’s Jarrett Wadsen was the champion at 165 and Peter Savarino from Tennessee was first at 285.
At the same time as the Showcase, the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals took place, with both boys and girls hitting the mats.
Fifth and sixth grade winners included Nolan Gatt, Jacob Graber, Ian Weber, Bradey Bleich, Beckett Moyer, Joshua Isaac, Alex Lobdell, Anze Williams, Jacobie Robbins, Nash Denison, Bryce Siem, Jaxon Petersen, Hank Gutormson and Owen Willis.
Seventh and eighth grade winners included Cameron Ramp, Johnathan Thompson, Nelson Villfane, Bryce Fiore, Brody Compau, Arav Pandey, Colton Schultz, Jeremy Carver, Alex Marchetti, Jeffrey Dunaway, Vinny Ferrari, Mason Milsaps, Caden Woodall, Lincoln Hinchman, Donovan Symalla, Duane Leslie and Rhodes Molenda.
Sixth through eighth grade winners from the girls divisions were Freyda Nelson, Avery Haber, Abigail Peterson, Azyah Rice, Lealani Valdez, Charlotte Nold, Adriana Kunz, Carleigh Clark, Lyric Hetzer, Zaylyn Woods, Rain Scott, Rachel Garcia, Scarlett Yeager, Emma Antoni, Parker Martinez, Leolyn Karnowski and Lainy Jochim.
Winners from grades 9-12 girls were Easton Dadiomoff, Piper Montoya, Katey Valdez, Aubree Gutierrez, Riley Rayome, Caley Graber, Sierra Chiesa, Samantha Sachs, Landri VonGonten, Aleksandra Bastaic, Violette Lasure, Angelina Jiang, Jael Miller, Evelyn Vargas, Mia Cienega and Ariana Chavez.
Boys 9-12 grade winners were Hudson Chittum, Lazarus McEwen, Oleksandr Havrylkiv, Bryar Hooks, Owen Marshall, Gavin Green, Mason DesRochers, Garrison Sartain, Thomas Schechterly, Samuel Almedina, Luke Hayden, JT Smith, Carter Brown, Braylen Meeuwsen and Caleb Tyler.
Those earning titles in boys 11-12 grades included Davion Henry, Ryder Dempewolf, Tyson Waughtel, Kiernan Meink, Caeleb Hutchinson, Angel Serrano, Hunter Stevens, Jake Miller, Logan Glynn, Jaxon Miller, Dawson McConnell, Adonis Bonar li, Myron Mendez and Devin Quantz.
2024 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL RECRUITING SHOWCASE
106
1st Place Match - Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza High School Wrestling) maj dec Michael Rundell (The Wrestling Academy) (Maj 11-1)
3rd Place Match - Landon Thoennes (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) pin Coy Mehlert (Immortal Athletics WC) (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match - Vincent DeMarco (Askren Wrestling Academy) forfeit Chase Karenbauer (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (FF)
7th Place Match - Zachary Siatka (NG Bombers Wrestling Club) dec. Damian Trujillo (Atrisco Heritage Academy High School Wrestling) (Dec 6-0)
113
1st Place Match - Drake VomBaur (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by decision over Maxwell Bradley (Tuttle Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match - Nico DeSalvo (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Kellen Mesina (Golden Bears Wrestling Club) (TF 18-3)
5th Place Match - Blake Hawkins (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by medical forfeit over Jackson Shipley (3F Wrestling) (MFF)
7th Place Match - Hendrix Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC) won by fall over Daniel Goodwin (Izzy Style Wrestling) (Fall 2:14)
120
1st Place Match - Lander Bosh (Sanderson Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Mikey Ruiz (Panhandle RTC) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match - Gavin Landers (Immortal Athletics WC) won by decision over Nicolas Enzminger (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match - Shea Richter (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Santiago Ramirez (Gracie Barra Westchase Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-2)
7th Place Match - David Hill (Elevate Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cale Vandermark (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:05)
126
1st Place Match - Demetrios Carrera (Team El1te Wrestling) won by decision over Michael Esteban (Illinois) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match - Brady Baker (Michigan West Wrestling Club) won by decision over Truman Folkers (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match - Tyler Woodring (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Jason Goodin (Husky Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)
7th Place Match - Eric Casula (Cowboy Wrestling Club) won by decision over Ayden Bollinger (Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling) (Dec 10-4)
132
1st Place Match - Jace Hedeman (Immortal Athletics WC) won by major decision over Aaron Silva (California) (Maj 13-2)
3rd Place Match - Deven Casey (Izzy Style Wrestling) won by major decision over Benjamin DeForest (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-2)
5th Place Match - Julio Aguirre (Cowboy Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Glade Harman (Champions Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
7th Place Match - Leo Macias (California) won by major decision over Travis Long (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Maj 10-1)
138
1st Place Match -Christian Jelle (Scoring Edge Wrestling Center) won by major decision over Cody Trevino (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Maj 18-5)
3rd Place Match - Jason Dube (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by decision over Chris Lalonde (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match - Wyatt Unser (Victory School of Wrestling) won by medical forfeit over Cadyn Wild (Big Game Wrestling Club) (MFF)
7th Place Match - Brock Johnson (Paola High School Wrestling) won by decision over Landen Davis (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 7-1)
144
1st Place Match - William Anderson (Ironclad Wrestling Club) won by decision over Charles Vanier (Super D Wrestling) (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match - Maksim Mukhamedaliyev (Izzy Style Wrestling) won by major decision over Tristan North (Wisconsin) (Maj 20-8)
5th Place Match - Lorenzo Gallegos (SJF/HAC) won by decision over Graham Wilde (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match - Hudson Hohman (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by decision over Nathanial Higgins (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness) (Dec 7-6)
150
1st Place Match - Carson Weber (Izzy Style Wrestling) won by decision over Billy Greenwood (GRIT Athletics Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match - Corbin Reisz (Powerhouse Wrestling Club) won by decision over Mason Basile (Tampa Bay Tigers Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match - Jabari Hinson (Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity) won by major decision over Tege Kelley (Utah) (Maj 15-3)
7th Place Match - Thomas Belding (La Grande Mat Club) won by decision over Bronson Hertenstein (Perrysburg Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-8)
157
1st Place Match - Maximus Dhabolt (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Liam Fox (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match - Jack Ferguson (Yorkville Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory - 1 over Brandon Dean (Betterman Elite Wrestling) (SV-1 4-1)
5th Place Match - Samuel Zanton (Team Nazar Training Center) won by decision over Jozeph Valenzuela Smith (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness) (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match - Cody Hamilton (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kawayran Vazquez (Florida) (Fall 3:44)
165
1st Place Match - Jarrett Wadsen (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won in tie breaker - 1 over Zachary Montez (Blue Line Training Academy) (TB-1 5-2)
3rd Place Match - Jadyn Johnson (Cardinal Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jacob Kidder (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:41)
5th Place Match - Alexander Tack (Illinois) won by medical forfeit over Kalias Nazario (Golden Bears Wrestling Club) (MFF)
7th Place Match - Owen Hull (Legacy Elite Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Boden Bentley (Team Champs Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-4)
175
1st Place Match - Brody Kelly (Izzy Style Wrestling) won by decision over Ronald Robinson (Victory Elite Wrestling) (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match - Kade Rule (RT Elite Wrestling) won by fall over Gunnar Mullen (Park Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match - Michael Baldwin (Ragnarok Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Jaxon Trotter (Keystone Kids) (FF)
7th Place Match - Brodie Melzoni (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling) won by decision over Van Grasser (Illinois) (Dec 6-2)
190
1st Place Match - Jimmy Mastny (Relentless Training Center) won in sudden victory - 1 over Aiden Cooley (Best Trained Wrestling) (SV-1 4-1)
3rd Place Match - Tanner Hodgins (Shore Thing Wrestling Club) won by injury default over Maddux Najera (Colorado) (Inj. 3:00)
5th Place Match - Anthony Garcia (Team Champs Wrestling Club) won by decision over Emery Slater (Mandan Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match - Brock Rios (Wright Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Nicholas Maira (FCA HI Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)
215
1st Place Match - Ashton Honnold (Moen Wrestling Academy) won in tie breaker - 1 over Elijah Schunke (Heartland Wrestling Academy) (TB-1 3-2)
3rd Place Match - Myron Mendez (Eagle Empire Wrestling) won by fall over Asher Sheldon (Batavia Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match - Cal Sidwell (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by injury default over Nathan Klatt (Minnesota) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match - Luke Chrisse (Illinois) won by fall over Jackson Barnhisel (Liberty Warriors Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:40)
285
1st Place Match - Peter Savarino (Spartan Wrestling Club) won by decision over Caleb Tyler (Mason-Dixon Mat Hawgs) (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match - Preston Wagner (MWC Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Grant Bahnsen (Vici Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match - David Gutierrez (Socorro Warriors Junior Wrestling) won by forfeit over Shane Trotter (KT 3 Style Wrestling Club) (FF)
2024 Brian Keck Preseason Nationals Results
5th-6th Boys - 58
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nolan Gatt of Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - John Reimer of Team Nazar Training Center
- 3rd Place - Brady Jacobs of Michigan West Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Wiley Derby of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Bo Brecount of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 6th Place - Gavin Boehlke of No Nonsense Wrestling
- 7th Place - Darek Diaz of ISI Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Max Sparrow of Alabama
1st Place Match
- Nolan Gatt (Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club) won by fall over John Reimer (Team Nazar Training Center) (Fall 2:19)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Jacobs (Michigan West Wrestling Club) won by decision over Wiley Derby (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 13-8)
5th Place Match
- Bo Brecount (Moyer Elite Wrestling) won by decision over Gavin Boehlke (No Nonsense Wrestling) (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Darek Diaz (ISI Wrestling Club) won by decision over Max Sparrow (Alabama) (Dec 8-1)
5th-6th Boys - 63
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jacob Graber of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Kaiden Galindez of Michigan
- 3rd Place - Landon Walker of Glasgow Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Gray Meyer of Minnesota
- 5th Place - Platon Cheltsov of Savage House Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Blaine Olson of Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota
- 7th Place - Lane McClintock of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Logan Vallalla of Pennsylvania
1st Place Match
- Jacob Graber (Summit Wrestling Academy) won in tie breaker - 1 over Kaiden Galindez (Michigan) (TB-1 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Walker (Glasgow Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Gray Meyer (Minnesota) (Maj 10-0)
5th Place Match
- Platon Cheltsov (Savage House Wrestling Club) won by decision over Blaine Olson (Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota) (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Lane McClintock (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Logan Vallalla (Pennsylvania) (Dec 3-0)
5th-6th Boys - 67
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ian Weber of Ringers Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Luke Taussig of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Vincent Foster of Pennsylvania
- 4th Place - Bennett Dawson of Team Tulsa Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Hudson Burns of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Kyler Meese of Hawks Wrestling Club (Lincoln)
- 7th Place - Alexander Marroquin of Coachella Valley Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Easton Hamacher of MN Elite Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Ian Weber (Ringers Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Luke Taussig (Greater Heights Wrestling) (Maj 10-2)
3rd Place Match
- Vincent Foster (Pennsylvania) won by decision over Bennett Dawson (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Hudson Burns (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Kyler Meese (Hawks Wrestling Club (Lincoln)) (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Alexander Marroquin (Coachella Valley Wrestling Club) won by decision over Easton Hamacher (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 2-0)
5th-6th Boys - 70
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bradey Bleich of Pennsylvania
- 2nd Place - Graham Sandoval of Cowboy Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Quentin Neal of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 4th Place - Adam Husk Jr. of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Isaias Galindo of Prodigy Wrestling
- 6th Place - Gabriel Jasso of Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota
- 7th Place - Mason Proctor of Team Action Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Zander Smith of Midwest Xtreme Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Bradey Bleich (Pennsylvania) won by decision over Graham Sandoval (Cowboy Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Quentin Neal (Greater Heights Wrestling) won by decision over Adam Husk Jr. (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Isaias Galindo (Prodigy Wrestling) won by medical forfeit over Gabriel Jasso (Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Mason Proctor (Team Action Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zander Smith (Midwest Xtreme Wrestling) (Fall 0:52)
5th-6th Boys - 74
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Beckett Moyer of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Kasen Karl of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Maximus Sako of Eagle Club
- 4th Place - Cael Marcotte of Socal Grappling Club
- 5th Place - Pierson Wolff of Powerhouse Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Hudson Ruge of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Channing Bowman of Prodigy Wrestling
- 8th Place - David Crawford of Ohio Training Center
1st Place Match
- Beckett Moyer (Moyer Elite Wrestling) won by decision over Kasen Karl (Greater Heights Wrestling) (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Maximus Sako (Eagle Club) won by decision over Cael Marcotte (Socal Grappling Club) (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Pierson Wolff (Powerhouse Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Hudson Ruge (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Maj 12-0)
7th Place Match
- Channing Bowman (Prodigy Wrestling) won by decision over David Crawford (Ohio Training Center) (Dec 7-0)
5th-6th Boys - 78
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Joshua Isaac Garcia of Savage House Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Adam Hagenbuch of American Dream Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Sam Smith of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Cal Satterstrom of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Miller Williams of Arizona
- 6th Place - Jon Luke Austin of Contenders Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Tristan Guarnes of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Kaden Williamson of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Joshua Isaac Garcia (Savage House Wrestling Club) won by decision over Adam Hagenbuch (American Dream Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
- Sam Smith (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Cal Satterstrom (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Miller Williams (Arizona) won by tech fall over Jon Luke Austin (Contenders Wrestling Academy) (TF 19-4)
7th Place Match
- Tristan Guarnes (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kaden Williamson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 7-0)
5th-6th Boys - 82
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Lobdell of 3F Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Cayden Mango of Collum Trained School of Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Clint Kohlman of Dundee Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Hank Droessler of RT Elite Wrestling
- 5th Place - Jaxon Mancuso of Wrestling With Character
- 6th Place - Cameron Rodgers of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Aime ``Boomba`` Coles of Combat School
- 8th Place - Abel Fisher of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Alex Lobdell (3F Wrestling) won by major decision over Cayden Mango (Collum Trained School of Wrestling) (Maj 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Clint Kohlman (Dundee Wrestling Club) won by decision over Hank Droessler (RT Elite Wrestling) (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Jaxon Mancuso (Wrestling With Character) won by decision over Cameron Rodgers (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-3)
7th Place Match
- Aime ``Boomba`` Coles (Combat School) won by decision over Abel Fisher (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 7-5)
5th-6th Boys - 86
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Anze Williams of Meridian Maniacs Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Paxton Bylin of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Jonathan Sells of Salem Elite Mat Club
- 4th Place - Nolan Martin of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Owen Taylor of SlyFox Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Bryant Calloway of Sherman Challengers
- 7th Place - Gunner Killingsworth of Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma
- 8th Place - William Max of Savage House Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Anze Williams (Meridian Maniacs Wrestling Club) won by fall over Paxton Bylin (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:01)
3rd Place Match
- Jonathan Sells (Salem Elite Mat Club) won by major decision over Nolan Martin (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Maj 15-7)
5th Place Match
- Owen Taylor (SlyFox Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Bryant Calloway (Sherman Challengers) (Fall 1:18)
7th Place Match
- Gunner Killingsworth (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) won by decision over William Max (Savage House Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-1)
5th-6th Boys - 92
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jacobie Robbins of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Dominick Jackson of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Ben Howenstein of Powerhouse Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Logan Crandall of Evansville Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Kiptyn Youngblut of Immortal Athletics WC
- 6th Place - Ej Turner Jr of Hurricane Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Hayes Ingram of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Andrew Dorman of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Jacobie Robbins (Greater Heights Wrestling) won by fall over Dominick Jackson (Summit Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:53)
3rd Place Match
- Ben Howenstein (Powerhouse Wrestling Club) won by decision over Logan Crandall (Evansville Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Kiptyn Youngblut (Immortal Athletics WC) won by decision over Ej Turner Jr (Hurricane Wrestling Academy) (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
- Hayes Ingram (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Andrew Dorman (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (Maj 9-1)
5th-6th Boys - 98
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nash Denison of Cowboy Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Eli Anderson of Bison Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Rocco Cartalino of Midwest Regional Training Center
- 4th Place - Cael Combs of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Kamdyn Smith of F-5 Grappling
- 6th Place - Jaxon Fincher of BullTrained Wrestling
- 7th Place - Josiah Nelson of Wisconsin
- 8th Place - Ethan Daniels of Texas Select Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Nash Denison (Cowboy Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Eli Anderson (Bison Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
3rd Place Match
- Rocco Cartalino (Midwest Regional Training Center) won by tech fall over Cael Combs (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (TF 18-1)
5th Place Match
- Kamdyn Smith (F-5 Grappling) won by decision over Jaxon Fincher (BullTrained Wrestling) (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
- Josiah Nelson (Wisconsin) won by decision over Ethan Daniels (Texas Select Wrestling) (Dec 4-3)
5th-6th Boys - 108
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bryce Siem of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Mercer Hamilton of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Hawk Smith of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 4th Place - Evan Kleitsch of Iowa
- 5th Place - Anselmo DeOllos of Nebraska Elite Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Dominic Englese of St. Charles WC
- 7th Place - Wyatt Strick of Spider Monkey Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Jennings Augustine of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Bryce Siem (MN Elite Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mercer Hamilton (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:21)
3rd Place Match
- Hawk Smith (Greater Heights Wrestling) won by fall over Evan Kleitsch (Iowa) (Fall 1:54)
5th Place Match
- Anselmo DeOllos (Nebraska Elite Wrestling Club) won by fall over Dominic Englese (St. Charles WC) (Fall 1:48)
7th Place Match
- Wyatt Strick (Spider Monkey Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jennings Augustine (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:38)
5th-6th Boys - 117
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jaxon Petersen of The Underground Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Caine Rogers of Fighting Farmers Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Slayden Hunt of Shelton Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - August Hennings of Nebraska Boyz Wrestling
- 5th Place - Jonah Pracht of The Best Wrestler
- 6th Place - Carter Williams of Nebraska Boyz Wrestling
- 7th Place - Luke Hutchinson of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 8th Place - Knox Kline of HBT Grapplers Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Jaxon Petersen (The Underground Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caine Rogers (Fighting Farmers Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:37)
3rd Place Match
- Slayden Hunt (Shelton Wrestling Academy) won by decision over August Hennings (Nebraska Boyz Wrestling) (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Jonah Pracht (The Best Wrestler) won by fall over Carter Williams (Nebraska Boyz Wrestling) (Fall 0:58)
7th Place Match
- Luke Hutchinson (Moyer Elite Wrestling) won by decision over Knox Kline (HBT Grapplers Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-1)
5th-6th Boys - 135
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hank Gutormson of Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota
- 2nd Place - Jacob Sanchez-Vasquez of Steel City Reloaded Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Casen Sparks of Ankeny Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Samuel Tennison of Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma
- 5th Place - Hazen Crank of Raw Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Jacob Bennett of Holden Youth Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Hank Gutormson (Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota) won by tech fall over Jacob Sanchez-Vasquez (Steel City Reloaded Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
3rd Place Match
- Casen Sparks (Ankeny Wrestling Club) won by fall over Samuel Tennison (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) (Fall 0:55)
5th Place Match
- Hazen Crank (Raw Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Jacob Bennett (Holden Youth Wrestling Club) (Maj 11-0)
7th Place Match
- () received a bye () (Bye)
5th-6th Boys - 160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Owen Willis of Minnesota
- 2nd Place - Micah Wonderlich of DC Elite Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Charlie Maiani of Ohio
- 4th Place - Andrew Phillips of McHenry Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Maddox Sampson of Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma
- 6th Place - Hunter Hoops of Evansville Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Owen Willis (Minnesota) won by fall over Micah Wonderlich (DC Elite Wrestling) (Fall 1:27)
3rd Place Match
- Charlie Maiani (Ohio) won by decision over Andrew Phillips (McHenry Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
- Maddox Sampson (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) won by decision over Hunter Hoops (Evansville Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match
- () received a bye () (Bye)
7th-8th Boys - 75
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cameron Ramp of Backyard Brawlers Midwest
- 2nd Place - Colton Wiseman of Contenders Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Andrew Taussig of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 4th Place - Grady Glowacki of B.A.M. Training Center
- 5th Place - Ethan Spatz of Nebraska Boyz Wrestling
- 6th Place - Wyler Allen of Lions Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Elijah Jensen of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Nathan Nelson of MN Elite Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Cameron Ramp (Backyard Brawlers Midwest) won by tech fall over Colton Wiseman (Contenders Wrestling Academy) (TF 15-0)
3rd Place Match
- Andrew Taussig (Greater Heights Wrestling) won by injury default over Grady Glowacki (B.A.M. Training Center) (Inj. 1:00)
5th Place Match
- Ethan Spatz (Nebraska Boyz Wrestling) won by major decision over Wyler Allen (Lions Wrestling Academy) (Maj 8-0)
7th Place Match
- Elijah Jensen (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Nathan Nelson (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Maj 11-3)
7th-8th Boys - 80
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Johnathan Thompson of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Rylan Sandoval of Cowboy Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Michael Nicosia of Pennsylvania
- 4th Place - Grayson Schroeder of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Jett Foster of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Logan Bailey of South Side Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Isaac Showalter of Backyard Brawlers West Wrestling
- 8th Place - Parker Wingen of Legends of Gold
1st Place Match
- Johnathan Thompson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Rylan Sandoval (Cowboy Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-7)
3rd Place Match
- Michael Nicosia (Pennsylvania) won by fall over Grayson Schroeder (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:57)
5th Place Match
- Jett Foster (MN Elite Wrestling Club) won by fall over Logan Bailey (South Side Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:38)
7th Place Match
- Isaac Showalter (Backyard Brawlers West Wrestling) won by major decision over Parker Wingen (Legends of Gold) (Maj 8-0)
7th-8th Boys - 84
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nelson Villafane of Mat Assassins Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Chase VanPortfliet of Michigan Premier WC
- 3rd Place - Max Lindquist of Collum Trained School of Wrestling
- 4th Place - Elijah Pagonis of BullTrained Wrestling
- 5th Place - Jaxon Jundt of Purler Wrestling Inc
- 6th Place - Haedyn Cochran of Contenders Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Brison Romero of Goldman`s Wrestling Academy of the Rockies
- 8th Place - Jaxon Lemke of Askren Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Nelson Villafane (Mat Assassins Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Chase VanPortfliet (Michigan Premier WC) (TF 15-0)
3rd Place Match
- Max Lindquist (Collum Trained School of Wrestling) won by decision over Elijah Pagonis (BullTrained Wrestling) (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Jaxon Jundt (Purler Wrestling Inc) won by decision over Haedyn Cochran (Contenders Wrestling Academy) (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
- Brison Romero (Goldman`s Wrestling Academy of the Rockies) won by decision over Jaxon Lemke (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Dec 4-2)
7th-8th Boys - 88
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bryce Fiore of Florida
- 2nd Place - Lawson Sparks of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Diego Robertty of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Noah Thomas of Collum Trained School of Wrestling
- 5th Place - Joey Cotter of Team Tugman Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Tyton Ray of Prodigy Wrestling
- 7th Place - Case Freeman of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Dominic DeMarco of Askren Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Bryce Fiore (Florida) won by decision over Lawson Sparks (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Diego Robertty (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Thomas (Collum Trained School of Wrestling) (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Joey Cotter (Team Tugman Wrestling Club) won by decision over Tyton Ray (Prodigy Wrestling) (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
- Case Freeman (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Dominic DeMarco (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Dec 1-0)
7th-8th Boys - 92
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brody Compau of Michigan Premier WC
- 2nd Place - Maddux Rabczak of Alber Athletics Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Brady Genard of Pennsylvania
- 4th Place - Lucas Layne of North Brevard Wrestling Association
- 5th Place - Gabriel Ryzyi of Fenton Youth Wrestling
- 6th Place - Brodie Hill of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 7th Place - Kaden Sergio of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Leonydes Peraza of Gladiator Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Brody Compau (Michigan Premier WC) won by major decision over Maddux Rabczak (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club) (Maj 11-0)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Genard (Pennsylvania) won by major decision over Lucas Layne (North Brevard Wrestling Association) (Maj 10-2)
5th Place Match
- Gabriel Ryzyi (Fenton Youth Wrestling) won by major decision over Brodie Hill (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (Maj 8-0)
7th Place Match
- Kaden Sergio (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Leonydes Peraza (Gladiator Wrestling) (Fall 2:49)
7th-8th Boys - 96
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Arav Pandey of American Dream Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Hogan Rice of St. Charles WC
- 3rd Place - Alexander Hall of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 4th Place - Jacob Saunders of Collum Trained School of Wrestling
- 5th Place - Camden Runnels of Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma
- 6th Place - Tyler Gerhold of DC Elite Wrestling
- 7th Place - Michael Newton of Mayo Quanchi Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Robert Frijouf of Tampa Bay Tigers Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Arav Pandey (American Dream Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Hogan Rice (St. Charles WC) (TF 25-5)
3rd Place Match
- Alexander Hall (Greater Heights Wrestling) won by decision over Jacob Saunders (Collum Trained School of Wrestling) (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Camden Runnels (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) won in sudden victory - 1 over Tyler Gerhold (DC Elite Wrestling) (SV-1 7-4)
7th Place Match
- Michael Newton (Mayo Quanchi Wrestling Club) won by decision over Robert Frijouf (Tampa Bay Tigers Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)
7th-8th Boys - 100
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Colton Schultz of Callan Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Keilan Yang of CrassTrained: Weigh In Club
- 3rd Place - Jett Kline of HBT Grapplers Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Dominic Marchack of Eierman Elite Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Cain Crosson of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Mick Dobbs of Interior Grappling Academy
- 7th Place - Liam McClain of Meridian Maniacs Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Davien Martinez of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
1st Place Match
- Colton Schultz (Callan Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Keilan Yang (CrassTrained: Weigh In Club) (Maj 10-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jett Kline (HBT Grapplers Wrestling Club) won by decision over Dominic Marchack (Eierman Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Cain Crosson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Mick Dobbs (Interior Grappling Academy) (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
- Liam McClain (Meridian Maniacs Wrestling Club) won by medical forfeit over Davien Martinez (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (MFF)
7th-8th Boys - 105
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jeremy Carver of Contenders Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Anson Lastinger of Cardinal Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Westin Pollock of Owasso Takedown Club
- 4th Place - Jalal Naghib of Black Flag Wrestling Academy Inc
- 5th Place - Quentin Jackson of SlyFox Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Landon Hill of Juneau Youth Wrestling Club Inc.
- 7th Place - Josiah Orozco of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 8th Place - Ty Bowser of Wrestling With Character
1st Place Match
- Jeremy Carver (Contenders Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Anson Lastinger (Cardinal Wrestling Club) (Maj 10-0)
3rd Place Match
- Westin Pollock (Owasso Takedown Club) won by decision over Jalal Naghib (Black Flag Wrestling Academy Inc) (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Quentin Jackson (SlyFox Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Landon Hill (Juneau Youth Wrestling Club Inc.) (Fall 1:22)
7th Place Match
- Josiah Orozco (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) won by decision over Ty Bowser (Wrestling With Character) (Dec 6-0)
7th-8th Boys - 110
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Marchetti of Mat Assassins Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Beckett Edstrom of Hastings Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Jaxson Boucher of Michigan Grappler Training Center
- 4th Place - Kenneth Barnes of Cardinal Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Kagan Painter of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Finn McDermott of Force Elite Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Noah Cooper of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Mason Moody of Askren Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Alex Marchetti (Mat Assassins Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Beckett Edstrom (Hastings Wrestling Club) (TF 18-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxson Boucher (Michigan Grappler Training Center) won in sudden victory - 1 over Kenneth Barnes (Cardinal Wrestling Club) (SV-1 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Kagan Painter (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by decision over Finn McDermott (Force Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Noah Cooper (MWC Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Mason Moody (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Dec 7-4)
7th-8th Boys - 115
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jeffrey Dunaway of St. Charles WC
- 2nd Place - Kash Koopmans of Siouxland Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Maddox Fields of Cardinal Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Joshua Brooks of Liberty Warriors Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Lincoln Swick of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Zeke Ranvek of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Xavier Luna of Ironhawk Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Braden Anderson of Siouxland Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Jeffrey Dunaway (St. Charles WC) won by decision over Kash Koopmans (Siouxland Wrestling Academy) (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
- Maddox Fields (Cardinal Wrestling Club) won by decision over Joshua Brooks (Liberty Warriors Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Lincoln Swick (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Zeke Ranvek (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (TF 17-1)
7th Place Match
- Xavier Luna (Ironhawk Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Braden Anderson (Siouxland Wrestling Academy) (Dec 4-3)
7th-8th Boys - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Vinny Ferrari of Cardinal Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Parker Wickam of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Lucas Barrios of Kongkrete Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Cruz Enderle of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 5th Place - Easton Bylin of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Nolan Seman of Pinnacle Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Lincoln Unger of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Matthew Martinez of Kansas Young Guns Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Vinny Ferrari (Cardinal Wrestling Club) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Parker Wickam (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (UTB 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Lucas Barrios (Kongkrete Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Cruz Enderle (Greater Heights Wrestling) (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Easton Bylin (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Nolan Seman (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) (Maj 9-0)
7th Place Match
- Lincoln Unger (MWC Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Matthew Martinez (Kansas Young Guns Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-1)
7th-8th Boys - 126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mason Milsaps of Boneyard Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Adam Carey of Immortal Athletics WC
- 3rd Place - Maximus Pearch of nWo Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Jaimon Mogard of Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity
- 5th Place - Dominic Rodriguez of Florida
- 6th Place - Caddo Gilmore of Team Conquer Wrestling
- 7th Place - Grant Knutson of Outlaw Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Crew Carlson of The Best Wrestler
1st Place Match
- Mason Milsaps (Boneyard Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Adam Carey (Immortal Athletics WC) (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
- Maximus Pearch (nWo Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jaimon Mogard (Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity) (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Dominic Rodriguez (Florida) won by fall over Caddo Gilmore (Team Conquer Wrestling) (Fall 1:49)
7th Place Match
- Grant Knutson (Outlaw Wrestling Club) won by decision over Crew Carlson (The Best Wrestler) (Dec 10-9)
7th-8th Boys - 132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Caden Woodall of Black Cat Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Gavin Mason of Contenders Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Cayden Neisen of Scoring Edge Wrestling Center
- 4th Place - Marco Costa of California
- 5th Place - Liam Crandall of Evansville Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Haolong Cai of Legacy Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Dexter Karron of Owasso Takedown Club
- 8th Place - Callahan Earnest of Jayhawk Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Caden Woodall (Black Cat Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Gavin Mason (Contenders Wrestling Academy) (TF 21-5)
3rd Place Match
- Cayden Neisen (Scoring Edge Wrestling Center) won by decision over Marco Costa (California) (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Liam Crandall (Evansville Wrestling Club) won by fall over Haolong Cai (Legacy Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:55)
7th Place Match
- Dexter Karron (Owasso Takedown Club) won by fall over Callahan Earnest (Jayhawk Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:44)
7th-8th Boys - 140
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lincoln Hinchman of Contenders Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Lincoln James of Panther Amateur Wrestling
- 3rd Place - John Hanrahan of The Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Croix Gudenkauf of McDominate Training Center
- 5th Place - Paxton Purcell of Team Idaho Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Cameron Young of Alber Athletics Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Owin Koethe of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Noah Dawejko of Panther Youth Wrestling-CPR
1st Place Match
- Lincoln Hinchman (Contenders Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Lincoln James (Panther Amateur Wrestling) (Maj 12-1)
3rd Place Match
- John Hanrahan (The Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Croix Gudenkauf (McDominate Training Center) (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Paxton Purcell (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) won by decision over Cameron Young (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club) (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
- Owin Koethe (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Noah Dawejko (Panther Youth Wrestling-CPR) (Maj 14-1)
7th-8th Boys - 155
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Donovan Symalla of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 2nd Place - Carter Barrio of Valiant Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Blest Woods of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Thomas Walter of Kansas Young Guns Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Gavin Sebastian of Eaton Rapids Youth Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Elijah Gulley of Lawrence Elite Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Elias Motta of Frontier Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Dalton Pattee of Young Guns Nashville Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Donovan Symalla (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) won by fall over Carter Barrio (Valiant Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:41)
3rd Place Match
- Blest Woods (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by fall over Thomas Walter (Kansas Young Guns Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:26)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Sebastian (Eaton Rapids Youth Wrestling Club) won by medical forfeit over Elijah Gulley (Lawrence Elite Wrestling Club) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Elias Motta (Frontier Wrestling Club) won by decision over Dalton Pattee (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling) (Dec 5-0)
7th-8th Boys - 175
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Duane Leslie of Team Idaho Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Rosco Lewis of Shelton Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Elias Green of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Noah Fitzgerald of Braves Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Thayne Tjeerdsma of South Dakota
- 6th Place - Emerson Calvo of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Dawson Gray of Viking Wrestling Club (IA)
- 8th Place - Nolan Wilson of Aviators Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Duane Leslie (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Rosco Lewis (Shelton Wrestling Academy) (TF 17-1)
3rd Place Match
- Elias Green (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Noah Fitzgerald (Braves Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Thayne Tjeerdsma (South Dakota) won by decision over Emerson Calvo (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
- Dawson Gray (Viking Wrestling Club (IA)) won by decision over Nolan Wilson (Aviators Wrestling) (Dec 4-0)
7th-8th Boys - 225
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Rhodes Molenda of Husky Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Blake Nguyen of Team Idaho Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Ervin Hoffschneider of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Jesse Chee Jr. of Duran Wrestling Club
Round 1
- Rhodes Molenda (Husky Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jesse Chee Jr. (Duran Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)
- Blake Nguyen (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Ervin Hoffschneider (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (UTB 4-3)
Round 2
- Rhodes Molenda (Husky Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Blake Nguyen (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) (Maj 15-4)
- Ervin Hoffschneider (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jesse Chee Jr. (Duran Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:22)
Round 3
- Rhodes Molenda (Husky Wrestling Club) won by decision over Ervin Hoffschneider (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Dec 1-0)
- Blake Nguyen (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jesse Chee Jr. (Duran Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:58)
1st-2nd Girls - 41-43
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Evalynn Schulz of Wisconsin
- 2nd Place - Harley Beckley of Team Tulsa Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Zayla Vandermark of Viking Wrestling Club (IA)
- 4th Place - Remington Mittag of Moyer Elite Wrestling
Round 1
- Evalynn Schulz (Wisconsin) won by fall over Zayla Vandermark (Viking Wrestling Club (IA)) (Fall 0:51)
- Harley Beckley (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) won by fall over Remington Mittag (Moyer Elite Wrestling) (Fall 0:40)
Round 2
- Harley Beckley (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Zayla Vandermark (Viking Wrestling Club (IA)) (TF 18-0)
- Evalynn Schulz (Wisconsin) won by fall over Remington Mittag (Moyer Elite Wrestling) (Fall 0:25)
Round 3
- Zayla Vandermark (Viking Wrestling Club (IA)) won by fall over Remington Mittag (Moyer Elite Wrestling) (Fall 0:28)
- Evalynn Schulz (Wisconsin) won by decision over Harley Beckley (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-7)
1st-2nd Girls - 45-49
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zoey Willis of DC Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Clara Hughes of Moen Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Trinh Tse of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 4th Place - Aria Lorenzo-DeHerrera of Duran Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Monroe Mittag of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 6th Place - Rachael Long of Effingham Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Vianne Bruner of Team Nazar Training Center
1st Place Match
- Zoey Willis (DC Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Clara Hughes (Moen Wrestling Academy) (Maj 9-0)
3rd Place Match
- Trinh Tse (Greater Heights Wrestling) won by tech fall over Aria Lorenzo-DeHerrera (Duran Wrestling Club) (TF 17-0)
5th Place Match
- Monroe Mittag (Moyer Elite Wrestling) won by major decision over Rachael Long (Effingham Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-2)
7th Place Match
- Vianne Bruner (Team Nazar Training Center) received a bye () (Bye)
1st-2nd Girls - 51-55
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kiah Dukes of B.A.M. Training Center
- 2nd Place - Maisley Martines of Millard South Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Samantha Ham of Nebraska
- 4th Place - Grace Sinks of TJ Trained Wrestling
- 5th Place - McKenna Goth of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Elaina Ladwig of Wisconsin
1st Place Match
- Kiah Dukes (B.A.M. Training Center) won by major decision over Maisley Martines (Millard South Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-4)
3rd Place Match
- Samantha Ham (Nebraska) won by decision over Grace Sinks (TJ Trained Wrestling) (Dec 10-5)
5th Place Match
- McKenna Goth (Summit Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Elaina Ladwig (Wisconsin) (Fall 1:25)
7th Place Match
- () received a bye () (Bye)
1st-2nd Girls - 59-63
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Allie Zieminick of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Camdyn Terrell of Springdale Youth Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Serenity Swaggerty of Iowa
- 4th Place - Mia Martin of Ringers Wrestling Club
Round 1
- Camdyn Terrell (Springdale Youth Wrestling Club) won by fall over Serenity Swaggerty (Iowa) (Fall 0:17)
- Allie Zieminick (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mia Martin (Ringers Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:24)
Round 2
- Camdyn Terrell (Springdale Youth Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mia Martin (Ringers Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:54)
- Allie Zieminick (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Serenity Swaggerty (Iowa) (TF 18-1)
Round 3
- Allie Zieminick (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by fall over Camdyn Terrell (Springdale Youth Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:40)
- Serenity Swaggerty (Iowa) won by fall over Mia Martin (Ringers Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:44)
1st-2nd Girls - 77-79
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Harper Sampson of Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma
- 2nd Place - Leslie Pursley of Iowa
Round 1
- Leslie Pursley (Iowa) won by decision over Harper Sampson (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) (Dec 7-5)
Round 2
- Harper Sampson (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) won by tech fall over Leslie Pursley (Iowa) (TF 15-0)
Round 3
- Harper Sampson (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) won in sudden victory - 1 over Leslie Pursley (Iowa) (SV-1 4-1)
1st-2nd Boys - 40
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nicholas Steiner of Florida
- 2nd Place - Kreed Lathrum of The Best Wrestler
Round 1
- Nicholas Steiner (Florida) won by fall over Kreed Lathrum (The Best Wrestler) (Fall 0:38)
Round 2
- Nicholas Steiner (Florida) won by fall over Kreed Lathrum (The Best Wrestler) (Fall 0:22)
Round 3
1st-2nd Boys - 43
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trey Sanders of Pennsylvania
- 2nd Place - Ryder Gatt of Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Yoel Reyes of Duran Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Connor Poe of Alabama
- 5th Place - Gray Lomeli of Big Game Wrestling Club
Round 1
- Yoel Reyes (Duran Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Gray Lomeli (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-1)
- Trey Sanders (Pennsylvania) won by fall over Ryder Gatt (Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:44)
Round 2
- Ryder Gatt (Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Connor Poe (Alabama) (TF 16-1)
- Trey Sanders (Pennsylvania) won by decision over Yoel Reyes (Duran Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-1)
Round 3
- Trey Sanders (Pennsylvania) won by major decision over Connor Poe (Alabama) (Maj 15-1)
- Ryder Gatt (Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gray Lomeli (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:43)
Round 4
- Connor Poe (Alabama) won by fall over Gray Lomeli (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)
- Ryder Gatt (Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club) won by decision over Yoel Reyes (Duran Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-4)
Round 5
- Yoel Reyes (Duran Wrestling Club) won by decision over Connor Poe (Alabama) (Dec 6-3)
- Trey Sanders (Pennsylvania) won by tech fall over Gray Lomeli (Big Game Wrestling Club) (TF 21-4)
1st-2nd Boys - 45
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hudson Lemaire of Jflo Trained
- 2nd Place - Holten Smith of The Best Wrestler
- 3rd Place - Boston Kinder of Nixa Youth Wrestling
- 4th Place - Cal Boehlke of No Nonsense Wrestling
- 5th Place - Daniel Rodriguez of GI Grapplers
- 6th Place - Brantley Farrell of Team Nazar Training Center
- 7th Place - Grady Black of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Nicolas Aldana of South Dakota
1st Place Match
- Hudson Lemaire (Jflo Trained) won by decision over Holten Smith (The Best Wrestler) (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Boston Kinder (Nixa Youth Wrestling) won by decision over Cal Boehlke (No Nonsense Wrestling) (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
- Daniel Rodriguez (GI Grapplers) won by fall over Brantley Farrell (Team Nazar Training Center) (Fall 0:42)
7th Place Match
- Grady Black (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by decision over Nicolas Aldana (South Dakota) (Dec 6-3)
1st-2nd Boys - 49
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Landen Cooreman of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Ezra Taussig of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Major Greer of Siouxland Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Grayson Yang of CrassTrained: Weigh In Club
- 5th Place - Nelson Zwanziger of Immortal Athletics WC
- 6th Place - Owen Buckley of Michigan Premier WC
- 7th Place - Jack Caton of South Dakota
- 8th Place - Theseus Yang-Elson of Summit Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Landen Cooreman (MN Elite Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory - 1 over Ezra Taussig (Greater Heights Wrestling) (SV-1 8-5)
3rd Place Match
- Major Greer (Siouxland Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Grayson Yang (CrassTrained: Weigh In Club) (Maj 13-1)
5th Place Match
- Nelson Zwanziger (Immortal Athletics WC) won by fall over Owen Buckley (Michigan Premier WC) (Fall 0:13)
7th Place Match
- Jack Caton (South Dakota) won by decision over Theseus Yang-Elson (Summit Wrestling Academy) (Dec 7-1)
1st-2nd Boys - 53
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Connor Cihlar of No Nonsense Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Sawyer Wankowski of Zumwalt Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Oakley Newby of Westlake Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Noah Estes of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 5th Place - Christopher Waitkus of Team Tulsa Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Jack Pederson of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - McCoy Heinrich of South Dakota
- 8th Place - Cash Little of Minnesota
1st Place Match
- Connor Cihlar (No Nonsense Wrestling) won by fall over Sawyer Wankowski (Zumwalt Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:36)
3rd Place Match
- Oakley Newby (Westlake Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Estes (Greater Heights Wrestling) (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Christopher Waitkus (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jack Pederson (Summit Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:53)
7th Place Match
- McCoy Heinrich (South Dakota) won by decision over Cash Little (Minnesota) (Dec 6-2)
1st-2nd Boys - 56
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Asher King of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Madden Moore of Keystone Kids Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Jory Heinrich of South Dakota
- 4th Place - Brantley Coufal of DC Elite Wrestling
- 5th Place - Vincent Burgo of Team Tulsa Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Thomas Delich of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 7th Place - James Evans of Bartlesville Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Hank Waskow of Iowa
1st Place Match
- Asher King (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Madden Moore (Keystone Kids Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Jory Heinrich (South Dakota) won by fall over Brantley Coufal (DC Elite Wrestling) (Fall 0:28)
5th Place Match
- Vincent Burgo (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) won by decision over Thomas Delich (Greater Heights Wrestling) (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- James Evans (Bartlesville Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hank Waskow (Iowa) (Fall 0:46)
1st-2nd Boys - 62
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aj Puckett of Alpha Elite Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Brooks Bialo of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Micah Duncan of Ohio
- 4th Place - Jackson Steiner of Florida
- 5th Place - Elias Andronic of Rochelle Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Theodore Folkens of Milton Monsters Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Jeremiah Minikwu of Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity
- 8th Place - Calvin Doll of Minnesota
1st Place Match
- Aj Puckett (Alpha Elite Wrestling) won by fall over Brooks Bialo (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:43)
3rd Place Match
- Micah Duncan (Ohio) won by injury default over Jackson Steiner (Florida) (Inj. 2:23)
5th Place Match
- Elias Andronic (Rochelle Wrestling Club) won by decision over Theodore Folkens (Milton Monsters Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Jeremiah Minikwu (Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity) won by decision over Calvin Doll (Minnesota) (Dec 4-0)
1st-2nd Boys - 70
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kal Thompson of FH Jr Vikings Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Gunnar Nelson of No Nonsense Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Tucker Hoffschneider of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Maddux Sickles of Iowa
- 5th Place - Landon Combs of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Brady Weber of Iowa
- 7th Place - Peyton Foos of Nixa Youth Wrestling
- 8th Place - Lane Weyer of Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota
1st Place Match
- Kal Thompson (FH Jr Vikings Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gunnar Nelson (No Nonsense Wrestling) (Fall 0:13)
3rd Place Match
- Tucker Hoffschneider (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Maddux Sickles (Iowa) (Maj 10-0)
5th Place Match
- Landon Combs (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Brady Weber (Iowa) (Maj 9-1)
7th Place Match
- Peyton Foos (Nixa Youth Wrestling) won by fall over Lane Weyer (Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota) (Fall 0:27)
1st-2nd Boys - 85
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jaxon Randall of Immortal Athletics WC
- 2nd Place - Jacob Parman of Bison Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Miles Torczon of Nebraska
- 4th Place - Levi Smith of Outlaw Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Leo Buechner of Wisconsin
Round 1
- Jaxon Randall (Immortal Athletics WC) won by fall over Leo Buechner (Wisconsin) (Fall 2:32)
- Miles Torczon (Nebraska) won by fall over Levi Smith (Outlaw Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:54)
Round 2
- Jacob Parman (Bison Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory - 1 over Levi Smith (Outlaw Wrestling Club) (SV-1 7-4)
- Jaxon Randall (Immortal Athletics WC) won by major decision over Miles Torczon (Nebraska) (Maj 11-0)
Round 3
- Jacob Parman (Bison Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Miles Torczon (Nebraska) (Maj 11-1)
- Levi Smith (Outlaw Wrestling Club) won by fall over Leo Buechner (Wisconsin) (Fall 0:45)
Round 4
- Jacob Parman (Bison Wrestling Club) won by fall over Leo Buechner (Wisconsin) (Fall 2:31)
- Jaxon Randall (Immortal Athletics WC) won by major decision over Levi Smith (Outlaw Wrestling Club) (Maj 10-0)
Round 5
- Jaxon Randall (Immortal Athletics WC) won by fall over Jacob Parman (Bison Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:51)
- Miles Torczon (Nebraska) won by fall over Leo Buechner (Wisconsin) (Fall 0:12)
3rd-4th Boys - 49
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Colby Meyer of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Kyan Keys of Millard South Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Kruz Lathrum of The Best Wrestler
- 4th Place - Mason Miller of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Braxton Moore of Nebraska
- 6th Place - Maxwell Hunsel of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 7th Place - Louie Bringus of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 8th Place - Drake Hanson of Immortal Athletics WC
1st Place Match
- Colby Meyer (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Kyan Keys (Millard South Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-10)
3rd Place Match
- Kruz Lathrum (The Best Wrestler) won by decision over Mason Miller (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 13-6)
5th Place Match
- Braxton Moore (Nebraska) won by decision over Maxwell Hunsel (Greater Heights Wrestling) (Dec 9-7)
7th Place Match
- Louie Bringus (Greater Heights Wrestling) won by decision over Drake Hanson (Immortal Athletics WC) (Dec 9-6)
3rd-4th Boys - 53
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jack Sanders of Pennsylvania
- 2nd Place - Kyler Black of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Liam Gatt of Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Zayden Jackson of Immortal Athletics WC
- 5th Place - Liam Miller of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Reed Meese of Hawks Wrestling Club (Lincoln)
- 7th Place - Corbyn Zitek of Cavalry Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Samuel Myatt of Fox Lake Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Jack Sanders (Pennsylvania) won by decision over Kyler Black (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Liam Gatt (Backyard Brawlers Wrestling Club) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Zayden Jackson (Immortal Athletics WC) (UTB 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Liam Miller (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Reed Meese (Hawks Wrestling Club (Lincoln)) (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Corbyn Zitek (Cavalry Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Samuel Myatt (Fox Lake Wrestling Club) (Maj 9-1)
3rd-4th Boys - 56
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Louden Moon of Louisiana Muggers Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Beau McKeown of Pennsylvania
- 3rd Place - Landyn Schadt of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Owen Slinker of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Brody Owens of South Central Punisher Wrestling
- 6th Place - Koby Waterkotte of Collum Trained School of Wrestling
- 7th Place - Brody Ballantini of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Rylan Ressler of DC Elite Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Louden Moon (Louisiana Muggers Wrestling) won by decision over Beau McKeown (Pennsylvania) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Landyn Schadt (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by decision over Owen Slinker (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Brody Owens (South Central Punisher Wrestling) won by decision over Koby Waterkotte (Collum Trained School of Wrestling) (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Brody Ballantini (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Rylan Ressler (DC Elite Wrestling) (Maj 12-3)
3rd-4th Boys - 59
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Graham Dyson of Pennsylvania
- 2nd Place - Preston O`Gorman of Nebraska Elite Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Ren Tse of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 4th Place - Ryland Ferguson of Fulton Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Miron Cheltsov of Savage House Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Levi McCombs of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Bryan Alvarez of 505 Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Tagg Hefner of TJ Trained Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Graham Dyson (Pennsylvania) won by fall over Preston O`Gorman (Nebraska Elite Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:41)
3rd Place Match
- Ren Tse (Greater Heights Wrestling) won by major decision over Ryland Ferguson (Fulton Wrestling Club) (Maj 8-0)
5th Place Match
- Miron Cheltsov (Savage House Wrestling Club) won by decision over Levi McCombs (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 13-6)
7th Place Match
- Bryan Alvarez (505 Wrestling Club) won by decision over Tagg Hefner (TJ Trained Wrestling) (Dec 3-0)
3rd-4th Boys - 63
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Braydon Lopez of Proving Grounds Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Emmanuel Salazar of Grindhouse Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Jack Lange of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Cameron Doroshenko of Pennsylvania
- 5th Place - Drake Cooreman of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Phillip Yang-Elson of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Justin-Carter Jones of Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Keo Andrist of ReZults Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Braydon Lopez (Proving Grounds Wrestling) won by decision over Emmanuel Salazar (Grindhouse Wrestling) (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jack Lange (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Cameron Doroshenko (Pennsylvania) (Dec 10-8)
5th Place Match
- Drake Cooreman (MN Elite Wrestling Club) won by decision over Phillip Yang-Elson (Summit Wrestling Academy) (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
- Justin-Carter Jones (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy) won by forfeit over Keo Andrist (ReZults Wrestling) (FF)
3rd-4th Boys - 67
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bennett Silence of Contenders Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Cameron Allen of Oconomowoc Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Cruz Prasnicki of South Dakota
- 4th Place - Jaxon Liffrig of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Eli Schmitz of RT Elite Wrestling
- 6th Place - Lachlan Beal of Mayo Quanchi Wrestling
- 7th Place - Arthur Nelson of Pinnacle Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Burke Catlin of Horace Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Bennett Silence (Contenders Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Cameron Allen (Oconomowoc Wrestling Club) (Maj 10-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cruz Prasnicki (South Dakota) won by decision over Jaxon Liffrig (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Eli Schmitz (RT Elite Wrestling) won by decision over Lachlan Beal (Mayo Quanchi Wrestling) (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Arthur Nelson (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won by decision over Burke Catlin (Horace Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-3)
3rd-4th Boys - 71
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Henry Pharis of Sniper Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Graeme Lockhart of Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity
- 3rd Place - Andrew Hole of RT Elite Wrestling
- 4th Place - Kaden Frankfurt of DC Elite Wrestling
- 5th Place - Robert Frey of Prodigy Wrestling
- 6th Place - Haiden Moore of Tonganoxie Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Elias Inniss of Team Nazar Training Center
- 8th Place - Azekiel Koethe of Big Game Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Henry Pharis (Sniper Wrestling Academy) won in sudden victory - 1 over Graeme Lockhart (Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity) (SV-1 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Andrew Hole (RT Elite Wrestling) won by decision over Kaden Frankfurt (DC Elite Wrestling) (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Robert Frey (Prodigy Wrestling) won by fall over Haiden Moore (Tonganoxie Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:31)
7th Place Match
- Elias Inniss (Team Nazar Training Center) won by major decision over Azekiel Koethe (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-1)
3rd-4th Boys - 77
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Griffin Doroshenko of Pennsylvania
- 2nd Place - Brooks Maddix of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Dawson Gassen of Heartland Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Logan Dodge of Michigan Premier WC
- 5th Place - Henry Seidl of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Tobias Solinger of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 7th Place - Michael Dudak Iii of Region Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Creo Davis of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Griffin Doroshenko (Pennsylvania) won by tech fall over Brooks Maddix (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (TF 18-0)
3rd Place Match
- Dawson Gassen (Heartland Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Logan Dodge (Michigan Premier WC) (Fall 0:55)
5th Place Match
- Henry Seidl (MN Elite Wrestling Club) won by decision over Tobias Solinger (Moyer Elite Wrestling) (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Michael Dudak Iii (Region Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Creo Davis (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Maj 14-0)
3rd-4th Boys - 84
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aden Czepa of New Prague Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Henry Smith of Elevate Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Ari McKenna of Milton Monsters Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Zeek Buchan of Sherman Challengers
- 5th Place - Owen Watt of Immortal Athletics WC
- 6th Place - Kael Schindler of Team Valley Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Maverick Wendel of Immortal Athletics WC
- 8th Place - Colton Foos of Nixa Youth Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Aden Czepa (New Prague Wrestling) won by major decision over Henry Smith (Elevate Wrestling Club) (Maj 18-4)
3rd Place Match
- Ari McKenna (Milton Monsters Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zeek Buchan (Sherman Challengers) (Fall 1:26)
5th Place Match
- Owen Watt (Immortal Athletics WC) won by major decision over Kael Schindler (Team Valley Wrestling Club) (Maj 8-0)
7th Place Match
- Maverick Wendel (Immortal Athletics WC) won by fall over Colton Foos (Nixa Youth Wrestling) (Fall 0:22)
3rd-4th Boys - 93
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Boaz Diaz of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Vincent Englese of St. Charles WC
- 3rd Place - John Jachthuber of Princeton Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Luka Hahn of Berge Elite Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Logan Wilcox of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 6th Place - Gabriel Stevens of Greater Heights Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Brayden Tobin of Flat Earth Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Caleb Parman of Bison Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Boaz Diaz (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Vincent Englese (St. Charles WC) (Maj 10-0)
3rd Place Match
- John Jachthuber (Princeton Wrestling Club) won by fall over Luka Hahn (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) (Fall 1:51)
5th Place Match
- Logan Wilcox (Moyer Elite Wrestling) won by decision over Gabriel Stevens (Greater Heights Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-5)
7th Place Match
- Brayden Tobin (Flat Earth Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caleb Parman (Bison Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:27)
3rd-4th Boys - 105
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Stone Helmrichs of Immortal Athletics WC
- 2nd Place - Joseph Englese of St. Charles WC
- 3rd Place - Everett Murtha of Moen Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Holden Baker of Team Valley Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Tevin Smith of Sherman Challengers
- 6th Place - Zion Alstat of Iowa
- 7th Place - Drake Vrable of X-Factor Elite Wrestling
- 8th Place - Caleb Jacobs of Iowa
1st Place Match
- Stone Helmrichs (Immortal Athletics WC) won by decision over Joseph Englese (St. Charles WC) (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Everett Murtha (Moen Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Holden Baker (Team Valley Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Tevin Smith (Sherman Challengers) won by fall over Zion Alstat (Iowa) (Fall 0:19)
7th Place Match
- Drake Vrable (X-Factor Elite Wrestling) won by fall over Caleb Jacobs (Iowa) (Fall 1:50)
3rd-4th Boys - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Henry Needham of South Dakota
- 2nd Place - Archer Bates of Nebraska
Round 1
- Henry Needham (South Dakota) won by decision over Archer Bates (Nebraska) (Dec 10-7)
Round 2
- Henry Needham (South Dakota) won by fall over Archer Bates (Nebraska) (Fall 1:17)
Round 3
3rd-5th Girls - 48-52
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Oakley Waitkus of Team Tulsa Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Aryanna Bean of Viking Wrestling Club (IA)
- 3rd Place - Zaylah Castillo of Gracie Barra Westchase Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Nova Sebolt of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Madilyn McHawes of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 6th Place - Lilliana Linn of Viking Wrestling Club (IA)
- 7th Place - Tessa VandenHoek of Mat Pack Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Sawyer Phillips of Riverhawk Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Oakley Waitkus (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Aryanna Bean (Viking Wrestling Club (IA)) (Maj 11-0)
3rd Place Match
- Zaylah Castillo (Gracie Barra Westchase Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Nova Sebolt (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Maj 13-1)
5th Place Match
- Madilyn McHawes (Moyer Elite Wrestling) won by fall over Lilliana Linn (Viking Wrestling Club (IA)) (Fall 1:38)
7th Place Match
- Tessa VandenHoek (Mat Pack Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Sawyer Phillips (Riverhawk Wrestling Club) (Maj 12-3)
3rd-5th Girls - 52-55
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Madison Vigil of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 2nd Place - Tyanna Evans of The Orchard South Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Nara Jackson of Lawrence Elite Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Kalia Rodgers of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Beaux McCartney of Alber Athletics Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Briar Parrett of Midwest Xtreme Wrestling
- 7th Place - Etta Burke of Iowa
- 8th Place - Kiera Bartels of Ironhawk Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Madison Vigil (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) won by decision over Tyanna Evans (The Orchard South Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Nara Jackson (Lawrence Elite Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kalia Rodgers (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Beaux McCartney (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Briar Parrett (Midwest Xtreme Wrestling) (TF 22-4)
7th Place Match
- Etta Burke (Iowa) won by decision over Kiera Bartels (Ironhawk Wrestling Academy) (Dec 9-2)
3rd-5th Girls - 55-60
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sadie Sweat of Kalispell Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Kinsley Kothenbeutel of MN Elite Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Kona Hughes of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Cameron Mahoney of DC Elite Wrestling
- 5th Place - Sofia Aldana of South Dakota
- 6th Place - Savannah Halsted of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Kensington Payne of Thunder Mountain Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Heidi Crowsey of Ranger 47 Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Sadie Sweat (Kalispell Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kinsley Kothenbeutel (MN Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Kona Hughes (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Cameron Mahoney (DC Elite Wrestling) (Maj 9-1)
5th Place Match
- Sofia Aldana (South Dakota) won in sudden victory - 1 over Savannah Halsted (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (SV-1 4-3)
7th Place Match
- Kensington Payne (Thunder Mountain Wrestling Club) won by fall over Heidi Crowsey (Ranger 47 Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:44)
3rd-5th Girls - 60-64
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mila Sebolt of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Juliana Matteo of Lady Warrior Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Isabella Mafnas of 2 Tuff Gym Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Emma Vaughan of Bonner Springs Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Aubrey DAlie of B.A.M. Training Center
- 6th Place - Dixie Beasley of Tennessee
- 7th Place - Saydie Freese of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 8th Place - Adeliah Gaerlan of Thunder Mountain Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Mila Sebolt (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Juliana Matteo (Lady Warrior Wrestling Club) (Maj 12-1)
3rd Place Match
- Isabella Mafnas (2 Tuff Gym Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Emma Vaughan (Bonner Springs Wrestling Club) (Maj 11-1)
5th Place Match
- Aubrey DAlie (B.A.M. Training Center) won by fall over Dixie Beasley (Tennessee) (Fall 2:56)
7th Place Match
- Saydie Freese (Moyer Elite Wrestling) won by major decision over Adeliah Gaerlan (Thunder Mountain Wrestling Club) (Maj 15-7)
3rd-5th Girls - 65-68
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Savina Burgo of Team Tulsa Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Gabriella Blackson of Missouri
- 3rd Place - Kinley Pederson of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Presley Heglin of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Brooklyn Stauffer of Midwest Xtreme Wrestling
- 6th Place - Delaney Hardy of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Arya Rogue Gutierrez of Surfside X Wrestling
- 8th Place - Mary Jane Zuber of 505 Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Savina Burgo (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) won by decision over Gabriella Blackson (Missouri) (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Kinley Pederson (Summit Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Presley Heglin (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
- Brooklyn Stauffer (Midwest Xtreme Wrestling) won by fall over Delaney Hardy (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:41)
7th Place Match
- Arya Rogue Gutierrez (Surfside X Wrestling) won by fall over Mary Jane Zuber (505 Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:39)
3rd-5th Girls - 66-69
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Paulette Perez of Gladiator Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Hanna Lollis of Cowboy Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Hadleigh Ray of Lawrence Elite Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Kinslee McVey of Springdale Youth Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Andi Sundberg of South Dakota
- 6th Place - Torah Heitritter of Ironhawk Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Mackenzie Williamson of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Claire Christensen of Earlham Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Paulette Perez (Gladiator Wrestling) won by decision over Hanna Lollis (Cowboy Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Hadleigh Ray (Lawrence Elite Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Kinslee McVey (Springdale Youth Wrestling Club) (Maj 9-0)
5th Place Match
- Andi Sundberg (South Dakota) won by major decision over Torah Heitritter (Ironhawk Wrestling Academy) (Maj 16-3)
7th Place Match
- Mackenzie Williamson (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Claire Christensen (Earlham Wrestling) (TF 15-0)
3rd-5th Girls - 69-72
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Julie Fleming of Mat Assassins Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Brooklynn Cline of Salina Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Savannah Phelan of Florida
- 4th Place - Emma Schnell of Victory Wrestling Club - VTC
- 5th Place - Sadie Yang-Elson of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Aveah Sainci of Immortal Athletics WC
- 7th Place - Rylee Russell of Texas Select Wrestling
- 8th Place - Avyah McCrery of Nebraska
1st Place Match
- Julie Fleming (Mat Assassins Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Brooklynn Cline (Salina Wrestling Club) (TF 19-4)
3rd Place Match
- Savannah Phelan (Florida) won by fall over Emma Schnell (Victory Wrestling Club - VTC) (Fall 1:29)
5th Place Match
- Sadie Yang-Elson (Summit Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Aveah Sainci (Immortal Athletics WC) (Fall 0:37)
7th Place Match
- Rylee Russell (Texas Select Wrestling) won by fall over Avyah McCrery (Nebraska) (Fall 0:50)
3rd-5th Girls - 71-76
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tory Rice of Prodigy Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Mila Ingles of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Mandi Blades of Iowa
- 4th Place - Layla Giertych of nWo Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Everly Himanga of Legends of Gold
- 6th Place - Chloe Kirkendall of Nebraska
- 7th Place - Harmony Lorenzo-DeHerrera of Duran Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Hazel Abarca of Best Trained Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Tory Rice (Prodigy Wrestling) won by fall over Mila Ingles (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:36)
3rd Place Match
- Mandi Blades (Iowa) won by tech fall over Layla Giertych (nWo Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
5th Place Match
- Everly Himanga (Legends of Gold) won by decision over Chloe Kirkendall (Nebraska) (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Harmony Lorenzo-DeHerrera (Duran Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hazel Abarca (Best Trained Wrestling) (Fall 0:35)
3rd-5th Girls - 75-79
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Emy Rice of Prodigy Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Violet Frescoln of Moyer Elite Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Daisy Rosales of Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth
- 4th Place - Madilynn Gallegos of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 5th Place - Skylar Hale of Team Nazar Training Center
- 6th Place - Izzy Fuhs of The Best Wrestler
- 7th Place - Echo Even of Immortal Athletics WC
1st Place Match
- Emy Rice (Prodigy Wrestling) won by major decision over Violet Frescoln (Moyer Elite Wrestling) (Maj 10-1)
3rd Place Match
- Daisy Rosales (Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth) won by tech fall over Madilynn Gallegos (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (TF 19-3)
5th Place Match
- Skylar Hale (Team Nazar Training Center) won by decision over Izzy Fuhs (The Best Wrestler) (Dec 10-8)
7th Place Match
- Echo Even (Immortal Athletics WC) received a bye () (Bye)
3rd-5th Girls - 80-85
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Piper Fields of Pack 732 Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Paisley Ritschard of RT Elite Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Luci Tiankee of New Jersey
- 4th Place - Adison Schlotfeld of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Aubree Thompson of FH Jr Vikings Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Tayla Swanson of Nebraska Elite Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Ilyssa Martinez of Rough Riders Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Piper Fields (Pack 732 Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Paisley Ritschard (RT Elite Wrestling) (Fall 0:41)
3rd Place Match
- Luci Tiankee (New Jersey) won by fall over Adison Schlotfeld (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:43)
5th Place Match
- Aubree Thompson (FH Jr Vikings Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Tayla Swanson (Nebraska Elite Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-3)
7th Place Match
- Ilyssa Martinez (Rough Riders Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)
3rd-5th Girls - 86-89
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lennox Deringer of South Hills Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Kenley Berglund of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Persayus Lorenzo-DeHerrera of Duran Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Jordan Dunigan of Washington
- 5th Place - Xuxa Kellen of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
Round 1
- Lennox Deringer (South Hills Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Jordan Dunigan (Washington) (Fall 0:33)
- Kenley Berglund (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Xuxa Kellen (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:20)
Round 2
- Persayus Lorenzo-DeHerrera (Duran Wrestling Club) won by fall over Xuxa Kellen (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:39)
- Lennox Deringer (South Hills Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Kenley Berglund (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Maj 9-0)
Round 3
- Kenley Berglund (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Persayus Lorenzo-DeHerrera (Duran Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:49)
- Jordan Dunigan (Washington) won by fall over Xuxa Kellen (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) (Fall 1:00)
Round 4
- Persayus Lorenzo-DeHerrera (Duran Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jordan Dunigan (Washington) (Fall 0:37)
- Lennox Deringer (South Hills Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Xuxa Kellen (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:47)
Round 5
- Lennox Deringer (South Hills Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Persayus Lorenzo-DeHerrera (Duran Wrestling Club) (TF 17-0)
- Kenley Berglund (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Jordan Dunigan (Washington) (Fall 1:25)
3rd-5th Girls - 91-95
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lauren Lopez of Legacy Wrestling Center
- 2nd Place - Harper Greer of Betterman Elite Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Adeline Voss of Team Valley Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Cecilia Michael of Seasons Freestyle Club
- 5th Place - Lillian Martinez of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
Round 1
- Adeline Voss (Team Valley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Lillian Martinez (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (Fall 0:16)
- Harper Greer (Betterman Elite Wrestling) won by fall over Cecilia Michael (Seasons Freestyle Club) (Fall 1:11)
Round 2
- Lauren Lopez (Legacy Wrestling Center) won by fall over Harper Greer (Betterman Elite Wrestling) (Fall 1:32)
- Adeline Voss (Team Valley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cecilia Michael (Seasons Freestyle Club) (Fall 0:37)
Round 3
- Lauren Lopez (Legacy Wrestling Center) won by fall over Cecilia Michael (Seasons Freestyle Club) (Fall 0:28)
- Harper Greer (Betterman Elite Wrestling) won by fall over Lillian Martinez (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (Fall 0:16)
Round 4
- Lauren Lopez (Legacy Wrestling Center) won by fall over Lillian Martinez (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (Fall 0:47)
- Harper Greer (Betterman Elite Wrestling) won by decision over Adeline Voss (Team Valley Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-7)
Round 5
- Lauren Lopez (Legacy Wrestling Center) won by major decision over Adeline Voss (Team Valley Wrestling Club) (Maj 15-3)
- Cecilia Michael (Seasons Freestyle Club) won by tech fall over Lillian Martinez (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (TF 18-1)
3rd-5th Girls - 106-116
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Marissa Zeitler of Aviators Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Addyson Bass of Empire Academy
- 3rd Place - Akeeah Mitchell of SJF/HAC
- 4th Place - Ellie Bult of South Dakota
Round 1
- Addyson Bass (Empire Academy) won by fall over Ellie Bult (South Dakota) (Fall 2:18)
- Marissa Zeitler (Aviators Wrestling) won by fall over Akeeah Mitchell (SJF/HAC) (Fall 0:52)
Round 2
- Akeeah Mitchell (SJF/HAC) won by fall over Ellie Bult (South Dakota) (Fall 1:15)
- Marissa Zeitler (Aviators Wrestling) won by decision over Addyson Bass (Empire Academy) (Dec 7-0)
Round 3
- Marissa Zeitler (Aviators Wrestling) won by tech fall over Ellie Bult (South Dakota) (TF 16-0)
- Addyson Bass (Empire Academy) won by decision over Akeeah Mitchell (SJF/HAC) (Dec 13-6)
3rd-5th Girls - 136-136
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alexa Nunn of Beat the Streets Chicago-Midway
Round 1
- Alexa Nunn (Beat the Streets Chicago-Midway) received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2
- Alexa Nunn (Beat the Streets Chicago-Midway) received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3
- () received a bye () (Bye)
6th-8th Girls - 75
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Freyda Nelson of Pinnacle Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Jaelyn Anderson of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Julianna LaSavage of Ringers Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Markee Gomez of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - McKenzie Astorino of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Jessica Dean of Betterman Elite Wrestling
- 7th Place - Hadlee Worrell of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Leah Hatfield of Big Game Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Freyda Nelson (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jaelyn Anderson (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) (TF 15-0)
3rd Place Match
- Julianna LaSavage (Ringers Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Markee Gomez (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Maj 9-1)
5th Place Match
- McKenzie Astorino (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jessica Dean (Betterman Elite Wrestling) (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Hadlee Worrell (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Leah Hatfield (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Maj 12-2)
6th-8th Girls - 80
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Avery Haber of X-Calibur Athletics Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Sophia Valdez of Betterman Elite Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Paityn McCann of Lady Outlaws
- 4th Place - Regan Kinneman of Arizona Girls Wrestling
- 5th Place - Lanaia Selig of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Ella Heyne of Combat School
- 7th Place - Piper Fry of BullTrained Wrestling
- 8th Place - Madelyn Wilson of Empire Academy
1st Place Match
- Avery Haber (X-Calibur Athletics Wrestling Club) won by decision over Sophia Valdez (Betterman Elite Wrestling) (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Paityn McCann (Lady Outlaws) won by fall over Regan Kinneman (Arizona Girls Wrestling) (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match
- Lanaia Selig (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ella Heyne (Combat School) (Fall 0:37)
7th Place Match
- Piper Fry (BullTrained Wrestling) won by fall over Madelyn Wilson (Empire Academy) (Fall 0:20)
6th-8th Girls - 85
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Abigail Peterson of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Kylee Ooton of Prodigy Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Olivia Davalos of California
- 4th Place - Mya Beckett of Team Nazar Training Center
- 5th Place - BryLee Irsik of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Brekyn Boyle of Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma
- 7th Place - Harper Formanek of Black Fox Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Ella Coomes of South Dakota
1st Place Match
- Abigail Peterson (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kylee Ooton (Prodigy Wrestling) (Fall 0:15)
3rd Place Match
- Olivia Davalos (California) won by major decision over Mya Beckett (Team Nazar Training Center) (Maj 10-1)
5th Place Match
- BryLee Irsik (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Brekyn Boyle (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) (Maj 13-0)
7th Place Match
- Harper Formanek (Black Fox Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Ella Coomes (South Dakota) (Maj 12-3)
6th-8th Girls - 90
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Azyah Rice of Inland Elite Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Rhilynn Tolzman of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Timi Coles of Combat School
- 4th Place - Jahnavi Marion of Michigan
- 5th Place - Hailey Estrada of Maize Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Remi Downing of Greater Heights Wrestling
- 7th Place - Brinlie Bazer of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Ana Madrigal of Borger Youth Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Azyah Rice (Inland Elite Wrestling Club) won by fall over Rhilynn Tolzman (Summit Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:03)
3rd Place Match
- Timi Coles (Combat School) won by decision over Jahnavi Marion (Michigan) (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Hailey Estrada (Maize Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Remi Downing (Greater Heights Wrestling) (Maj 12-4)
7th Place Match
- Brinlie Bazer (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Ana Madrigal (Borger Youth Wrestling) (Maj 12-2)
6th-8th Girls - 95
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lealani Valdez of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 2nd Place - Celes Oliver of Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma
- 3rd Place - Zolah Williams of Greco Roman Freestyle Association
- 4th Place - Addison Neal of The Best Wrestler
- 5th Place - Harper Kalo of Michigan Revolution Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Hadley Vold of Team Nazar Training Center
- 7th Place - Jodi Fullhart of Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Jayla Swanson of Iowa
1st Place Match
- Lealani Valdez (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) won by tech fall over Celes Oliver (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) (TF 16-0)
3rd Place Match
- Zolah Williams (Greco Roman Freestyle Association) won by major decision over Addison Neal (The Best Wrestler) (Maj 12-1)
5th Place Match
- Harper Kalo (Michigan Revolution Wrestling Club) won by decision over Hadley Vold (Team Nazar Training Center) (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Jodi Fullhart (Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jayla Swanson (Iowa) (Dec 5-3)
6th-8th Girls - 100
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Charlotte Nold of Beat the Streets Chicago-Midway
- 2nd Place - Peggy Susan Dean of Betterman Elite Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Paola Perez of Gladiator Wrestling
- 4th Place - Ella Schachtner of Victory School of Wrestling
- 5th Place - Camila Alvarez of Ranger 47 Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Presley Sandobal of Ohio
- 7th Place - Kenzie Sutton of Amped Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Wai Fandrich of Montana
1st Place Match
- Charlotte Nold (Beat the Streets Chicago-Midway) won by fall over Peggy Susan Dean (Betterman Elite Wrestling) (Fall 3:00)
3rd Place Match
- Paola Perez (Gladiator Wrestling) won by major decision over Ella Schachtner (Victory School of Wrestling) (Maj 20-9)
5th Place Match
- Camila Alvarez (Ranger 47 Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Presley Sandobal (Ohio) (Maj 13-0)
7th Place Match
- Kenzie Sutton (Amped Wrestling Club) won by decision over Wai Fandrich (Montana) (Dec 7-4)
6th-8th Girls - 105
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Adriana Kunz of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Madelyn Medrano of Springdale Elite Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Alexandria Skidmore of Husky Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Maquelle Pace of Champions Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Cora Stewart of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Payten Van Pelt of Team Champs Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Jasmine Anderson of McDominate Training Center
- 8th Place - Hadley McCleery of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Adriana Kunz (Summit Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Madelyn Medrano (Springdale Elite Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
- Alexandria Skidmore (Husky Wrestling Club) won by fall over Maquelle Pace (Champions Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:15)
5th Place Match
- Cora Stewart (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Payten Van Pelt (Team Champs Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match
- Jasmine Anderson (McDominate Training Center) won by decision over Hadley McCleery (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-8)
6th-8th Girls - 110
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carleigh Clark of BullTrained Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Kennedy Unrue of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Raeya Perkins of Oklahoma
- 4th Place - Kaylee Vera of Queen City Grappling Club
- 5th Place - Stella Piazza of St. Charles WC
- 6th Place - Morgan Johnson of Team Nazar Training Center
- 7th Place - Bella Yamamoto of FLOW Academy Hawaii
- 8th Place - Reanna Spangler of Maize Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Carleigh Clark (BullTrained Wrestling) won by decision over Kennedy Unrue (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-7)
3rd Place Match
- Raeya Perkins (Oklahoma) won by fall over Kaylee Vera (Queen City Grappling Club) (Fall 0:39)
5th Place Match
- Stella Piazza (St. Charles WC) won by injury default over Morgan Johnson (Team Nazar Training Center) (Inj. 2:57)
7th Place Match
- Bella Yamamoto (FLOW Academy Hawaii) won by decision over Reanna Spangler (Maize Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-0)
6th-8th Girls - 115
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lyric Hetzer of Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Corabella Wesley of Hobart Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Harley Miller of Oklahoma
- 4th Place - Faye Schachtner of Victory School of Wrestling
- 5th Place - Cora Jordan of Edwardsville Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Kaelyn Alleman of Wasatch Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Arianna Antillon of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 8th Place - Zoe Greer of Betterman Elite Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Lyric Hetzer (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Corabella Wesley (Hobart Wrestling Club) (TF 17-0)
3rd Place Match
- Harley Miller (Oklahoma) won by major decision over Faye Schachtner (Victory School of Wrestling) (Maj 12-0)
5th Place Match
- Cora Jordan (Edwardsville Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kaelyn Alleman (Wasatch Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Arianna Antillon (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) won by fall over Zoe Greer (Betterman Elite Wrestling) (Fall 1:46)
6th-8th Girls - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zaylyn Woods of Spartan Mat Club
- 2nd Place - Ember Zupanc of CrassTrained: Weigh In Club
- 3rd Place - Faith Gladfelter of M2 Training Center
- 4th Place - Eliana Salazar of Somar Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Sophia Rosales of Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth
- 6th Place - Capri Johnson of Berge Elite Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Brinlee Taylor of McAlester Youth Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Marciella Hernandez of Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Zaylyn Woods (Spartan Mat Club) won by major decision over Ember Zupanc (CrassTrained: Weigh In Club) (Maj 13-0)
3rd Place Match
- Faith Gladfelter (M2 Training Center) won by decision over Eliana Salazar (Somar Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-6)
5th Place Match
- Sophia Rosales (Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth) won by fall over Capri Johnson (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) (Fall 1:40)
7th Place Match
- Brinlee Taylor (McAlester Youth Wrestling Club) won by fall over Marciella Hernandez (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:38)
6th-8th Girls - 125
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Rain Scott of Springs Elite Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - KiMorah Cathey of Hurricane Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Katie Davidson of Team Nazar Training Center
- 4th Place - Hadley Bryant of Berge Elite Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Reagan Eaton of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Ariana Schacht of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Calliope Willman of TJ Trained Wrestling
- 8th Place - Sophia Perez of Arizona Girls Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Rain Scott (Springs Elite Wrestling Club) won by fall over KiMorah Cathey (Hurricane Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:22)
3rd Place Match
- Katie Davidson (Team Nazar Training Center) won by decision over Hadley Bryant (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Reagan Eaton (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Ariana Schacht (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Fall 1:41)
7th Place Match
- Calliope Willman (TJ Trained Wrestling) won by decision over Sophia Perez (Arizona Girls Wrestling) (Dec 3-0)
6th-8th Girls - 130
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Rachel Garcia of Husky Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Taylynn Stratton of Hermiston Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Kasia Wong of Legends of Gold Las Vegas
- 4th Place - Savannah Bratten of Rogue Warrior Wrestling
- 5th Place - Victoria Powers of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Annabella Nelson of Wisconsin
- 7th Place - Ramsey Brandenburg of Wisconsin
- 8th Place - Liberty Drake of Oklahoma
1st Place Match
- Rachel Garcia (Husky Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Taylynn Stratton (Hermiston Wrestling) (Maj 11-3)
3rd Place Match
- Kasia Wong (Legends of Gold Las Vegas) won by fall over Savannah Bratten (Rogue Warrior Wrestling) (Fall 0:53)
5th Place Match
- Victoria Powers (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Annabella Nelson (Wisconsin) (Fall 2:52)
7th Place Match
- Ramsey Brandenburg (Wisconsin) won by fall over Liberty Drake (Oklahoma) (Fall 0:24)
6th-8th Girls - 135
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Scarlett Yeager of Maize Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Kira Wicklund of Ascend Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Hailey Goth of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Lily Blakesley of Utah
Round 1
- Hailey Goth (Summit Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Lily Blakesley (Utah) (Fall 2:00)
- Scarlett Yeager (Maize Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kira Wicklund (Ascend Wrestling Academy) (Dec 9-5)
Round 2
- Kira Wicklund (Ascend Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Lily Blakesley (Utah) (Fall 2:27)
- Scarlett Yeager (Maize Wrestling Club) won by decision over Hailey Goth (Summit Wrestling Academy) (Dec 6-0)
Round 3
- Scarlett Yeager (Maize Wrestling Club) won by fall over Lily Blakesley (Utah) (Fall 1:38)
- Kira Wicklund (Ascend Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Hailey Goth (Summit Wrestling Academy) (Dec 6-3)
6th-8th Girls - 140
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Emma Antoni of Pinnacle Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Ilyana Martinez of Rough Riders Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Piper Sandell of Alber Athletics Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Kiersyn Duncombe of Hawkeye Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Aspen Atkinson of Tough N Technical Wrestling Club (TNTWC)
Round 1
- Ilyana Martinez (Rough Riders Wrestling) won by decision over Piper Sandell (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-4)
- Kiersyn Duncombe (Hawkeye Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Aspen Atkinson (Tough N Technical Wrestling Club (TNTWC)) (Fall 2:51)
Round 2
- Emma Antoni (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kiersyn Duncombe (Hawkeye Wrestling Academy) (TF 16-0)
- Piper Sandell (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aspen Atkinson (Tough N Technical Wrestling Club (TNTWC)) (Fall 2:15)
Round 3
- Emma Antoni (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aspen Atkinson (Tough N Technical Wrestling Club (TNTWC)) (Fall 1:54)
- Ilyana Martinez (Rough Riders Wrestling) won by fall over Kiersyn Duncombe (Hawkeye Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:17)
Round 4
- Emma Antoni (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ilyana Martinez (Rough Riders Wrestling) (Fall 3:49)
- Piper Sandell (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kiersyn Duncombe (Hawkeye Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:13)
Round 5
- Emma Antoni (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Piper Sandell (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
- Ilyana Martinez (Rough Riders Wrestling) won by fall over Aspen Atkinson (Tough N Technical Wrestling Club (TNTWC)) (Fall 1:25)
6th-8th Girls - 150
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Parker Martinez of Davis Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Aaliyah Miller of Team Nazar Training Center
- 3rd Place - Kaeli Forrester of Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth
- 4th Place - Audrey Sheldon of Batavia Wrestling Club
Round 1
- Aaliyah Miller (Team Nazar Training Center) won by fall over Kaeli Forrester (Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth) (Fall 2:00)
- Parker Martinez (Davis Wrestling Club) won by fall over Audrey Sheldon (Batavia Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:22)
Round 2
- Kaeli Forrester (Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth) won by decision over Audrey Sheldon (Batavia Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-6)
- Parker Martinez (Davis Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aaliyah Miller (Team Nazar Training Center) (Fall 1:58)
Round 3
- Parker Martinez (Davis Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kaeli Forrester (Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth) (Fall 1:38)
- Aaliyah Miller (Team Nazar Training Center) won by fall over Audrey Sheldon (Batavia Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:59)
6th-8th Girls - 165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Leolyn Karnowski of Wamego Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Alexis Penley of West Suburban Girls Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Tynsley Leonard of Maize Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Temprence Watson of Terminator Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Alexandra Zimmerer of Black Fox Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Brielle Molina of Unity Youth Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Bryn Schmidt of Aviators Wrestling
- 8th Place - Annierose Coltrin of Oregon
1st Place Match
- Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego Wrestling Club) won by fall over Alexis Penley (West Suburban Girls Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
- Tynsley Leonard (Maize Wrestling Club) won by decision over Temprence Watson (Terminator Wrestling Academy) (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Alexandra Zimmerer (Black Fox Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Brielle Molina (Unity Youth Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-0)
7th Place Match
- Bryn Schmidt (Aviators Wrestling) won by major decision over Annierose Coltrin (Oregon) (Maj 15-5)
6th-8th Girls - 180
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lainy Jochim of North Dakota
- 2nd Place - Darlene Rosales of Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth
Round 1
- Lainy Jochim (North Dakota) won by fall over Darlene Rosales (Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth) (Fall 1:37)
Round 2
- Lainy Jochim (North Dakota) won by fall over Darlene Rosales (Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth) (Fall 2:30)
Round 3
- () won by fall over () (Fall 2:30)
9th-12th Girls - 95
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Easton Dadiomoff of Tennessee
- 2nd Place - Cassidy O`Connell of CrassTrained: Weigh In Club
- 3rd Place - Rhyan Tijerina of Arizona Girls Wrestling
- 4th Place - Madison Baxter of Surfside X Wrestling
- 5th Place - Piper Phillips of Immortal Athletics WC
- 6th Place - Haylee Torres of Lightning Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Channing Travis of Best Trained Wrestling
- 8th Place - Yamilet Gallegos of Militia Trained Mat Club
1st Place Match
- Easton Dadiomoff (Tennessee) won by decision over Cassidy O`Connell (CrassTrained: Weigh In Club) (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
- Rhyan Tijerina (Arizona Girls Wrestling) won by major decision over Madison Baxter (Surfside X Wrestling) (Maj 20-6)
5th Place Match
- Piper Phillips (Immortal Athletics WC) won by medical forfeit over Haylee Torres (Lightning Wrestling Club) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Channing Travis (Best Trained Wrestling) won by tech fall over Yamilet Gallegos (Militia Trained Mat Club) (TF 17-2)
9th-12th Girls - 100
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Piper Montoya of Basement Brawlers Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Angelica Serratos of Surfside X Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Jubilee Rendon of Team Xtreme Wrestling
- 4th Place - Katelyn Bell of Illinois
- 5th Place - Chloe Sheffield of Iowa
- 6th Place - Cassandra Medrano of Lightning Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Saya Hongmoungkhoune of Alber Athletics Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Emily Doolittle of Florida
1st Place Match
- Piper Montoya (Basement Brawlers Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Angelica Serratos (Surfside X Wrestling) (Maj 13-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jubilee Rendon (Team Xtreme Wrestling) won by fall over Katelyn Bell (Illinois) (Fall 0:46)
5th Place Match
- Chloe Sheffield (Iowa) won by major decision over Cassandra Medrano (Lightning Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-1)
7th Place Match
- Saya Hongmoungkhoune (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club) won by fall over Emily Doolittle (Florida) (Fall 4:04)
9th-12th Girls - 105
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Katey Valdez of Betterman Elite Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Alicia Kenfack of North Dakota
- 3rd Place - Katie Biscoglia of Ubasa Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Allessandra Toscano of NXT Level Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Nevaeh Lavarias of Hawaii Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Matti Givens of Best Trained Wrestling
- 7th Place - Ivy Brandenburg of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Lily Baker of Freedom High School Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Katey Valdez (Betterman Elite Wrestling) won by tech fall over Alicia Kenfack (North Dakota) (TF 16-1)
3rd Place Match
- Katie Biscoglia (Ubasa Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Allessandra Toscano (NXT Level Wrestling Academy) (Fall 4:49)
5th Place Match
- Nevaeh Lavarias (Hawaii Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Matti Givens (Best Trained Wrestling) (Maj 10-2)
7th Place Match
- Ivy Brandenburg (Summit Wrestling Academy) won by injury default over Lily Baker (Freedom High School Wrestling) (Inj. 0:00)
9th-12th Girls - 110
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aubree Gutierrez of Surfside X Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Reanah Utterback of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Elizabeth Valenzuela Smith of Arizona Girls Wrestling
- 4th Place - Sophia Marie Gonzales of Surfside X Wrestling
- 5th Place - Ayana Contreras of California
- 6th Place - Deandra Meza of Surfside X Wrestling
- 7th Place - Jayden Keller of The Nest Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Abigail Fuglsang of BullTrained Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Aubree Gutierrez (Surfside X Wrestling) won by major decision over Reanah Utterback (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Maj 17-4)
3rd Place Match
- Elizabeth Valenzuela Smith (Arizona Girls Wrestling) won by fall over Sophia Marie Gonzales (Surfside X Wrestling) (Fall 2:18)
5th Place Match
- Ayana Contreras (California) won by medical forfeit over Deandra Meza (Surfside X Wrestling) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Jayden Keller (The Nest Wrestling Club) won by fall over Abigail Fuglsang (BullTrained Wrestling) (Fall 1:52)
9th-12th Girls - 115
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Riley Rayome of Highlander Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Malia Ottow of Ascend Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Isabel Kaplan of Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling
- 4th Place - Hannah Naccarati-Cholo of Arizona Girls Wrestling
- 5th Place - Beyonce` Espinosa of Gladiator Wrestling
- 6th Place - Alicia Serratos of Surfside X Wrestling
- 7th Place - Akeelah Moore of Cardinal Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Jaydin Cuevas of Mile High Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Riley Rayome (Highlander Wrestling Club) won by fall over Malia Ottow (Ascend Wrestling Academy) (Fall 3:41)
3rd Place Match
- Isabel Kaplan (Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling) won by decision over Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Arizona Girls Wrestling) (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
- Beyonce` Espinosa (Gladiator Wrestling) won by major decision over Alicia Serratos (Surfside X Wrestling) (Maj 12-3)
7th Place Match
- Akeelah Moore (Cardinal Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jaydin Cuevas (Mile High Wrestling Club) (Dec 13-7)
9th-12th Girls - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Caley Graber of Summit Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Leiannah Landreth of Wichita Training Center
- 3rd Place - Emjay Neumann of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Willow White of Florida
- 5th Place - Vanessa De La Cruz of Boneyard Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Madison Pena of ReZults Wrestling
- 7th Place - Remington Zimmerer of Black Fox Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Tilly Kakuk of Surfside X Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Caley Graber (Summit Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Leiannah Landreth (Wichita Training Center) (Fall 1:44)
3rd Place Match
- Emjay Neumann (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Willow White (Florida) (Fall 0:20)
5th Place Match
- Vanessa De La Cruz (Boneyard Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Madison Pena (ReZults Wrestling) (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
- Remington Zimmerer (Black Fox Wrestling Academy) won by medical forfeit over Tilly Kakuk (Surfside X Wrestling) (MFF)
9th-12th Girls - 125
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sierra Chiesa of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Franky Groom-Frey of Wisconsin
- 3rd Place - Zahra Stewart of California
- 4th Place - Kailin Sebert of Best Trained Wrestling
- 5th Place - Rianna Bernal of Surfside X Wrestling
- 6th Place - Ariella Dobin of Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Lucy Clarno of 3F Wrestling
- 8th Place - Jocelynn Mendoza of Gilroy High School Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Sierra Chiesa (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by fall over Franky Groom-Frey (Wisconsin) (Fall 3:52)
3rd Place Match
- Zahra Stewart (California) won by fall over Kailin Sebert (Best Trained Wrestling) (Fall 2:54)
5th Place Match
- Rianna Bernal (Surfside X Wrestling) won by decision over Ariella Dobin (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy) (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
- Lucy Clarno (3F Wrestling) won by decision over Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy High School Wrestling) (Dec 9-5)
9th-12th Girls - 130
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Samantha Sachs of Church Boyz Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Lilyana Balderas of California
- 3rd Place - Kailey Benson of Purler Wrestling Inc
- 4th Place - Anna Vogt of Boneyard Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Renice Gonzalez of California
- 6th Place - Calista Rodish of Ubasa Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Jordyn Parker of Best Trained Wrestling
- 8th Place - Aubrie Pehrson of Nebraska Wrestling Training Center
1st Place Match
- Samantha Sachs (Church Boyz Wrestling Club) won by decision over Lilyana Balderas (California) (Dec 9-6)
3rd Place Match
- Kailey Benson (Purler Wrestling Inc) won by decision over Anna Vogt (Boneyard Wrestling Academy) (Dec 10-5)
5th Place Match
- Renice Gonzalez (California) won by fall over Calista Rodish (Ubasa Wrestling Academy) (Fall 4:15)
7th Place Match
- Jordyn Parker (Best Trained Wrestling) won by medical forfeit over Aubrie Pehrson (Nebraska Wrestling Training Center) (MFF)
9th-12th Girls - 135
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Landri VonGonten of Boneyard Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Gwendolyn Jewell of Premier Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Emma Chacon of Arizona Girls Wrestling
- 4th Place - Marli Denmark of Spartan Mat Club
- 5th Place - Kate Doughty of Goldman`s Wrestling Academy of the Rockies
- 6th Place - Hayli Fletcher of Team Nazar Training Center
- 7th Place - Erika Sleznikow of Marshfield Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - London Woods of Spartan Mat Club
1st Place Match
- Landri VonGonten (Boneyard Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Gwendolyn Jewell (Premier Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:36)
3rd Place Match
- Emma Chacon (Arizona Girls Wrestling) won by decision over Marli Denmark (Spartan Mat Club) (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Kate Doughty (Goldman`s Wrestling Academy of the Rockies) won by medical forfeit over Hayli Fletcher (Team Nazar Training Center) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield Wrestling Club) won by decision over London Woods (Spartan Mat Club) (Dec 11-7)
9th-12th Girls - 140
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aleksandra Bastaic of Highland Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Taydem Bylin of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Kaylan Hitchcock of Lawrence Elite Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Hayden Bratland of Immortal Athletics WC
- 5th Place - Gia Coons of California
- 6th Place - Kayden Sipp of 2 Tuff Gym Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Alyssa Keane of Natural Athlete Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Kyra Hains of Nebraska
1st Place Match
- Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland Wrestling Club) won by fall over Taydem Bylin (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:55)
3rd Place Match
- Kaylan Hitchcock (Lawrence Elite Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hayden Bratland (Immortal Athletics WC) (Fall 4:20)
5th Place Match
- Gia Coons (California) won by decision over Kayden Sipp (2 Tuff Gym Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-3)
7th Place Match
- Alyssa Keane (Natural Athlete Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kyra Hains (Nebraska) (Fall 2:09)
9th-12th Girls - 145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Violette Lasure of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Amelia Fawcett of Pioneer Grappling Academy
- 3rd Place - Jayda Fulp of Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth
- 4th Place - Elise Twait of Team Idaho Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Chloe Sanders of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Faith Bane of North Carolina
- 7th Place - Margaret Buurma of Michigan Revolution Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Tayla Stiefel of Immortal Athletics WC
1st Place Match
- Violette Lasure (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by decision over Amelia Fawcett (Pioneer Grappling Academy) (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jayda Fulp (Silverback Wrestling Fort Worth) won by decision over Elise Twait (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-6)
5th Place Match
- Chloe Sanders (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by decision over Faith Bane (North Carolina) (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match
- Margaret Buurma (Michigan Revolution Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory - 1 over Tayla Stiefel (Immortal Athletics WC) (SV-1 6-3)
9th-12th Girls - 155
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Angelina Jiang of California Regional Training Center (CA RTC)
- 2nd Place - Juliet Alt of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Jahlia Miguel of 4MGWRESTLING
- 4th Place - Hadyn Stine of Best Trained Wrestling
- 5th Place - Lauren Luzum of Iowa
- 6th Place - Veronica Madrid of Derby Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Brynlee Vaughan of Wisconsin
- 8th Place - Eva Garcia of Surfside X Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Angelina Jiang (California Regional Training Center (CA RTC)) won in sudden victory - 1 over Juliet Alt (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (SV-1 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jahlia Miguel (4MGWRESTLING) won by medical forfeit over Hadyn Stine (Best Trained Wrestling) (MFFL)
5th Place Match
- Lauren Luzum (Iowa) won by fall over Veronica Madrid (Derby Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:27)
7th Place Match
- Brynlee Vaughan (Wisconsin) won by major decision over Eva Garcia (Surfside X Wrestling) (Maj 14-4)
9th-12th Girls - 170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jael Miller of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Laila Hustoles of Oklahoma
- 3rd Place - Addeline Graser of Nebraska Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Carson Shank of Nebraska
- 5th Place - Gracie Pinckney of McDominate Training Center
- 6th Place - Angela Salazar of Somar Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Michaela Thomas of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Ellysia Jennings of Ground Zero Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Jael Miller (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by fall over Laila Hustoles (Oklahoma) (Fall 2:56)
3rd Place Match
- Addeline Graser (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Carson Shank (Nebraska) (Fall 2:24)
5th Place Match
- Gracie Pinckney (McDominate Training Center) won by decision over Angela Salazar (Somar Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-4)
7th Place Match
- Michaela Thomas (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ellysia Jennings (Ground Zero Wrestling) (Fall 3:54)
9th-12th Girls - 190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Evelyn Vargas of Falcon Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Libby Dix of Iowa
- 3rd Place - KyLee Lindsley of Bozeman Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Hayleen Martinez of Liberal High School Wrestling
- 5th Place - Rebekah Sorrell of Texas
- 6th Place - Sunny Robles of Arizona Girls Wrestling
- 7th Place - Blake Baker of Spartan Mat Club
- 8th Place - Marlee Heltzel of South Dakota
1st Place Match
- Evelyn Vargas (Falcon Wrestling Club) won by decision over Libby Dix (Iowa) (Dec 12-9)
3rd Place Match
- KyLee Lindsley (Bozeman Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hayleen Martinez (Liberal High School Wrestling) (Fall 1:22)
5th Place Match
- Rebekah Sorrell (Texas) won by fall over Sunny Robles (Arizona Girls Wrestling) (Fall 0:51)
7th Place Match
- Blake Baker (Spartan Mat Club) won by decision over Marlee Heltzel (South Dakota) (Dec 7-3)
9th-12th Girls - 207
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mia Cienega of Ascend Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Phoenix Molina of Patton Trained WC
- 3rd Place - Katianna Martinez of California
Round 1
- Phoenix Molina (Patton Trained WC) won by major decision over Katianna Martinez (California) (Maj 14-6)
Round 2
- Mia Cienega (Ascend Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Phoenix Molina (Patton Trained WC) (Dec 3-0)
Round 3
- Mia Cienega (Ascend Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Katianna Martinez (California) (Fall 3:05)
9th-12th Girls - 235
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ariana Chavez of Borger High School Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Chloe Hoselton of SOT-C
- 3rd Place - Jayden Moehle of MO West Championship Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Alexis Stinson of Never Quit Wrestling
- 5th Place - Aniyah Smith of Riverhawk Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Haley Armstrong of Ace Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Isabella Lorenzana of Surfside X Wrestling
- 8th Place - Caitlyn Sohm of Nebraska
1st Place Match
- Ariana Chavez (Borger High School Wrestling) won in tie breaker - 1 over Chloe Hoselton (SOT-C) (TB-1 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jayden Moehle (MO West Championship Wrestling Club) won by fall over Alexis Stinson (Never Quit Wrestling) (Fall 3:17)
5th Place Match
- Aniyah Smith (Riverhawk Wrestling Club) won by fall over Haley Armstrong (Ace Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:11)
7th Place Match
- Isabella Lorenzana (Surfside X Wrestling) won by injury default over Caitlyn Sohm (Nebraska) (Inj. 0:00)
Boys Showcase - 106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Samuel Sanchez of Esperanza High School Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Michael Rundell of The Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Landon Thoennes of Pinnacle Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Coy Mehlert of Immortal Athletics WC
- 5th Place - Vincent DeMarco of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Chase Karenbauer of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Zachary Siatka of NG Bombers Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Damian Trujillo of Atrisco Heritage Academy High School Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza High School Wrestling) won by major decision over Michael Rundell (The Wrestling Academy) (Maj 11-1)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Thoennes (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won by fall over Coy Mehlert (Immortal Athletics WC) (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
- Vincent DeMarco (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by medical forfeit over Chase Karenbauer (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Zachary Siatka (NG Bombers Wrestling Club) won by decision over Damian Trujillo (Atrisco Heritage Academy High School Wrestling) (Dec 6-0)
Boys Showcase - 113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Drake VomBaur of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Maxwell Bradley of Tuttle Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Nico DeSalvo of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Kellen Mesina of Golden Bears Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Blake Hawkins of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Jackson Shipley of 3F Wrestling
- 7th Place - Hendrix Schwab of Immortal Athletics WC
- 8th Place - Daniel Goodwin of Izzy Style Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Drake VomBaur (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by decision over Maxwell Bradley (Tuttle Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
- Nico DeSalvo (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Kellen Mesina (Golden Bears Wrestling Club) (TF 18-3)
5th Place Match
- Blake Hawkins (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by medical forfeit over Jackson Shipley (3F Wrestling) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Hendrix Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC) won by fall over Daniel Goodwin (Izzy Style Wrestling) (Fall 2:14)
Boys Showcase - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lander Bosh of Sanderson Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Mikey Ruiz of Panhandle RTC
- 3rd Place - Gavin Landers of Immortal Athletics WC
- 4th Place - Nicolas Enzminger of MATPAC Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Shea Richter of Berge Elite Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Santiago Ramirez of Gracie Barra Westchase Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - David Hill of Elevate Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Cale Vandermark of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Lander Bosh (Sanderson Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Mikey Ruiz (Panhandle RTC) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Gavin Landers (Immortal Athletics WC) won by decision over Nicolas Enzminger (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Shea Richter (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Santiago Ramirez (Gracie Barra Westchase Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-2)
7th Place Match
- David Hill (Elevate Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cale Vandermark (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:05)
Boys Showcase - 126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Demetrios Carrera of Team El1te Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Michael Esteban of Illinois
- 3rd Place - Brady Baker of Michigan West Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Truman Folkers of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Tyler Woodring of Berge Elite Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Jason Goodin of Husky Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Eric Casula of Cowboy Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Ayden Bollinger of Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Demetrios Carrera (Team El1te Wrestling) won by decision over Michael Esteban (Illinois) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Baker (Michigan West Wrestling Club) won by decision over Truman Folkers (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Woodring (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Jason Goodin (Husky Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)
7th Place Match
- Eric Casula (Cowboy Wrestling Club) won by decision over Ayden Bollinger (Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling) (Dec 10-4)
Boys Showcase - 132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jace Hedeman of Immortal Athletics WC
- 2nd Place - Aaron Silva of California
- 3rd Place - Deven Casey of Izzy Style Wrestling
- 4th Place - Benjamin DeForest of MATPAC Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Julio Aguirre of Cowboy Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Glade Harman of Champions Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Leo Macias of California
- 8th Place - Travis Long of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Jace Hedeman (Immortal Athletics WC) won by major decision over Aaron Silva (California) (Maj 13-2)
3rd Place Match
- Deven Casey (Izzy Style Wrestling) won by major decision over Benjamin DeForest (MATPAC Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-2)
5th Place Match
- Julio Aguirre (Cowboy Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Glade Harman (Champions Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
7th Place Match
- Leo Macias (California) won by major decision over Travis Long (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Maj 10-1)
Boys Showcase - 138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Christian Jelle of Scoring Edge Wrestling Center
- 2nd Place - Cody Trevino of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Jason Dube of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Chris Lalonde of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Wyatt Unser of Victory School of Wrestling
- 6th Place - Cadyn Wild of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Brock Johnson of Paola High School Wrestling
- 8th Place - Landen Davis of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Christian Jelle (Scoring Edge Wrestling Center) won by major decision over Cody Trevino (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Maj 18-5)
3rd Place Match
- Jason Dube (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by decision over Chris Lalonde (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Unser (Victory School of Wrestling) won by medical forfeit over Cadyn Wild (Big Game Wrestling Club) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Brock Johnson (Paola High School Wrestling) won by decision over Landen Davis (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) (Dec 7-1)
Boys Showcase - 144
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - William Anderson of Ironclad Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Charles Vanier of Super D Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Maksim Mukhamedaliyev of Izzy Style Wrestling
- 4th Place - Tristan North of Wisconsin
- 5th Place - Lorenzo Gallegos of SJF/HAC
- 6th Place - Graham Wilde of Berge Elite Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Hudson Hohman of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Nathanial Higgins of Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness
1st Place Match
- William Anderson (Ironclad Wrestling Club) won by decision over Charles Vanier (Super D Wrestling) (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Maksim Mukhamedaliyev (Izzy Style Wrestling) won by major decision over Tristan North (Wisconsin) (Maj 20-8)
5th Place Match
- Lorenzo Gallegos (SJF/HAC) won by decision over Graham Wilde (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match
- Hudson Hohman (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by decision over Nathanial Higgins (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness) (Dec 7-6)
Boys Showcase - 150
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carson Weber of Izzy Style Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Billy Greenwood of GRIT Athletics Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Corbin Reisz of Powerhouse Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Mason Basile of Tampa Bay Tigers Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Jabari Hinson of Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity
- 6th Place - Tege Kelley of Utah
- 7th Place - Thomas Belding of La Grande Mat Club
- 8th Place - Bronson Hertenstein of Perrysburg Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Carson Weber (Izzy Style Wrestling) won by decision over Billy Greenwood (GRIT Athletics Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Corbin Reisz (Powerhouse Wrestling Club) won by decision over Mason Basile (Tampa Bay Tigers Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Jabari Hinson (Central Iowa Wrestling Club /Team Intensity) won by major decision over Tege Kelley (Utah) (Maj 15-3)
7th Place Match
- Thomas Belding (La Grande Mat Club) won by decision over Bronson Hertenstein (Perrysburg Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-8)
Boys Showcase - 157
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maximus Dhabolt of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Liam Fox of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Jack Ferguson of Yorkville Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Brandon Dean of Betterman Elite Wrestling
- 5th Place - Samuel Zanton of Team Nazar Training Center
- 6th Place - Jozeph Valenzuela Smith of Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness
- 7th Place - Cody Hamilton of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Kawayran Vazquez of Florida
1st Place Match
- Maximus Dhabolt (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Liam Fox (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jack Ferguson (Yorkville Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory - 1 over Brandon Dean (Betterman Elite Wrestling) (SV-1 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Samuel Zanton (Team Nazar Training Center) won by decision over Jozeph Valenzuela Smith (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness) (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Cody Hamilton (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kawayran Vazquez (Florida) (Fall 3:44)
Boys Showcase - 165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jarrett Wadsen of Pinnacle Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Zachary Montez of Blue Line Training Academy
- 3rd Place - Jadyn Johnson of Cardinal Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Jacob Kidder of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Alexander Tack of Illinois
- 6th Place - Kalias Nazario of Golden Bears Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Owen Hull of Legacy Elite Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Boden Bentley of Team Champs Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Jarrett Wadsen (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won in tie breaker - 1 over Zachary Montez (Blue Line Training Academy) (TB-1 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jadyn Johnson (Cardinal Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jacob Kidder (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:41)
5th Place Match
- Alexander Tack (Illinois) won by medical forfeit over Kalias Nazario (Golden Bears Wrestling Club) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Owen Hull (Legacy Elite Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Boden Bentley (Team Champs Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-4)
Boys Showcase - 175
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brody Kelly of Izzy Style Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Ronald Robinson of Victory Elite Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Kade Rule of RT Elite Wrestling
- 4th Place - Gunnar Mullen of Park Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Michael Baldwin of Ragnarok Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Jaxon Trotter of Keystone Kids
- 7th Place - Brodie Melzoni of Young Guns Nashville Wrestling
- 8th Place - Van Grasser of Illinois
1st Place Match
- Brody Kelly (Izzy Style Wrestling) won by decision over Ronald Robinson (Victory Elite Wrestling) (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Kade Rule (RT Elite Wrestling) won by fall over Gunnar Mullen (Park Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match
- Michael Baldwin (Ragnarok Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Jaxon Trotter (Keystone Kids) (FF)
7th Place Match
- Brodie Melzoni (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling) won by decision over Van Grasser (Illinois) (Dec 6-2)
Boys Showcase - 190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jimmy Mastny of Relentless Training Center
- 2nd Place - Aiden Cooley of Best Trained Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Tanner Hodgins of Shore Thing Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Maddux Najera of Colorado
- 5th Place - Anthony Garcia of Team Champs Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Emery Slater of Mandan Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Brock Rios of Wright Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Nicholas Maira of FCA HI Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Jimmy Mastny (Relentless Training Center) won in sudden victory - 1 over Aiden Cooley (Best Trained Wrestling) (SV-1 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Tanner Hodgins (Shore Thing Wrestling Club) won by injury default over Maddux Najera (Colorado) (Inj. 3:00)
5th Place Match
- Anthony Garcia (Team Champs Wrestling Club) won by decision over Emery Slater (Mandan Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match
- Brock Rios (Wright Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Nicholas Maira (FCA HI Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)
Boys Showcase - 215
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ashton Honnold of Moen Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Elijah Schunke of Heartland Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Myron Mendez of Eagle Empire Wrestling
- 4th Place - Asher Sheldon of Batavia Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Cal Sidwell of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Nathan Klatt of Minnesota
- 7th Place - Luke Chrisse of Illinois
- 8th Place - Jackson Barnhisel of Liberty Warriors Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Ashton Honnold (Moen Wrestling Academy) won in tie breaker - 1 over Elijah Schunke (Heartland Wrestling Academy) (TB-1 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Myron Mendez (Eagle Empire Wrestling) won by fall over Asher Sheldon (Batavia Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match
- Cal Sidwell (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) won by injury default over Nathan Klatt (Minnesota) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Luke Chrisse (Illinois) won by fall over Jackson Barnhisel (Liberty Warriors Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:40)
Boys Showcase - 285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Peter Savarino of Spartan Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Caleb Tyler of Mason-Dixon Mat Hawgs
- 3rd Place - Preston Wagner of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Grant Bahnsen of Vici Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - David Gutierrez of Socorro Warriors Junior Wrestling
- 6th Place - Shane Trotter of KT 3 Style Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Peter Savarino (Spartan Wrestling Club) won by decision over Caleb Tyler (Mason-Dixon Mat Hawgs) (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Preston Wagner (MWC Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Grant Bahnsen (Vici Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
- David Gutierrez (Socorro Warriors Junior Wrestling) won by forfeit over Shane Trotter (KT 3 Style Wrestling Club) (FF)
7th Place Match
- () received a bye () (Bye)
9th-10th Boys - 100
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hudson Chittum of Tennessee
- 2nd Place - Dylan Nieuwenhuis of Michigan Grappler Training Center
- 3rd Place - Thales Silva of Red Wave Wrestling
- 4th Place - Cache Williams of Oklahoma
- 5th Place - Wyatt Dannegger of Collum Trained School of Wrestling
- 6th Place - Lincoln Valdez of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 7th Place - Abe Heysinger of Mustang Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Tate St. Laurent of Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Hudson Chittum (Tennessee) won by decision over Dylan Nieuwenhuis (Michigan Grappler Training Center) (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Thales Silva (Red Wave Wrestling) won by decision over Cache Williams (Oklahoma) (Dec 13-12)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Dannegger (Collum Trained School of Wrestling) won by fall over Lincoln Valdez (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (Fall 2:35)
7th Place Match
- Abe Heysinger (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by decision over Tate St. Laurent (Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling) (Dec 4-2)
9th-10th Boys - 106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lazarus McEwen of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Pierce Hurd of South Dakota
- 3rd Place - Cruzer Dominguez of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Oscar Gauna of Kansas Young Guns Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Eli Mendoza of Gilroy High School Wrestling
- 6th Place - Chase Karenbauer of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Brody Ashley of Michigan West Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Connor Maddox of Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Lazarus McEwen (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) won by decision over Pierce Hurd (South Dakota) (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cruzer Dominguez (MWC Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Oscar Gauna (Kansas Young Guns Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Eli Mendoza (Gilroy High School Wrestling) won by forfeit over Chase Karenbauer (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (FF)
7th Place Match
- Brody Ashley (Michigan West Wrestling Club) won by fall over Connor Maddox (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:22)
9th-10th Boys - 113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Oleksandr Havrylkiv of Built By Brunson Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Brock Beckler of Samurai Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Cooper Mathews of Black Fox Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Brighton Karvoski of South Side Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Santino DiMatteo of Shore Thing Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Kipton Lewis of Immortal Athletics WC
- 7th Place - Ian Stearns of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Noah Aiden Meza of Black Fox Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Built By Brunson Wrestling) won by major decision over Brock Beckler (Samurai Wrestling Club) (Maj 10-1)
3rd Place Match
- Cooper Mathews (Black Fox Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Brighton Karvoski (South Side Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
- Santino DiMatteo (Shore Thing Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kipton Lewis (Immortal Athletics WC) (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Ian Stearns (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Aiden Meza (Black Fox Wrestling Academy) (Dec 12-8)
9th-10th Boys - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bryar Hooks of Oklahoma
- 2nd Place - Elijah Scriven of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Preston Waughtel of Illinois
- 4th Place - Jax Fuhrman of M2 Training Center
- 5th Place - Jr Ortega of Black Fox Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - D`Angelo Zuniga of NXT Level Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Ethan Tran of Golden Bears Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Keagan Mesina of Golden Bears Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Bryar Hooks (Oklahoma) won by major decision over Elijah Scriven (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-6)
3rd Place Match
- Preston Waughtel (Illinois) won by fall over Jax Fuhrman (M2 Training Center) (Fall 4:02)
5th Place Match
- Jr Ortega (Black Fox Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over D`Angelo Zuniga (NXT Level Wrestling Academy) (TF 18-1)
7th Place Match
- Ethan Tran (Golden Bears Wrestling Club) won by decision over Keagan Mesina (Golden Bears Wrestling Club) (Dec 12-6)
9th-10th Boys - 126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Owen Marshall of Mat Demon Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Kameron Green Jr. of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Gage Spurgeon of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Bradley Lazzerini of Team Tulsa Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Mason Bauer of Ohio
- 6th Place - Jack Simpson of Black Fox Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Luke Cline of Missouri
- 8th Place - Malakii Martin of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Owen Marshall (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kameron Green Jr. (MWC Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:29)
3rd Place Match
- Gage Spurgeon (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Bradley Lazzerini (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-8)
5th Place Match
- Mason Bauer (Ohio) won by fall over Jack Simpson (Black Fox Wrestling Academy) (Fall 1:00)
7th Place Match
- Luke Cline (Missouri) won by decision over Malakii Martin (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Dec 2-0)
9th-10th Boys - 132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Green of M2 Training Center
- 2nd Place - Cael Puderbaugh of Bobcat Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Jonas DesRochers of COBRA ALL-STARS / Cobra Wrestling Systems LLC
- 4th Place - Christopher Arreola of Esperanza High School Wrestling
- 5th Place - Maximus Quiroz of Region Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Kieran Akerson of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Hunter Arriaga of Flathead High School Wrestling
- 8th Place - Timmy Boda of Brevard FCA Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Gavin Green (M2 Training Center) won by decision over Cael Puderbaugh (Bobcat Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jonas DesRochers (COBRA ALL-STARS / Cobra Wrestling Systems LLC) won by fall over Christopher Arreola (Esperanza High School Wrestling) (Fall 4:56)
5th Place Match
- Maximus Quiroz (Region Wrestling Academy) won by medical forfeit over Kieran Akerson (MWC Wrestling Academy) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Hunter Arriaga (Flathead High School Wrestling) won by decision over Timmy Boda (Brevard FCA Wrestling) (Dec 11-10)
9th-10th Boys - 138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mason DesRochers of COBRA ALL-STARS / Cobra Wrestling Systems LLC
- 2nd Place - Marcus Killgore of Arizona
- 3rd Place - Vinnie Gutierrez of California
- 4th Place - James Ruiz of Esperanza High School Wrestling
- 5th Place - Sebastian Rodriguez of Coachella Valley Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Kadin Martin of Scoring Edge Wrestling Center
- 7th Place - Gavin Woodmancy of St. Charles WC
- 8th Place - Joshua Kerr of Wichita Training Center
1st Place Match
- Mason DesRochers (COBRA ALL-STARS / Cobra Wrestling Systems LLC) won by fall over Marcus Killgore (Arizona) (Fall 3:26)
3rd Place Match
- Vinnie Gutierrez (California) won by fall over James Ruiz (Esperanza High School Wrestling) (Fall 2:38)
5th Place Match
- Sebastian Rodriguez (Coachella Valley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kadin Martin (Scoring Edge Wrestling Center) (Fall 2:29)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Woodmancy (St. Charles WC) won by tech fall over Joshua Kerr (Wichita Training Center) (TF 19-4)
9th-10th Boys - 144
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Garrison Sartain of Husky Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Landen McDowell of Team Hammer Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Gabriel Dorman of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Jake Mescher of Team Idaho Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Mateo Centeno of Esperanza High School Wrestling
- 6th Place - Donald Jackson of Team of Hard Knox
- 7th Place - Diesel Pedersen of Team Tulsa Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Dimas Sosa of NXT Level Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Garrison Sartain (Husky Wrestling Club) won by decision over Landen McDowell (Team Hammer Wrestling Academy) (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
- Gabriel Dorman (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jake Mescher (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:55)
5th Place Match
- Mateo Centeno (Esperanza High School Wrestling) won by fall over Donald Jackson (Team of Hard Knox) (Fall 1:41)
7th Place Match
- Diesel Pedersen (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Dimas Sosa (NXT Level Wrestling Academy) (TF 17-2)
9th-10th Boys - 150
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Thomas Schechterly of Pennsylvania
- 2nd Place - Thunder Page of South Central Punisher Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Xavier Chavez of Arizona
- 4th Place - Easton Kammerud of Sarbacker Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Daniel Blanke of The Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Olin Neuville of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Dimetry Molina of Esperanza High School Wrestling
- 8th Place - Cole Sackett of Angry Fish Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Thomas Schechterly (Pennsylvania) won by decision over Thunder Page (South Central Punisher Wrestling) (Dec 11-7)
3rd Place Match
- Xavier Chavez (Arizona) won by major decision over Easton Kammerud (Sarbacker Wrestling Academy) (Maj 15-5)
5th Place Match
- Daniel Blanke (The Wrestling Academy) won by medical forfeit over Olin Neuville (Askren Wrestling Academy) (MFF)
7th Place Match
- Dimetry Molina (Esperanza High School Wrestling) won by decision over Cole Sackett (Angry Fish Wrestling) (Dec 10-3)
9th-10th Boys - 157
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Samuel Almedina of Mat Assassins Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - William Fullhart of Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Parker Casey of Sebolt Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Ryder Schulte of Grindhouse Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Gunnar Tamez of Team Idaho Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Radic Dvorak of ISI Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Chris Anguiano of Surfside X Wrestling
- 8th Place - Nathaniel Gallardo of Mustang Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Samuel Almedina (Mat Assassins Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over William Fullhart (Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club) (TF 19-4)
3rd Place Match
- Parker Casey (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Ryder Schulte (Grindhouse Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:48)
5th Place Match
- Gunnar Tamez (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) won by decision over Radic Dvorak (ISI Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-2)
7th Place Match
- Chris Anguiano (Surfside X Wrestling) won by decision over Nathaniel Gallardo (Mustang Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-1)
9th-10th Boys - 165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Luke Hayden of Eierman Elite Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Christian Stoeber of California
- 3rd Place - Nicolas Astacio of Illinois
- 4th Place - Kaleb Griffith of The Best Wrestler
- 5th Place - Holden Hoiness of Montana
- 6th Place - Drezdyn Ballard of MAAC Wrestling
- 7th Place - Gabe Rubino of Ubasa Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Destan Skelly of Minnesota
1st Place Match
- Luke Hayden (Eierman Elite Wrestling Club) won by decision over Christian Stoeber (California) (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Nicolas Astacio (Illinois) won by major decision over Kaleb Griffith (The Best Wrestler) (Maj 10-1)
5th Place Match
- Holden Hoiness (Montana) won by fall over Drezdyn Ballard (MAAC Wrestling) (Fall 0:54)
7th Place Match
- Gabe Rubino (Ubasa Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Destan Skelly (Minnesota) (Fall 4:44)
9th-10th Boys - 175
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jt Smith of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Cody Savage of Ranger 47 Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Sean Perez of Jflo Trained
- 4th Place - Emery Johnson of CRWC
- 5th Place - Owen Schacht of Askren Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Sam Harrington of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Noah Sandlin of Poway High School Wrestling
- 8th Place - Samuel Golden of Missouri
1st Place Match
- Jt Smith (MWC Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Cody Savage (Ranger 47 Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
- Sean Perez (Jflo Trained) won by tech fall over Emery Johnson (CRWC) (TF 20-5)
5th Place Match
- Owen Schacht (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Sam Harrington (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:39)
7th Place Match
- Noah Sandlin (Poway High School Wrestling) won by fall over Samuel Golden (Missouri) (Fall 4:30)
9th-10th Boys - 190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carter Brown of Bonhomme Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Zandon Hopson of Grindhouse Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Andersen Evans of Ohio
- 4th Place - Gage Herrin of Cardinal Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Blaise Turner of Team Idaho Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Brock Schmidt of Aviators Wrestling
- 7th Place - Akeem Mitchell of SJF/HAC
- 8th Place - Simon Schwabe of Askren Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Carter Brown (Bonhomme Wrestling) won by tech fall over Zandon Hopson (Grindhouse Wrestling Club) (TF 23-7)
3rd Place Match
- Andersen Evans (Ohio) won by decision over Gage Herrin (Cardinal Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
- Blaise Turner (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brock Schmidt (Aviators Wrestling) (Fall 2:20)
7th Place Match
- Akeem Mitchell (SJF/HAC) won by fall over Simon Schwabe (Askren Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:06)
9th-10th Boys - 215
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Braylen Meeuwsen of Michigan Premier WC
- 2nd Place - Ethan Miller of Iowa
- 3rd Place - Coleman Iker of Standfast Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Brody Lidbury of McHenry Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Jacob Tyderek of Illinois
- 6th Place - Thatcher Whiting of Kearney High School Wrestling
- 7th Place - Sergio Campos Iii of Ohio
- 8th Place - Manning Moore of Young Guns Nashville Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Braylen Meeuwsen (Michigan Premier WC) won by decision over Ethan Miller (Iowa) (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Coleman Iker (Standfast Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brody Lidbury (McHenry Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:31)
5th Place Match
- Jacob Tyderek (Illinois) won by fall over Thatcher Whiting (Kearney High School Wrestling) (Fall 1:40)
7th Place Match
- Sergio Campos Iii (Ohio) won by decision over Manning Moore (Young Guns Nashville Wrestling) (Dec 9-5)
9th-10th Boys - 285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Caleb Tyler of Mason-Dixon Mat Hawgs
- 2nd Place - Carlos Rodriguez Jr. of South Dakota
- 3rd Place - Darrell Bibbs of Illinois
- 4th Place - William Bishop of Girard Matside Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - William Bush of Lake Gibson High School Wrestling
Round 1
- Caleb Tyler (Mason-Dixon Mat Hawgs) won by fall over William Bishop (Girard Matside Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:58)
- Carlos Rodriguez Jr. (South Dakota) won by fall over William Bush (Lake Gibson High School Wrestling) (Fall 1:25)
Round 2
- Carlos Rodriguez Jr. (South Dakota) won by fall over Darrell Bibbs (Illinois) (Fall 2:41)
- William Bishop (Girard Matside Wrestling Academy) won by fall over William Bush (Lake Gibson High School Wrestling) (Fall 0:58)
Round 3
- Darrell Bibbs (Illinois) won by tech fall over William Bush (Lake Gibson High School Wrestling) (TF 18-0)
- Caleb Tyler (Mason-Dixon Mat Hawgs) won by fall over Carlos Rodriguez Jr. (South Dakota) (Fall 1:09)
Round 4
- Caleb Tyler (Mason-Dixon Mat Hawgs) won by fall over Darrell Bibbs (Illinois) (Fall 2:11)
- Carlos Rodriguez Jr. (South Dakota) won by fall over William Bishop (Girard Matside Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:36)
Round 5
- Darrell Bibbs (Illinois) won by fall over William Bishop (Girard Matside Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:51)
- Caleb Tyler (Mason-Dixon Mat Hawgs) won by fall over William Bush (Lake Gibson High School Wrestling) (Fall 0:15)
11th-12th Boys - 106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Davion Henry of Victory Elite Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Bryan Morales of Gladiator Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Aiden Sweat of Kalispell Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Emmett Alexander of Colorado
- 5th Place - Devin McCarty of Standfast Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Bryson Rutledge of Georgia
- 7th Place - Jackson Soney of Patton Trained WC
- 8th Place - Aaron Contreras of Legacy Wrestling Center
1st Place Match
- Davion Henry (Victory Elite Wrestling) won by decision over Bryan Morales (Gladiator Wrestling) (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Aiden Sweat (Kalispell Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Emmett Alexander (Colorado) (Maj 10-0)
5th Place Match
- Devin McCarty (Standfast Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Bryson Rutledge (Georgia) (Maj 11-3)
7th Place Match
- Jackson Soney (Patton Trained WC) won by fall over Aaron Contreras (Legacy Wrestling Center) (Fall 1:44)
11th-12th Boys - 113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ryder Dempewolf of Northwestern Diamondbacks Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Drew Dawson of Roseburg Mat Club /Umpqua Valley Wrestling Associaction
- 3rd Place - Landon Walker of Berge Elite Wrestling Academy
- 4th Place - Tyler Baldwin of South Dakota
- 5th Place - Daniel Goodwin of Izzy Style Wrestling
- 6th Place - Jack Sponenburgh of Kearney MatCats Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Garen Keshishian of Silverback Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Isaiah Mathew of NG Bombers Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Ryder Dempewolf (Northwestern Diamondbacks Wrestling) won by decision over Drew Dawson (Roseburg Mat Club /Umpqua Valley Wrestling Associaction) (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Walker (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Tyler Baldwin (South Dakota) (Maj 11-2)
5th Place Match
- Daniel Goodwin (Izzy Style Wrestling) won in sudden victory - 1 over Jack Sponenburgh (Kearney MatCats Wrestling Club) (SV-1 11-8)
7th Place Match
- Garen Keshishian (Silverback Wrestling Club) won by fall over Isaiah Mathew (NG Bombers Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:45)
11th-12th Boys - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyson Waughtel of Illinois
- 2nd Place - Zaiyahn Ornelas of Team Zapas Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Mason Gillispie of Claremore Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Alex Rodriguez of Chatfield Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Greyson Pettit of All I See Is Gold Academy
- 6th Place - Rudy Rodriguez Loya of GI Grapplers
- 7th Place - Creighten Lassen of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Colt Boyles of DC Elite Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Tyson Waughtel (Illinois) won by decision over Zaiyahn Ornelas (Team Zapas Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Gillispie (Claremore Wrestling Club) won by fall over Alex Rodriguez (Chatfield Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:19)
5th Place Match
- Greyson Pettit (All I See Is Gold Academy) won by fall over Rudy Rodriguez Loya (GI Grapplers) (Fall 4:29)
7th Place Match
- Creighten Lassen (MWC Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Colt Boyles (DC Elite Wrestling) (Dec 7-1)
11th-12th Boys - 126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kiernan Meink of Powerhouse Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Mitchell Murphy of Dubuque Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Kalani Khiev of Illinois
- 4th Place - Isaac Ash of Monrovia Youth Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Riddick Variano of Illinois
- 6th Place - Sebastian Serrano of Mustang Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Cole Sides of 3F Wrestling
- 8th Place - Ryan Bahnson of Iowa
1st Place Match
- Kiernan Meink (Powerhouse Wrestling Club) won by decision over Mitchell Murphy (Dubuque Wrestling Club) (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Kalani Khiev (Illinois) won by major decision over Isaac Ash (Monrovia Youth Wrestling Club) (Maj 12-3)
5th Place Match
- Riddick Variano (Illinois) won by decision over Sebastian Serrano (Mustang Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
- Cole Sides (3F Wrestling) won by major decision over Ryan Bahnson (Iowa) (Maj 16-4)
11th-12th Boys - 132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Caeleb Hutchinson of Manhattan Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Steele Diercks of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - John Stewart of Minion Training Center
- 4th Place - Gunner Murray of Oklahoma
- 5th Place - Jonathon Romero of SJF/HAC
- 6th Place - Elijah Greenwaldt of Scoring Edge Wrestling Center
- 7th Place - Carter Schmauss of Immortal Athletics WC
- 8th Place - Ian Hardy of MWC Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan Wrestling) won by decision over Steele Diercks (Big Game Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- John Stewart (Minion Training Center) won by decision over Gunner Murray (Oklahoma) (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Jonathon Romero (SJF/HAC) won by fall over Elijah Greenwaldt (Scoring Edge Wrestling Center) (Fall 2:45)
7th Place Match
- Carter Schmauss (Immortal Athletics WC) won by decision over Ian Hardy (MWC Wrestling Academy) (Dec 5-2)
11th-12th Boys - 138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Angel Serrano of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
- 2nd Place - Joseph Knackstedt of Beat the Streets Chicago-Oak Park
- 3rd Place - Richie Clementi of Gladiators Academy Wrestling
- 4th Place - Logan Schwanz of No Nonsense Wrestling
- 5th Place - Tycho Carmichael of Big Game Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Benjamin Gunlogson of Berge Elite Wrestling Academy
- 7th Place - Toby Shipman of Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma
- 8th Place - Matthew Almedina of Mat Assassins Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Angel Serrano (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) won by fall over Joseph Knackstedt (Beat the Streets Chicago-Oak Park) (Fall 4:00)
3rd Place Match
- Richie Clementi (Gladiators Academy Wrestling) won by tech fall over Logan Schwanz (No Nonsense Wrestling) (TF 15-0)
5th Place Match
- Tycho Carmichael (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Benjamin Gunlogson (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) (Maj 16-6)
7th Place Match
- Toby Shipman (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) won in tie breaker - 1 over Matthew Almedina (Mat Assassins Wrestling Club) (TB-1 2-1)
11th-12th Boys - 144
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hunter Stevens of Sarbacker Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Aidan Piatt of Guerrilla Wrestling Academy
- 3rd Place - Mason Petersen of The Underground Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Logan Crowther of Sanderson Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Jace Province of Oklahoma Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Deakin Trotzer of D.C. Everest Treetoppers Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Guardian Miller of Ohio
- 8th Place - Damon Ingram of South Central Punisher Wrestling
1st Place Match
- Hunter Stevens (Sarbacker Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Aidan Piatt (Guerrilla Wrestling Academy) (Fall 3:45)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Petersen (The Underground Wrestling Club) won by fall over Logan Crowther (Sanderson Wrestling Academy) (Fall 2:09)
5th Place Match
- Jace Province (Oklahoma Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Deakin Trotzer (D.C. Everest Treetoppers Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
7th Place Match
- Guardian Miller (Ohio) won by injury default over Damon Ingram (South Central Punisher Wrestling) (Inj. 3:00)
11th-12th Boys - 150
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jake Miller of Broken Arrow Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Niko Valenzuela of Orange County RTC
- 3rd Place - Alexander Barros of Best Trained Wrestling
- 4th Place - Edwyn Schroeder of Aviators Wrestling
- 5th Place - Robert Nelson of Cornerstone Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Josh Fish of Westlake Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Nolan Vogel of Callan Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Callen Kirchner of SPAR Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Jake Miller (Broken Arrow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Niko Valenzuela (Orange County RTC) (Fall 4:00)
3rd Place Match
- Alexander Barros (Best Trained Wrestling) won by decision over Edwyn Schroeder (Aviators Wrestling) (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Robert Nelson (Cornerstone Wrestling Club) won by decision over Josh Fish (Westlake Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-6)
7th Place Match
- Nolan Vogel (Callan Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Callen Kirchner (SPAR Wrestling Academy) (Fall 1:18)
11th-12th Boys - 157
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Logan Glynn of The Best Wrestler
- 2nd Place - Jacob Weaver of Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling
- 3rd Place - Jacob Williams of Rapid City High School Wrestling
- 4th Place - Brodie Bedford of Spartan Mat Club
- 5th Place - Carter Howard of Neosho Youth Wrestling
- 6th Place - Rider Trumble of Kentucky
- 7th Place - Lucas Parietti of Missouri
- 8th Place - Drake Brasiel of Premier Wrestling Academy
1st Place Match
- Logan Glynn (The Best Wrestler) won by decision over Jacob Weaver (Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling) (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Williams (Rapid City High School Wrestling) won in tie breaker - 1 over Brodie Bedford (Spartan Mat Club) (TB-1 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Carter Howard (Neosho Youth Wrestling) won by major decision over Rider Trumble (Kentucky) (Maj 16-5)
7th Place Match
- Lucas Parietti (Missouri) won by decision over Drake Brasiel (Premier Wrestling Academy) (Dec 5-0)
11th-12th Boys - 165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jaxon Miller of Ubasa Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Kalob Ybarra of Bear Cave Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Ryland Schneider of Team Nazar Training Center
- 4th Place - Antoine Glasgow of Glasgow Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Kale Baumann of Montana
- 6th Place - Carter Nekvapil of COBRA ALL-STARS / Cobra Wrestling Systems LLC
- 7th Place - Dayne Serio of SPAR Wrestling Academy
- 8th Place - Kaizen Detoles of Westlake Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Jaxon Miller (Ubasa Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Kalob Ybarra (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ryland Schneider (Team Nazar Training Center) won by fall over Antoine Glasgow (Glasgow Wrestling Academy) (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match
- Kale Baumann (Montana) won by fall over Carter Nekvapil (COBRA ALL-STARS / Cobra Wrestling Systems LLC) (Fall 4:57)
7th Place Match
- Dayne Serio (SPAR Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Kaizen Detoles (Westlake Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-6)
11th-12th Boys - 175
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dawson McConnell of TJ Trained Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Jeremy LeBlanc of Arizona
- 3rd Place - Max Wiezorek of Chatham Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Brandon Byrd of Bad Karma Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Benjamin Vazquez of Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy
- 6th Place - Jaxon Trotter of Keystone Kids
- 7th Place - Dayne Garcia Stormer of Texas
- 8th Place - Emerson Claeys of Pomona Elite (PWCC)
1st Place Match
- Dawson McConnell (TJ Trained Wrestling) won by decision over Jeremy LeBlanc (Arizona) (Dec 13-9)
3rd Place Match
- Max Wiezorek (Chatham Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Brandon Byrd (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
5th Place Match
- Benjamin Vazquez (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Jaxon Trotter (Keystone Kids) (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Dayne Garcia Stormer (Texas) won by fall over Emerson Claeys (Pomona Elite (PWCC)) (Fall 3:49)
11th-12th Boys - 190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Adonis Bonar Ii of MWC Wrestling Academy
- 2nd Place - Jack Doughty of Goldman`s Wrestling Academy of the Rockies
- 3rd Place - Rory Horvath of Crusader Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Cain Tigges of Moen Wrestling Academy
- 5th Place - Dylan Reel of Level Up Wrestling Center
- 6th Place - Kaden McCrary of Rogers Heritiage High School Wrestling
- 7th Place - Dylan Richardson of Park Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Jaelyn Sides of Southwest Timberwolves Wrestling Club
1st Place Match
- Adonis Bonar Ii (MWC Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Jack Doughty (Goldman`s Wrestling Academy of the Rockies) (TF 25-10)
3rd Place Match
- Rory Horvath (Crusader Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Cain Tigges (Moen Wrestling Academy) (Maj 14-3)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Reel (Level Up Wrestling Center) won by decision over Kaden McCrary (Rogers Heritiage High School Wrestling) (Dec 10-7)
7th Place Match
- Dylan Richardson (Park Wrestling Club) won in tie breaker - 1 over Jaelyn Sides (Southwest Timberwolves Wrestling Club) (TB-1 7-6)
11th-12th Boys - 215
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Myron Mendez of Eagle Empire Wrestling
- 2nd Place - Nathan Klatt of Minnesota
- 3rd Place - Ethan Swenson of Pinnacle Wrestling Club
- 4th Place - Maddux Botma of Grindhouse Wrestling Club
- 5th Place - Colton Cook of Westlake Wrestling Club
- 6th Place - Grant Schwerdtfeger of Nebraska Wrestling Training Center
- 7th Place - Isaac McGee of Champions Wrestling Club
- 8th Place - Gavin Gentille of Illinois
1st Place Match
- Myron Mendez (Eagle Empire Wrestling) won by decision over Nathan Klatt (Minnesota) (Dec 14-9)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Swenson (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Maddux Botma (Grindhouse Wrestling Club) (Maj 8-0)
5th Place Match
- Colton Cook (Westlake Wrestling Club) won by decision over Grant Schwerdtfeger (Nebraska Wrestling Training Center) (Dec 8-4)
7th Place Match
- Isaac McGee (Champions Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Gavin Gentille (Illinois) (TF 17-2)
11th-12th Boys - 285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Devin Quantz of NB Elite Wrestling Club
- 2nd Place - Shane Trotter of KT 3 Style Wrestling Club
- 3rd Place - Nehemiah Lendobeja of Kaukauna High School Wrestling
- 4th Place - Roy Phelps Jr. of Beat the Streets Chicago-Midway
- 5th Place - Kerrion LeFlore of Missouri
- 6th Place - Hunter Kammerer of Arlington Wrestling Club
- 7th Place - Zachary Montcalm of Rockwall-Heath High School Wrestling
- 8th Place - Tayt Gran of South Dakota
1st Place Match
- Devin Quantz (NB Elite Wrestling Club) won by decision over Shane Trotter (KT 3 Style Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-8)
3rd Place Match
- Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna High School Wrestling) won by decision over Roy Phelps Jr. (Beat the Streets Chicago-Midway) (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Kerrion LeFlore (Missouri) won by major decision over Hunter Kammerer (Arlington Wrestling Club) (Maj 16-7)
7th Place Match
- Zachary Montcalm (Rockwall-Heath High School Wrestling) won by fall over Tayt Gran (South Dakota) (Fall 2:50)