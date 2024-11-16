5 Takeaways from the opening round of the NCHSAA football playoffs
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs began Friday night and, as to be expected, there some surprises.
There’s also a new champion in the North Carolina Independent School Association Division I.
Let’s look at what happened.
J.H. Rose stuns Northern Nash
Many people think a team with a 2-8 record doesn’t belong in the state playoffs but with 64 teams in each of North Carolina’s four classifications qualifying, it’s very possible.
J.H. Rose was a 2-8 team and seeded 30th in 3-A. The Rampants faced undefeated and No. 3 seed Northern Nash.
And the Rampants won.
Quarterback Jimmy Martin threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Ty Reddick to get Rose going and Tevin Council scored on a 2-yard run. Martin later threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jaidon Lovett and added a two-point conversion pass to Quinn McCaffrey as Rose took a 22-7 lead into halftime.
Northern Nash rallied behind running back Preston McDaniel, who had three touchdowns on the evening, and tied the game in the second half. McDaniel was in the lineup because star tailback Barian Strickland, who had 1,723 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2024, was out for the season with a dislocated collarbone on Nov. 1 against Rocky Mount.
But Lovett’s 5-yard touchdown run put Rose back ahead for good.
Some clues on this outcome may have been provided on Sept. 6 in the regular season when Northern Nash edged Rose 42-36.
Cleveland survives a scare from 32nd-seeded Heritage
Speaking of 2-8 teams making noise, Heritage almost made history.
Heritage was the No. 32 seed in the East and playing No. 1 Cleveland in the first round of the 4-A state playoffs. A No. 32 team had never beaten a No. 1 team in the North Carolina football state playoffs.
It almost happened.
Cleveland quarterback Jackson Byrd scored on a 1-yard keeper with 20.3 seconds left, lifting the Rams to a 24-21 win and avoiding a historic upset.
Heritage was trailing 17-7 in the third quarter but rallied behind quarterback Dylan Schmitt, who threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 66-yarder to LaDanian Person that gave the Huskies the lead.
Byrd was 18-of-38 for 236 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also had 51 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Rabun Gap dethrones Providence Day
Rabun Gap School, located in northern Georgia near the North Carolina border, ended Providence Day’s three-year run as NCISAA Division I state champion in a 42-39 thriller.
In a game loaded with Power-4 prospects, Rabun Gap had just a little more in the tank. It was a lot closer than their regular season meeting, a 46-13 Rabun Gap romp.
Bo Walker, a Georgia commit, had 162 yards rushing while Alabama commit Marshall Pritchett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Providence Day quarterback Zaid Lott, a North Carolina commit, threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Gordon Sellars with 37 seconds left but the ensuing onside kick bounced out of bounds.
Lott was 20-of-37 for 308 yards. Sellars caught 9 passes for 174 yards. Both are juniors.
Look out for Independence in the 4-A West
Independence is the 21st seed in the 4-A West but the Patriots just dismantled No. 12 Mount Tabor 44-0.
The Patriots, hailing from a stacked conference, came in at 9-1. Everyone knew they were good. But to rout a good Mount Tabor team sends a message.
Quarterback Justin Little was 13-of-17 for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns while running for 105 yards and another touchdown. Jayden Jones had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Mount Tabor finished the season with an 8-3 record.
All four undefeated defending champions roll
All four undefeated defending state champions cruised.
In 1-A, Mount Airy won its 41st consecutive game with a 68-0 rout of Thomas Jefferson.
Reidsville opened defense of its 2-A title with a 56-22 romp over Rutherfordton-Spindale Central.
Hickory overwhelmed Tuscola 53-0 in its 3-A playoff opener.
In 4-A, Weddington rocked A.L. Brown 54-7.