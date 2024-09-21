High School

5 Takeaways from Week 5 in North Carolina high school football

Kendre Harrison returns to Reidsville, Monroe steps up, champions keep winning

Mike Duprez

Mount Airy romped over North Stokes, 55-0, on Friday, as all four reigning North Carolina football state champions won to extend long winning streaks. The Granite Bears have the longest of all, having won 35 consecutive games.
Week 4 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season featured some unusual events as the usual big performances.

Here are five takeaways from a very interesting week of high school football.

Andre Harrison returns to Reidsville; catches a pair of TD passes

Kendre Harrison returned to Reidsville after beginning his junior season with Charlotte independent school power Providence Day. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end, one of the nation’s top recruits for the Class of 2026, was able to suit up right away.

And the Rams kept right on rolling.

Harrison caught a pair of touchdown passes as Reidsville ran away with a 37-0 win over North Forsyth.

Monroe shows out against Porter Ridge

Monroe scored an impressive 41-24 win over 4-A Porter Ridge in a battle of two undefeated teams. The 2-A Redhawks got five touchdowns from Nymir Kendall and survived a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns by the Pirates. 

The Red Hawks were solid on defense against a team that had not scored less than 35 points in its four games leading up to Friday night. Take away the two kickoff returns and Monroe’s defense allowed only a touchdown and a field goal.

Defending state champs keep winning

All four defending state champions remain undefeated after five weeks of play and keep extending their winning steaks. Together they have a combined winning streak of 83 games.

Mount Airy, the two-time defending 1-A  champion, blasted North Stokes, 55-0, for the Granite Bears’ 35th consecutive victory.

Reidsville, the 2-A titleholder, blanked North Forsyth, 37-0, and has now won 17 in a row.

Hickory, the 3-A state champion, beat East Lincoln, 42-21, and now has a 20-game winning streak.

Weddington, the 4-A state champion, routed Chapel Hill 56-0 to improve its winning streak to 11 games.

An audience of none at Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek held on for a 13-12 win over West Charlotte in an empty stadium. Authorities cleared the stands after an incident.

The Rams are now 3-1, with the only blemish coming to Georgia power Grayson.

Mallard Creek was able to hold on as West Charlotte put together a pair of long touchdown drives after the stands were cleared.

Lexington explodes for 42 points in one quarter

Lexington exploded for six touchdowns and laid a whopping 42 points on East Davidson in the first quarter of their game. The final was 60-0.

The tide may have turned for the Yellow Jackets, who are 3-2 and aiming for their first winning season since 2017. Lexington’s last playoff was in 2010. Such a lopsided win may create enough momentum for Lexington.

Mike Duprez

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father's service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

