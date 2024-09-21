5 Takeaways from Week 5 in North Carolina high school football
Week 4 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season featured some unusual events as the usual big performances.
Here are five takeaways from a very interesting week of high school football.
Andre Harrison returns to Reidsville; catches a pair of TD passes
Kendre Harrison returned to Reidsville after beginning his junior season with Charlotte independent school power Providence Day. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end, one of the nation’s top recruits for the Class of 2026, was able to suit up right away.
And the Rams kept right on rolling.
Harrison caught a pair of touchdown passes as Reidsville ran away with a 37-0 win over North Forsyth.
Monroe shows out against Porter Ridge
Monroe scored an impressive 41-24 win over 4-A Porter Ridge in a battle of two undefeated teams. The 2-A Redhawks got five touchdowns from Nymir Kendall and survived a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns by the Pirates.
The Red Hawks were solid on defense against a team that had not scored less than 35 points in its four games leading up to Friday night. Take away the two kickoff returns and Monroe’s defense allowed only a touchdown and a field goal.
Defending state champs keep winning
All four defending state champions remain undefeated after five weeks of play and keep extending their winning steaks. Together they have a combined winning streak of 83 games.
Mount Airy, the two-time defending 1-A champion, blasted North Stokes, 55-0, for the Granite Bears’ 35th consecutive victory.
Reidsville, the 2-A titleholder, blanked North Forsyth, 37-0, and has now won 17 in a row.
Hickory, the 3-A state champion, beat East Lincoln, 42-21, and now has a 20-game winning streak.
Weddington, the 4-A state champion, routed Chapel Hill 56-0 to improve its winning streak to 11 games.
An audience of none at Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek held on for a 13-12 win over West Charlotte in an empty stadium. Authorities cleared the stands after an incident.
The Rams are now 3-1, with the only blemish coming to Georgia power Grayson.
Mallard Creek was able to hold on as West Charlotte put together a pair of long touchdown drives after the stands were cleared.
Lexington explodes for 42 points in one quarter
Lexington exploded for six touchdowns and laid a whopping 42 points on East Davidson in the first quarter of their game. The final was 60-0.
The tide may have turned for the Yellow Jackets, who are 3-2 and aiming for their first winning season since 2017. Lexington’s last playoff was in 2010. Such a lopsided win may create enough momentum for Lexington.