Andy's Rant: How would Bill Belichick transition to recruiting high school football players?
The greatest question being asked around college and NFL circles among insiders is if, or maybe when will ,Bill Belichick be named the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program.
I think many people have an even better question, should Belichick head to Chapel Hill. How would the 6-time Super Bowl champion recruit high school football players, in today's age?
The topic is one that was even joked about on FOX NFL Sunday's pregame show among Belichick's former players, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.
When Brady was asked the question if he could see Belichick coaching college football, the 7-time Super Bowl champ responded with a simple one-word answer.
"No," Brady said—while on the set of FOX NFL Kickoff on Sunday morning with Gronkowski and Edelman sitting to his side.
Brady doubled down on his no when Edelman asked his former quarterback if he could see Belichick recruiting a high school football player.
"Listen, you really wanna come here?" Brady said imitating Belichick. "I mean we don't really want ya anyway, but I guess you could come. We'll figure out if you'll play."
Now it's definitely really tough to see one of the football's greatest minds simply deciding that the NFL just doesn't want to take him back. In a sense it may seem like he is settling for head coaching gig in the college ranks. However, by all accounts, Belichick just wants to coach again and the level doesn't really matter at this point.
Belichick popped up on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and chimed in himself, on the possibility landing in North Carolina to lead the Tar Heels.
"We'll see," Belichick said. “Capital letters, IF, I-F, I was in a college program, it would be a pipeline for the NFL. It would be an NFL program at the college level and an education that would get them ready for life after football. [Players] would be ready for [the NFL]. It would be an NFL program, but not at the NFL level.”
How would the 72-year old handle recruiting today's high school football players? The game has changed dramatically in the last few years, but in Belichick's case, maybe closer to what he's used to when it comes to the NFL.
Now with NIL playing a major role in recruiting players, Belichick would play the recruiting field more like free agency is handled in the pros. Although his personality that of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders could not be more different, Sanders' Colorado model could be a blueprint for Bellichick on the college level.
Perhaps a better comparison with a coach on the college level, when it comes to recruiting high school talent, is former Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Chip Kelly, who is now the offenisve coordinator at Ohio State.
Kelly, who coached at Oregon and UCLA, ended up leaving the latter to take a demotion to offensive coordinator when he arrived at Ohio State, with recruiting and NIL being factors forcing him to want to get back to just coaching.
"I’m excited to just do my job," Kelly said back in March after he joined Ohio State. "I don’t need to do anything else. I don’t need to do the other things that a head coach needs to do. I just get to coach quarterbacks and be with them every day. This group of quarterbacks we have here is awesome."
'What I Wanted To Do!' Chip Kelly Opens Up About Joining Ohio State
Both Kelly and Belichick had close ties when the latter was at New England and the former was at Oregon then onto the NFL scene. Belichick certainly a guy who just wants to coach and not have to deal so much with the extracirriculars surrounding college football I.E. recruiting.
Belichick does, however, have connections in the high school game and if you don't think so, think about when the Maryland native went and visited IMG Academy's practice ahead of their regular season game against Bergen Catholic and also attended the contest in Ocean City, New Jersey. Knowing guys like IMG's Billy Miller gives Belichick an immediate pipeline to one of the top high school football programs in the land.
Bill Belichick attends IMG Academy football practice
Don't worry about how would Belichick be able to take a program from the bottom and into contention for a national championship as the Transfer Portal has made going from worst to first a feasible thing. Once again, someone like Sanders, a former NFL'er himself, has utilized well in taking Colorado from bottom dwellers to a winner in Boulder.
Yes, Belichick may not be a long-term head coach at North Carolina ahead of his 73rd birthday coming up April 16th, but he has a plan for that too to ease any high schooler considering the Tar Heels.
Belichick's son, Steve, currently is the defensive coordinator for the University of Washington and has plenty of coaching experience under his father during their time together in New England. Learning and growing up under the tutelage of one of the best coaches of all time and the younger Belichick possibly becoming the successor, leaves in place a long-term plan.
Now nothing is imminent with Belichick taking the North Carolina job, as he still would obviously love to return to the NFL. The former Patriots' bench boss is only 15 wins away from passing Don Shula's record he set with the Miami Dolphins.
Maybe this is all for not, but the idea Belichick could be back coaching and on the college scene and going after the top stars on the high school football gridiron is something to behold.
The next and last question is, will Belichick-to-Chapel Hill ever happen?
Like Belichick said, we'll see.
