Grimsley vs. Rolesville: Live score, updates from North Carolina high school football 4A state championship game

Mike Duprez

Undefeated Grimsley is the favorite, but the Whirlies can expect quite a challenge from Rolesville when the teams meet for the NCHSAA Class 4A state championship.
Grimsley Whirlies (15-0) vs. Rolesville Rams (14-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Two teams with a combined 29 wins are going to match-up with the ultimate prize on the table, the NCHSAA Class 4A State Championship, Friday night at Keenan Stadium as top-seeded and undefeated Grimsley will face fifth-seeded Rolesville.

The squads have already met once this season with Grimsley scoring a 35-20 victory all the way back in Week 2. Since then, both teams have been perfect.

GRIMSLEY VS. ROLESVILLE - LIVE UPDATES

PREGAME

-This clash for the championship is a rematch from the teams' Aug. 30 game. Mitchell Summers ran for a pair of touchdowns while Hudson Cooper caught 4 passes for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Grimsley's 35-20 win.

1ST QUARTER

2ND QUARTER

3RD QUARTER

4TH QUARTER

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

