Grimsley vs. Rolesville: Live score, updates from North Carolina high school football 4A state championship game
Grimsley Whirlies (15-0) vs. Rolesville Rams (14-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Two teams with a combined 29 wins are going to match-up with the ultimate prize on the table, the NCHSAA Class 4A State Championship, Friday night at Keenan Stadium as top-seeded and undefeated Grimsley will face fifth-seeded Rolesville.
The squads have already met once this season with Grimsley scoring a 35-20 victory all the way back in Week 2. Since then, both teams have been perfect.
GRIMSLEY VS. ROLESVILLE - LIVE UPDATES
(Refresh this page repeatedly throughout the contest for live score updates, big plays and analysis)
PREGAME
-This clash for the championship is a rematch from the teams' Aug. 30 game. Mitchell Summers ran for a pair of touchdowns while Hudson Cooper caught 4 passes for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Grimsley's 35-20 win.
1ST QUARTER
-
2ND QUARTER
-
3RD QUARTER
-
4TH QUARTER
-
