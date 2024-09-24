North Carolina high school football coach steps down midseason
Harding High School in Charlotte, North Carolina will play the remainder of the 2024 season under interim head coach Terrance Cunningham after the school's second-year head coach JT Stone stepped down from his position.
According to Harding athletic director Jermaine Walker, Stone, who will remain at the school as a teacher, made the decision for personal reasons.
Stone took over in 2023 and the program stuggled through a 1-9 season. The Rams were off to a 1-3 start this year. Cunningham was part of Stone's staff last year, coaching the wide receivers, but left the team when he was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director this year. It was hoped Stone could turn around a program which has not had a winning season since 2019. Prior to moving to Florida, Stone coached Santa Barbara high in California to a 9-2 record in 2022.
In a letter to the Harding community, published by The Charlotte Observer, Walker thanked Stone for his contributions to the school's athletic community and introduced Cunningham as the interim coach. Here is theat statement
“Coach Stone has been an integral part of our athletic community, bringing passion, dedication, and leadership to our football team. Under his guidance, our student-athletes have not only grown in skill but also in character, embracing the values of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship. His contributions to our football program have been invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for his commitment.
“While this is a significant change, we understand and respect Coach Stone’s decision. Transitions like this are never easy, but we are committed to ensuring that our football program remains strong and continues to build on the foundation he has helped establish.
“We have decided that Coach Terrance Cunningham will be our leader for the remainder of the year. Coach Cunningham is a leader who shares our values, is committed to the success and well-being of our student-athletes, and is ready to take our football program to new heights.”