North Carolina high school football computer rankings (11/5/2024)
Check out High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every classification of North Carolina high school football ahead of this week's action
Another week of the 2024 North Carolina high school football season is in the rear view mirror and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.
SBLive's/High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
North Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings
Class 4A West
1. Grimsley (10-0
2. Weddington (9-0)
3. East Forsyth (10-0)
4. Northern guilford (9-1)
5. Northwest Guilford (8-2)
Class 4A East
1. Cardinal Gibbons (8-1)
2. Rolesville (9-1)
3. Cleveland (11-0)
4. Millbrook (9-1)
5. Hoggard (9-1)
Class 3A West
1. Hickory (10-0)
2. South Point (7-1)
3. North Lincoln (9-1)
4. Dudley (10-0)
5. Erwin (7-1)
Class 3A East
1. Seventy-First (10-0)
2. Jacksonville (8-1)
3. Havelock (9-1)
4. C.B. Aycock (10-0)
5. Cape Fear (9-1)
Class 2A West
1. Reidsville (10-0)
2. Monroe (9-0)
3. Jay M. Robinson (10-0)
4. Shelby (7-2)
5. West Stokes (7-2)
Class 2A East
1. Northeastern (10-0)
2. James Kenan (10-1)
3. Whiteville (9-1)
4. Wallace-Rose Hill (8-3)
5. Eastern Wayne (8-2)
Class 1A West
1. Mount Airy (10-0)
2. Murphy (9-1)
3. Eastern Randolph (10-0)
4. Mountain Heritage (7-0)
5. Starmount (9-1)
Class 1A East
1. Tarboro (9-1)
2. North Duplin (9-0)
3. Wilson Prep (9-1)
4. Perquimans (7-2)
5. Warren County (7-2)
