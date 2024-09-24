North Carolina high school football player passes away after collapsing: Report
Per a report by HighSchoolOT.com, Cummings High School football player Mailk Mebane collapsed as he was walking to a practice and passed away.
According to the report, the Alamance-Burlington School System said Mebane, a 10th grader at Cummings, was given CPR by an athletic trainer and then taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Alamance-Burlington School System released a statement, per the report, on the death of Mebane.
"Our District and the school community are heartbroken by this tragic loss. Malik Mebane was a student, an athlete, and a part of our community. As a district, we are committed to supporting our students as they begin to process and cope with their grief. We have a team of counselors and support staff at the school to help our students during this difficult time. We'd like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support for the school and our students as we continue to keep the family and friends of Malik in our thoughts."
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivenc