Vote: Who is the North Carolina high school football Preseason Player of the Year?

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Christ Church receiver Jackson Repp (2) is one of 10 candidates for North Carolina Preseason High School Football Player of the Year.
Christ Church receiver Jackson Repp (2) is one of 10 candidates for North Carolina Preseason High School Football Player of the Year.

The start of the 2024 high school football season is imminent, and SBLIve/SI is taking a poll on who you think should be the South Carolina Preseason Player of the Year.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Here are 10 candidates for your consideration:

Cutter Woods, Senior, Westside

Westside quarterback Cutter Woods.
Westside High quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes during a scrimmage with Powdersville High Patriots in Anderson, S.C. Thursday, August 7, 2024.

The South Carolina commit led the state with 3,915 yards passing and threw 42 touchdown passes while directing the Rams to the Class AAAA state championship. Now, he’s going try for a back-to-back. Woods has 16 college offers.

Jackson Repp, Senior, Christ Church

Repp is small in stature at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds but he’s one of the best big-play wide receivers in South Carolina. He had 27 touchdown receptions to help lead Christ Church to its second straight Class A state championship. Repp has 15 college offers, including South Carolina and Army.

Shedrick Surratt, Senior, Gaffney

The Indians are a Class AAAA title contender and the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Surratt leads the way on the offensive line. Surratt is a South Carolina commit. He has 25 college offers.

Zeke Marshall, Senior, Westside

Westside receiver Zeke Marshall.
Westside High's Zeke Marshall (6) intercepts a ball intended for Easley freshman Malachi Ramey (26) during the fourth quarter in Anderson, S.C. Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Marshall is a 6-foot-6 ball-hawking safety who had nine interceptions for the Rams last season. He has six college offers.

Jordon Gidron, Junior, Ridge View

Gidron is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound four-star prospect with sprinter speed who has 25 college offers, including Notre Dame, Stanford and Alabama. Gidron caught 45 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games as a junior. 

Donovan Murph, Junior, Irmo

Irmo wide receiver Donovan Murph.
Irmo wide receiver Donovan Murph.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver has 25 college offers. Murph hauled in 57 catches for 1,087 yards and a school single-season record 17 touchdowns as a sophomore.

A.J. Brand, Senior, Irmo

Brand is a dynamic quarterback who is being recruited as an athlete in college. The Virginia Tech commit had some eye-popping numbers as a junior. Brand threw for 2,932 yards and 45 touchdowns with just two interceptions while running for 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Jaylen McGill, Junior, Broome

Broome running back Jaylen McGill.
Broome High's Jaylen McGill (2) runs her Powdersville senior Kole Coleman (25) during the second quarter at Powdersville High School in Greenville, S.C. Friday, August 18, 2023.

The three-star running back ran for 1,602 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per carry as a sophomore. McGill has 18 college offers.

Marquise Henderson, Senior, Belton-Honea Path

Belton-Honea Path running back Marquise Henderson.
Belton-Honea Path's Marquise Henderson (3) scores a touchdown against DW Daniel High during the fourth quarter of the Class 3A State Championship semifinal in Central, S.C. Friday, November 24, 2023.

Henderson, a tailback who is a Clemson commit, ran for 2,336 yards and 37 touchdowns while averaging 11.3 yards per carry as a junior. He has 14 college offers.

Mike Tyler, Senior, Hammond School

Tyler is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end with 23 college offers, including LSU and South Carolina. He caught 33 passes for 548 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior. Tyler and the Skyhawks will be trying for their eighth consecutive SCISA state championship.

