Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (11/11/2024)

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Mike Duprez

Kings Mountain's Jayden Gash had four catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Kings Mountain's Jayden Gash had four catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns last week. / Joe Hughes / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 North Carolina high school football postseason is upon us and so is our latest of nominees for North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week. Please review our list of nominees and vote for the athlete you find most deserving.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Amare Dorsey of Jacksonville.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Ricky Tolbert, Asheville School

Tolbert completed 13-of-16 passes for 326 yards and 6 touchdowns as Asheville School overwhelmed Hickory Grove Christian 51-9 in the semifinals of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 2 semifinals.

Zaid Lott, Providence Day

The senior quarterback, who is a North Carolina commit, threw for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns while running for 56 yards and a touchdown as the three-time defending state champion Patriots held off Charlotte Christian 28-20 in the semifinals of the NCISAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Jacob Monroe, New Hanover

Monroe was 14-of-17 for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 42-7 romp over South Brunswick.

Benjamin Kessinger, Brevard

Kessinger was 6-of-8 for 152 yards and a touchdown as the Blue Devils beat Rutherfordton-Spindale Central 48-13.

Brady Swett, Bandys

The junior quarterback was 15-of-20 for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns and no turnovers in a 51-7 rout of East Burke. Swett also had 66 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Chance Penland, Madison

Penland was 21-of-24 for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Patriots edged Owen 34-33. The senior quarterback also had a rushing touchdown.

Maddox Greene, Watauga

Greene was 7-of-12 for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns with 1 interception in a 63-17 pounding of South Caldwell. The senior quarterback added 170 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Gavin Chastain, Bessemer City

The junior quarterback was 14-of-19 for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 49-6 thumping of Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy. Chastain also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Jayden Gash, Kings Mountain

Gash caught 4 passes for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Mountaineers rolled to a 54-6 win over North Gaston.

Brandon Pinkerton, East Rutherford

The junior tailback ran 14 times for 143 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 54-0 rout of Chase.

Published
