Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery injured in season opener; status uncertain
The first week of the Ohio high school football didn’t last long for one of the state’s top quarterbacks, as Findlay star quarterback Ryan Montgomery was injured in a 54-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic.
The injury happened on the first offensive series of the game for the Trojans.
On the play, captured on video by The D Zone, shows Montgomery running to his left, bobbling the ball and then regaining possession before heading up the field. He was met by a TCC defender, who hit Montgomery’s knee, sending the quarterback flipping in the air before landing.
Montgomery got up limping and returned to the field for one more play before his night was over, according to the Toledo Blade. The quarterback was eventually seen on a cart on the sideline with his knee wrapped before being taken to the locker room and returning to the sideline in the second quarter out of uniform.
He finished the game completing two of his three pass attempts for 33 yards and picked up three yards rushing on two attempts, including the play in which he was injured.
As of Monday morning, there was no additional information available about the injury or how much time Montgomery might miss.
Montgomery, the No. 2 quarterback recruit in Ohio’s 2025 class according to 247Sports and the No. 7 quarterback recruit in the country, is committed to Georgia.
Last season, Montgmery was an Ohio Mr. Football finalist and was named first-team all-Ohio in Division I, completing 258 of 376 passes (68.6%) for 3,377 yards with 38 touchdowns. He ran for 257 yards and 10 touchdowns as well.
In a win over Southview in 2023, he broke the school record for touchdown passes with six, a record previously held by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
