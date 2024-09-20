Live score updates: St. Edward hosts Massillon in nationally ranked Ohio high school football showdown
The top two teams in Ohio high school football teams will meet on Friday night as St. Edward hosts Massillon.
St. Edward is the top team in the High School on SI Ohio Power 25, while Massillon is No. 2. In the High School Sports on SI National Power 25, St. Edward is ranked No. 20 this week and Massillon is No. 22.
Massillon has defeated the Eagles in each of the last two seasons, including a 15-13 win at home last season. St. Edward had won the prior two matchups between the teams.
Follow along for live updates once the game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.
PREGAME
St. Edward vs. Massillon is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.
Both teams are coming off state championships last season, as St. Edward won its third straight Division I state title ands Massillon won its first state crown since 1972 with a win in the Division II state championship game.
