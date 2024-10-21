Ohio high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Nine weeks of the 2024 Ohio high school football season have passed, and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings featuring the best OHSAA teams in the state.
Archbishop Moeller continues to hold the top spot in Division I after a thrilling victory over St. Edward last week.
Marion Local might be in Division VII, but the Flyers continued to show they'd be a formidable opponent against higher-division competition.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:
Division I
1. Archbishop Moeller (8-1)
1.051 pts
2. Mentor (9-0)
0.969 pts
3. Olentangy Orange (8-1)
0.895 pts
4. St. Xavier (6-3)
0.879 pts
5. Lakota West (8-1)
0.873 pts
6. Olentangy Liberty (7-2)
0.863 pts
7. Perrysburg (8-1)
0.862 pts
8. Hamilton (7-2)
0.856 pts
9. Pickerington Central (7-2)
0.845 pts
10. Whitmer (7-2)
0.840 pts
Division I complete rankings
Division II
1. Walsh Jesuit (9-0)
1.094 pts
2. Avon (9-0)
1.034 pts
3. Anderson (9-0)
0.995 pts
4. Highland (9-0)
0.935 pts
5. St. Francis de Sales (8-1)
0.928 pts
6. Anthony Wayne (9-0)
0.927 pts
7. Big Walnut (8-1)
0.896 pts
8. Archbishop Hoban (7-2)
0.895 pts
9. Massillon (7-2)
0.884 pts
10. Xenia (9-0)
0.870 pts
Division II complete rankings
Division III
1. Steubenville (8-0)
1.061 pts
2. Bishop Watterson (9-0)
1.005 pts
3. Ursuline (8-1)
0.991 pts
4. Toledo Central Catholic (8-1)
0.972 pts
5. Tri-Valley (9-0)
0.961 pts
6. Tippecanoe (9-0)
0.908
7. Wapakoneta (9-0)
0.904 pts
8. Bellbrook (8-1)
0.901 pts
9. Athens (9-0)
0.897 pts
10. Aurora (9-0)
0.884 pts
Division III complete rankings
Division IV
1. Indian Valley (9-0)
1.025 pts
2. St. Clairsville (9-0)
0.997 pts
3. Lake Catholic (9-0)
0.975 pts
4. Perkins (8-1)
0.945 pts
5. Shelby (9-0)
0.944 pts
6. Wyoming (9-0)
0.925 pts
7. Struthers (8-1)
0.900 pts
8. Perry (8-1)
0.891 pts
9. New Lexington (8-1)
0.890 pts
10. Clinton-Massie (7-2)
0.885 pts
Division IV complete rankings
Division V
1. Ironton (8-1)
1.002 pts
2. Edison (9-0)
0.992 pts
3. South Range (9-0)
0.976 pts
4. Barnesville (9-0)
0.975 pts
5. Liberty Center (9-0)
0.944 pts
6. Manchester (9-0)
0.939 pts
7. Greeneview (9-0)
0.937 pts
8. Fairland (8-1)
0.906 pts
9. Liberty-Benton (8-1)
0.905 pts
10. Garaway (8-1)
0.878 pts
Division V complete rankings
Division VI
1. Coldwater (9-0)
1.079 pts
2. Kirtland (9-0)
1.063 pts
3. Hopewell-Loudon (8-0)
0.973 pts
4. Bluffton (9-0)
0.936 pts
5. Northmor (9-0)
0.927 pts
6. Anna (6-3)
0.875 pts
7. Ridgewood (8-1)
0.807 pts
8. Grandview Heights (9-0)
0.801 pts
9. Patrick Henry (7-2)
0.782 pts
10. Monroe Central (8-1)
0.780 pts
Division VI complete rankings
Division VII
1. Marion Local (9-0)
1.072 pts
2. Columbus Grove (9-0)
1.008 pts
3. Monroeville (9-0)
0.897 pts
4. Minster (7-2)
0.892 pts
5. Hillsdale (9-0)
0.883 pts
6. Malvern (8-1)
0.880 pts
7. Western Reserve (10-1)
0.872 pts
8. Gibsonburg (7-2)
0.847 pts
9. Lehman Catholic (8-1)
0.805 pts
10. Upper Scioto Valley (8-1)
0.798 pts
Division VII complete rankings
Division 8-man complete rankings
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports