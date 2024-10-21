High School

Ohio high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)

High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every division of Ohio high school football ahead of Week 10

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Marion Local has a comfortable lead atop the Division VII rankings in Ohio high school football.
Marion Local has a comfortable lead atop the Division VII rankings in Ohio high school football. / Jeff Harwell, SBLive Sports

Nine weeks of the 2024 Ohio high school football season have passed, and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings featuring the best OHSAA teams in the state.

Archbishop Moeller continues to hold the top spot in Division I after a thrilling victory over St. Edward last week.

Marion Local might be in Division VII, but the Flyers continued to show they'd be a formidable opponent against higher-division competition.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:

Division I

1. Archbishop Moeller (8-1)

1.051 pts

2. Mentor (9-0)

0.969 pts

3. Olentangy Orange (8-1)

0.895 pts

4. St. Xavier (6-3)

0.879 pts

5. Lakota West (8-1)

0.873 pts

6. Olentangy Liberty (7-2)

0.863 pts

7. Perrysburg (8-1)

0.862 pts

8. Hamilton (7-2)

0.856 pts

9. Pickerington Central (7-2)

0.845 pts

10. Whitmer (7-2)

0.840 pts

Division I complete rankings

Division II

1. Walsh Jesuit (9-0)

1.094 pts

2. Avon (9-0)

1.034 pts

3. Anderson (9-0)

0.995 pts

4. Highland (9-0)

0.935 pts

5. St. Francis de Sales (8-1)

0.928 pts

6. Anthony Wayne (9-0)

0.927 pts

7. Big Walnut (8-1)

0.896 pts

8. Archbishop Hoban (7-2)

0.895 pts

9. Massillon (7-2)

0.884 pts

10. Xenia (9-0)

0.870 pts

Division II complete rankings

Division III

1. Steubenville (8-0)

1.061 pts

2. Bishop Watterson (9-0)

1.005 pts

3. Ursuline (8-1)

0.991 pts

4. Toledo Central Catholic (8-1)

0.972 pts

5. Tri-Valley (9-0)

0.961 pts

6. Tippecanoe (9-0)

0.908

7. Wapakoneta (9-0)

0.904 pts

8. Bellbrook (8-1)

0.901 pts

9. Athens (9-0)

0.897 pts

10. Aurora (9-0)

0.884 pts

Division III complete rankings

Division IV

1. Indian Valley (9-0)

1.025 pts

2. St. Clairsville (9-0)

0.997 pts

3. Lake Catholic (9-0)

0.975 pts

4. Perkins (8-1)

0.945 pts

5. Shelby (9-0)

0.944 pts

6. Wyoming (9-0)

0.925 pts

7. Struthers (8-1)

0.900 pts

8. Perry (8-1)

0.891 pts

9. New Lexington (8-1)

0.890 pts

10. Clinton-Massie (7-2)

0.885 pts

Division IV complete rankings

Division V

1. Ironton (8-1)

1.002 pts

2. Edison (9-0)

0.992 pts

3. South Range (9-0)

0.976 pts

4. Barnesville (9-0)

0.975 pts

5. Liberty Center (9-0)

0.944 pts

6. Manchester (9-0)

0.939 pts

7. Greeneview (9-0)

0.937 pts

8. Fairland (8-1)

0.906 pts

9. Liberty-Benton (8-1)

0.905 pts

10. Garaway (8-1)

0.878 pts

Division V complete rankings

Division VI

1. Coldwater (9-0)

1.079 pts

2. Kirtland (9-0)

1.063 pts

3. Hopewell-Loudon (8-0)

0.973 pts

4. Bluffton (9-0)

0.936 pts

5. Northmor (9-0)

0.927 pts

6. Anna (6-3)

0.875 pts

7. Ridgewood (8-1)

0.807 pts

8. Grandview Heights (9-0)

0.801 pts

9. Patrick Henry (7-2)

0.782 pts

10. Monroe Central (8-1)

0.780 pts

Division VI complete rankings

Division VII

1. Marion Local (9-0)

1.072 pts

2. Columbus Grove (9-0)

1.008 pts

3. Monroeville (9-0)

0.897 pts

4. Minster (7-2)

0.892 pts

5. Hillsdale (9-0)

0.883 pts

6. Malvern (8-1)

0.880 pts

7. Western Reserve (10-1)

0.872 pts

8. Gibsonburg (7-2)

0.847 pts

9. Lehman Catholic (8-1)

0.805 pts

10. Upper Scioto Valley (8-1)

0.798 pts

Division VII complete rankings

Division 8-man complete rankings

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON, SBLIVE SPORTS

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/Ohio