Ohio high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
The 2024 Ohio high school football regular season is in the books, and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings heading into the OHSAA playoffs.
Archbishop Moeller continues to hold the top spot in Division I after staying hot with a win over a Michigan squad last week, while Walsh Jesuit sits No. 1 in Division II.
Kirtland took over the top spot in Division VI thanks to the Division VII leader, Marion Local, shutting out Coldwater last week.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
Division I
1. Archbishop Moeller (9-1)
1.066 pts
2. Mentor (10-0)
0.989 pts
3. St. Xavier (7-3)
0.921 pts
4. Lakota West (9-1)
0.903 pts
5. Winton Woods (9-1)
0.899 pts
6. Olentangy Liberty (8-2)
0.875 pts
7. Princeton (8-2)
0.872 pts
8. Whitmer (8-2)
0.871 pts
9. Pickerington Central (8-2)
0.850 pts
10. Hamilton (8-2)
0.847 pts
Division I complete rankings
Division II
1. Walsh Jesuit (10-0)
1.085 pts
2. Avon (10-0)
1.067 pts
3. Anderson (10-0)
1.007 pts
4. Archbishop Hoban (8-2)
0.935 pts
5. Anthony Wayne (10-0)
0.930 pts
6. Massillon (8-2)
0.918 pts
7. Highland (10-0)
0.917 pts
8. La Salle (8-2)
0.914 pts
9. North Ridgeville (8-2)
0.885 pts
10. Big Walnut (9-1)
0.882 pts
Division II complete rankings
Division III
1. Steubenville (9-0)
1.051 pts
2. Bishop Watterson (10-0)
1.025 pts
3. Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)
1.020 pts
4. Ursuline (8-1)
0.997 pts
5. Tri-Valley (10-0)
0.980 pts
6. Tippecanoe (10-0)
0.916
7. Wapakoneta (10-0)
0.911 pts
8. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (8-2)
0.898 pts
9. Bellbrook (9-1)
0.881 pts
10. Benedictine (8-2)
0.875 pts
Division III complete rankings
Division IV
1. St. Clairsville (10-0)
1.022 pts
2. Indian Valley (10-0)
0.998 pts
3. Lake Catholic (10-0)
0.975 pts
4. Perkins (9-1)
0.971 pts
5. Shelby (10-0)
0.966 pts
6. Wyoming (10-0)
0.950 pts
7. Ontario (9-1)
0.923 pts
8. Streetsboro (10-0)
0.919 pts
9. Clinton-Massie (8-2)
0.914 pts
10. New Lexington (9-1)
0.905 pts
Division IV complete rankings
Division V
1. Edison (10-0)
1.025 pts
2. South Range (10-0)
1.003 pts
3. Ironton (9-1)
0.983 pts
4. Liberty Center (10-0)
0.965 pts
5. Barnesville (10-0)
0.954 pts
6. Fairland (9-1)
0.925 pts
7. Norwayne (9-1)
0.911 pts
8. Oak Harbor (10-0)
0.908 pts
9. Greeneview (10-0)
0.904 pts
10. Liberty-Benton (9-1)
0.868 pts
Division V complete rankings
Division VI
1. Kirtland (10-0)
1.057 pts
2. Coldwater (9-1)
1.019 pts
3. Hopewell-Loudon (9-0)
1.002 pts
4. Northmor (10-0)
0.934 pts
5. Anna (7-3)
0.887 pts
6. Bluffton (9-1)
0.868 pts
7. Ridgewood (9-1)
0.827 pts
8. Patrick Henry (8-2)
0.794 pts
9. Grandview Heights (9-0)
0.785 pts
10. Waterford (8-2)
0.784 pts
Division VI complete rankings
Division VII
1. Marion Local (10-0)
1.090 pts
2. Columbus Grove (10-0)
1.037 pts
3. Minster (8-2)
0.961 pts
4. Gibsonburg (8-2)
0.875 pts
5. Malvern (9-1)
0.872 pts
6. Western Reserve (11-1)
0.865 pts
7. Danville (8-2)
0.812 pts
8. Upper Scioto Valley (9-1)
0.806 pts
9. Hillsdale (9-1)
0.771 pts
10. Eastern (10-0)
0.764 pts
Division VII complete rankings
Division 8-man complete rankings
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports