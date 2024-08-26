Ohio high school football: Top junior athlete recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at 10 different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, edge rushers, linebackers and defensive backs. Now we finish the juniors by taking a look at the top athlete recruits in Ohio for the 2024 season.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 junior athlete recruits in Ohio:
1. Jakob Weatherspoon, Avon; 5-foot-11, 172 pounds (No. 11 overall in Ohio 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Being recruited mostly as a defensive back, he allowed zero touchdowns a season ago. Holds offers from Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Pittsburgh, among others.
2. Allen Hill, Chaney; 6-foot-5, 190 pounds (No. 24 overall)
Uncommitted
Holds offers from Michigan, Penn State and Kentucky, as well as several others.
3. Emoni Smith, Westland; 6-foot-1, 175 pounds (No. 25 overall)
Uncommitted
Had more than 100 tackles and 12 tackles for loss last season and scored six touchdowns. He holds offers from schools such as Michigan State, Purdue and Kentucky.
4. James Brewer III, Walsh Jesuit; 6-foot-2, 170 pounds (No. 26 overall)
Uncommitted
The wide receiver and cornerback holds offers from Buffalo, Central Michigan Kent State and others.
5. Ace Brown, Archbishop Hoban; 6-foot-4, 180 pounds (No. 44 overall)
Uncommitted
Has recieved offers from Kentucky, Bowling Green, Toledo and Miami (Ohio).
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards all season long.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh