Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff championship scores, live updates (12/5/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Ohio high school football scores from the 2024 OHSAA championship

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Olentangy Liberty takes the field for Friday night's Division I, Region 3 final against Pickerington North at Historic Crew Stadium.
The 2024 Ohio high school football season comes to end this weekend.

You can follow all of the OHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Ohio High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every championship. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Ohio high school football playoff action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Ohio (OHSAA) High School Football Championship Scores

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty vs. Archbishop Moeller

DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Anderson vs. Avon

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

Bishop Watterson vs. Central catholic

DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Indian Valley vs. Perkins

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Liberty Center vs. Ironton

DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Kirtland vs. Coldwater

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Hillsdale vs. Columbus Grove

2024 OHIO FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

