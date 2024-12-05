Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff championship scores, live updates (12/5/2024)
The 2024 Ohio high school football season comes to end this weekend.
You can follow all of the OHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Ohio High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every championship. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Ohio high school football playoff action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Ohio (OHSAA) High School Football Championship Scores
Championship - Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Olentangy Liberty vs. Archbishop Moeller
Championship - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Anderson vs. Avon
Championship - Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.
Bishop Watterson vs. Central catholic
Championship - Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Indian Valley vs. Perkins
Championship - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
Liberty Center vs. Ironton
Championship - Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
Kirtland vs. Coldwater
Championship - Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
Hillsdale vs. Columbus Grove
