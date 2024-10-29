Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (10/29/2024)
The Ohio high school football playoff season kicks off this week, so High School on SI is making one last go at the Top 25 in the state regardless of classification.
The top two remained steady, Anderson jumped up to No. 3, while the newcomers are Highland, Princeton, La Salle and Kirtland.
Ohio high school football computer rankings
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO TOP 25
1. Archbishop Moeller (9-1)
Last week: 1
Archbishop Moeller followed its classic against St. Edward with a beatdown of Muskegon (Michigan). Round 1: (1) Moeller vs. (16) Sycamore
2. Walsh Jesuit (10-0)
Last week: 2
Walsh Jesuit throttled Padua Franciscan 42-0 to cap a perfect regular season. Round 1: (1) Walsh Jesuit vs. (16) Willoughby South
3. Anderson (10-0)
Last week: 4
Anderson gave up its highest point total of the season in a 49-23 win over Loveland, and the Raptors look like the clear class of Region 8 heading into the Division II playoffs. Round 1: (1) Anderson vs. (16) Edgewood
4. Archbishop Hoban (8-2)
Last week: 5
Archbishop Hoban had an excellent tune-up for the playoffs with a 24-21 win over St. Edward, and all signs point to a highly competitive Region 5 final against Walsh Jesuit. Round 1: (2) Archbishop Hoban vs. (15) Firestone
5. Massillon (8-2)
Last week: 3
Massillon persevered through a tough rivalry game against Canton McKinley, winning 16-7. Round 1: (3) Massillon vs. (14) Licking Heights
6. Avon (10-0)
Last week: 6
Avon had no trouble with rival Avon Lake, cruising to a 42-10 victory to stay undefeated heading into the playoffs. Round 1: (1) Avon vs. (16) North Olmstead
7. Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)
Last week: 7
Toledo Central Catholic tuned up for the playoffs with a tough 14-13 win over previously unbeaten Mona Shores (Michigan). Round 1: (1) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (16) Rocky River Lutheran West
8. Mentor (10-0)
Last week: 8
Mentor finished its regular season with a 51-14 rout of Euclid and now looks to avoid last year's letdown in the first round. Round 1: (1) Mentor vs. (16) St. Ignatius
9. Marion Local (10-0)
Last week: 10
Marion Local beat the top-ranked team in Division VI and it wasn't close — a 35-0 win over Coldwater. Anything less than a Division VII state title for the Flyers would be shocking. Round 1: (1) Marion Local vs. (16) Fort Recovery
10. Bishop Watterson (10-0)
Last week: 11
Bishop Watterson blitzed St. Francis DeSales to give the Eagles double-digit wins in all 10 of their regular-season games. Round 1: (1) Bishop Watterson vs. (16) Warren
11. Lakota West (9-1)
Last week: 12
Lakota West finished its regular season with a 41-0 shutout of Mason. Round 1: (2) Lakota West vs. (15) Walnut Hills
12. St. Edward (5-5)
Last week: 8
St. Edward lost another tight, hard-fought game against tough competition, but the Eagles are the only .500 team in Ohio considered a serious contender for a state championship. Round 1: (7) St. Edward vs. (10) Findlay
13. Glenville (7-3)
Last week: 13
Glenville made it two straight routs with a 41-0 win over John F. Kennedy. Round 1: (5) Glenville vs. (12) Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
14. Ursuline (9-1)
Last week: 14
Ursuline continued to hum toward the postseason with a 30-0 win over Cardinal Mooney. Round 1: (1) Ursuline vs. (16) Chaney
15. St. Xavier (7-3)
Last week: 15
St. Xavier broke its pattern of close games with a 62-0 thrashing of Life Christian Academy (Virginia). Round 1: (6) St. Xavier vs. (11) Milford
16. Highland (10-0)
Last week: NR
Highland made it three shutouts in a row with a 34-0 win over previously unbeaten Aurora. Round 1: (2) Highland vs. (15) Fremont Ross
17. Winton Woods (8-1)
Last week: 19
Winton Woods followed its lone loss of the season — to No. 3 Anderson — with a 28-14 win over Lebanon. Round 1: (3) Winton Woods vs. (14) Little Miami
18. Olentangy Liberty (8-2)
Last week: 22
Olentangy Liberty's big rivalry game to finish the regular season ended up being a laugher, with the Patriots beating Olentangy Orange 50-20. Round 1: (1) Olentangy Liberty vs. (16) Lancaster
19. Coldwater (9-1)
Last week: 17
Coldwater got humbled by the buzz saw that is Marion Local, but the Cavaliers are still the favorite to win the Division VI state championship. Round 1: (1) Coldwater vs. (16) Covington
20. Ironton (9-1)
Last week: 18
Ironton blanked Portsmouth 50-0 on the road to end its regular season. Round 1: (1) Ironton vs. (16) Worthington Christian
21. Steubenville (10-0)
Last week: 24
Steubenville followed its win over a ranked team from Pennsylvania with a 35-14 victory over New York private school Long Island Lutheran. Round 1: (2) Steubenville vs. (15) Buckeye Valley
22. Princeton (8-2)
Last week: NR
Princeton followed a close win over Middletown with a 41-3 rout of Colerain. Round 1: (4) Princeton vs. (13) Fairfield
23. Anthony Wayne (10-0)
Last week: 21
Anthony Wayne finished its regular season with a 31-14 win over Division I playoff contender Perrysburg. Round 1: (3) Anthony Wayne vs. (14) Rhodes
24. La Salle (8-2)
Last week: NR
La Salle followed up a 9-0 loss to St. Xavier with nice wins over Harvest Prep and Elder. Round 1: (2) La Salle vs. (15) Monroe
25. Kirtland (10-0)
Last week: NR
Hard to imagine Division VI coming down to any two teams other than Kirtland and Coldwater. The Hornets finished their season with a 33-0 win over Cardinal. Round 1: (1) Kirtland vs. (16) Rootstown
