Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (9/24/2024)
The battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 did not disappoint last week.
But Massillon at St. Edward wasn't the only game in Ohio to shake up the top teams.
Whitmer joins Toledo Central Catholic as the top teams from Northwest Ohio, while Ironton is the biggest climber this week.
1. Massillon (4-1)
Last Week: 2
The battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 lived up to the billing as Massillon came away victorious, 31-21, over then-No. 1 St. Edward. Ja'Meir Gamble was the workhorse for the Tigers, with 22 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Mylen Lenix's 39-yard touchdown run sealed the deal for Massillon with under two minutes left in the game. The Tigers host DeMatha Catholic (Maryland) this Friday night.
2. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (4-1)
Last Week: 3
Archbishop Hoban owned the run game in a 45-14 win over St. Ignatius. Brayton Feister and Ethan Roksandich both hit the century mark on the ground, combining for 269 yards and four touchdowns. The Knights will host Mount Vernon (Illinois) this Friday night.
3. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (4-1)
Last Week: 4
The Archbishop Moeller offense was unstoppable in a 45-37 win over then-No. 15 St. Xavier. The Crusader offense scored four touchdowns on only 19 plays in the first quarter. Matt Ponatoski was 18-of-25 for 321 yards and six touchdowns on the night. The Crusaders are at undefeated La Salle this Friday night.
4. St. Edward, Lakewood (3-2)
Last Week: 1
St. Edward lost to then-No. 2 Massillon, 31-21. Zack Hackleman was unguardable, finishing with 10 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles will host defending Division IV state champion Glenville on Thursday night.
5. Toledo Central Catholic (4-1)
Last Week: 5
Toledo Central Catholic handed Warren De La Salle (Michigan) its first loss of the season in convincing fashion, 41-6. Junior Preston Fryzel was Isaiah Fox's favorite target, finishing with 5 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. The Fighting Irish head to St. Ignatius in nonconference action on Friday night.
6. Avon (5-0)
Last Week: 6
Avon handed North Ridgeville its first loss with a 38-7 win on Friday night. The Eagles improved their Southwestern Conference win streak to 22 straight. Avon will play their first true road game of the season on Friday at Olmsted Falls.
7. Marion Local, Maria Stein (5-0)
Last Week: 7
In the battle of the two most recent Division VII state champions, Marion Local came out on top, 48-7 over New Bremen. The win extends the Flyers' win streak to 53 straight. Marion Local heads on the road to face last season's Division VI runner-up, Versailles.
8. Bishop Watterson, Columbus (5-0)
Last Week: 20
Bishop Watterson posted their biggest win of the season, a 41-9 victory over then-No. 8 Chardon. Drew Bellisari threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Watterson is at Bishop Hartley this Friday night.
9. Anderson, Cincinnati (4-0)
Last Week: 11
Anderson finally breaks into the top 10 following a 41-0 win against Kings. Justice Burnam was 24-of-37 for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the shutout victory. The Raptors are on the road this Friday to face Milford.
10. Princeton, Cincinnati (4-1)
Last Week: 9
Princeton remains undefeated in Greater Miami Conference play after a 30-7 win over Mason. De'angelo Birch was 16-of-19 for 253, connecting with eight different Vikings. Princeton heads to Hamilton on Friday night.
11. Lakota West, West Chester (3-1)
Last Week: 10
Lakota West summoned the running clock early in its 51-7 win over Middletown. The Cerberus of Sam Wiles, Kenyon Norman and Braydon Johnson combined for 291 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Firebirds defense held Middletown to 42 yards of total offense. Lakota West will host Colerain this Friday night.
12. Wadsworth (5-0)
Last Week: 12
Wadsworth put on another offensive clinic, defeating Brecksville, 56-14. The Grizzlies are averaging 49.2 points per game while triggering the running clock in all but one of their games so far. Wadsworth is at home to face Hudson on Friday.
13. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (5-0)
Last Week: 13
Walsh Jesuit posted its second shutout win of the season, 49-0 over Firestone. The Warriors have only allowed 7 points in the past three games combined. Walsh has its biggest challenge since Week 1 coming up at 4-1 Benedictine on Friday night.
14. Elder, Cincinnati (4-1)
Last Week: 14
Elder came away on top of St. Xavier (Kentucky) in a thriller, 17-15. St. Xavier scored with under two minutes left in regulation. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, they elected to go for two. The Anthony Barbee reception put St. Xavier ahead, 15-14. But Elder would drive the length of the field, setting up Adam Re to kick a game-winning 20-yard field goal as time expired. Elder opens Greater Catholic League South play on Friday against St. Xavier.
15. Perkins, Sandusky (5-0)
Last Week: 16
Perkins posted its fourth shutout of the season, a 43-0 victory at Bellevue. A four-touchdown second quarter sent the game to a running clock for the entire second half. The Pirates are in the midst of their toughest stretch as they prepare to host 4-1 Clyde on Friday.
16. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (3-2)
Last Week: 15
St. Xavier fell to then-No. 4 Archbishop Moeller, 45-37. Chase Herbstreit threw for 165 yards and ran for 171 yards with two touchdowns in the losing effort. St. Xavier faces Elder in a Top 25 showdown on Friday.
17. Ironton (5-0)
Last Week: 24
Ironton separated itself from the rest of Division V with a 41-0 win over Bishop Hartley. The Fighting Tigers tallied 507 yards of total offense in the shutout win. Ironton will host Clarkson North (Ontario) on Friday.
18. Ursuline, Youngstown (4-1)
Last Week: 17
In one of the biggest rivalries in eastern Ohio, Ursuline took down Warren G. Harding, 35-0. Five different players scored on the night while the Irish defense snagged three interceptions. Ursuline is in for a real test when they host undefeated Austintown-Fitch next Friday night.
19. Wapakoneta (5-0)
Last Week: 18
Wapakoneta pulled away from Van Wert, 35-14, to win its 12th straight Western Buckeye League game. Caleb Moyer opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter, then led a three-touchdown third quarter with two touchdown passes. The Redskins host a revitalized Lima Shawnee program on Friday night.
20. Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Cleveland (5-0)
Last Week: 21
Villa Angela-St. Joseph scored early and often in their 48-6 win over Cleveland Central Catholic. The Vikings will look to keep their undefeated season when they head to McDowell (Pennsylvania) on Friday.
21. Olentangy Liberty, Powell (4-1)
Last Week: 22
Olentangy Liberty rebounded with a 42-14 win over Dublin Jerome on Friday night. After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Patriots scored four unanswered touchdowns. Olentangy Liberty will open Ohio Capital Conference Central play on Friday when they face Dublin Coffman.
22. Whitmer, Toledo (4-1)
Last Week: NR
Outside of an early season loss to defending Division III state champion Toledo Central Catholic, Whitmer has proven to be a formidable force in Northwest Ohio. The Panthers opened their season with a 42-14 win over Dublin Coffman. They currently hold a three-game win streak with their best win over Clay, 45-14. Whitmer has a big road test on Friday when they head to Anthony Wayne.
23. Coldwater (5-0)
Last Week: 19
In an instant classic, Coldwater came out on top of Minster, 24-21. Tied at 21-21 with seven minutes left in regulation, the Cavaliers drove the ball to the Minster 14, setting up a Bryce Couchot field goal with less than two minutes remaining. The Cavs defense forced four incomplete passes to seal the victory. Coldwater will host Parkway on Friday night.
24. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (5-0)
Last Week: 23
Winton Woods posted back-to-back shutouts with a 52-0 win over Walnut Hills. The Warrior defense allowed only 66 yards of total offense while forcing a pair of turnovers. Winton Woods is at Little Miami on Friday night.
25. Liberty Center (5-0)
Last Week: 25
Liberty Center ran away with a 70-0 win over Swanton. The Tigers scored six touchdowns to go up 42-0 in the first quarter, coasting from that point onward. Liberty Center heads to Bryan on Friday night.
