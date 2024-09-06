Top 25 Ohio high school football scores, Week 3 updates
The Ohio high school football season is in full swing with more than 350 games being played in Week 3.
Prior to the week, we unveiled the latest edition of the SBLive Ohio Power 25, which saw a change at the top with St. Edward ascending to No. 1 after a win over St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania).
And now you can find out how the Top 25 in the SBLive Ohio Power 25 has fared this week.
HOW THE SBLIVE OHIO POWER 25 HAS FARED THIS WEEK:
(All games on Friday at 7:00 p.m. unless noted)
1. St. Edward, Lakewood (2-0)
vs. Boyle County (Kentucky), Saturday, 1:00 pm
2. Massillon (2-0)
vs. Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)
3. Toledo Central Catholic (2-0)
at Detroit Catholic Central
4. Archbishop Moeller (2-0)
vs. East Central (Indiana)
5. Lakota West, West Chester (2-0)
at No. 11 Princeton
6. Avon (2-0)
vs. Glenville
7. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (1-1)
vs. Buchtel
8. Chardon (2-0)
at Avon Lake
9. Marion Local, Maria Stein (2-0)
vs. St. Henry
10. Elder, Cincinnati (2-0)
vs. Springboro
11. Princeton, Cincinnati (2-0)
vs. No. 5 Lakota West
12. Anderson, Cincinnati (2-0)
vs. Little Miami
13. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (1-1)
vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (Indiana)
14. Wadsworth (2-0)
vs. Medina
15. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (2-0)
vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary
16. Ursuline, Youngstown (1-1)
at Farrell (Pennsylvania)
17. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (2-0)
vs. Milford
18. Perkins, Sandusky (2-0)
at Rocky River
19. Wapakoneta (2-0)
vs. Ottawa-Glandorf
20. Coldwater (2-0)
at Fort Recovery
21. Olentangy Liberty (2-0)
vs. No. 22 Gahanna Lincoln
22. Gahanna Lincoln (1-1)
at No. 21 Olentangy Liberty
23. Liberty Center (2-0)
at Otsego
24. Bishop Watterson (2-0)
Westerville North
25. Ironton (2-0)
at Cabell Midland (West Virginia), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
