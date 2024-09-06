Top 25 Ohio high school football scores, Week 3 updates

High School

The Ohio high school football season is in full swing with more than 350 games being played in Week 3.

Prior to the week, we unveiled the latest edition of the SBLive Ohio Power 25, which saw a change at the top with St. Edward ascending to No. 1 after a win over St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania).

And now you can find out how the Top 25 in the SBLive Ohio Power 25 has fared this week.

HOW THE SBLIVE OHIO POWER 25 HAS FARED THIS WEEK:

(All games on Friday at 7:00 p.m. unless noted)

1. St. Edward, Lakewood (2-0)
vs. Boyle County (Kentucky), Saturday, 1:00 pm

2. Massillon (2-0)
vs. Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)

3. Toledo Central Catholic (2-0)
at Detroit Catholic Central

4. Archbishop Moeller (2-0)
vs. East Central (Indiana)

5. Lakota West, West Chester (2-0)
at No. 11 Princeton

6. Avon (2-0)
vs. Glenville

7. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (1-1)
vs. Buchtel

8. Chardon (2-0)
at Avon Lake

9. Marion Local, Maria Stein (2-0)
vs. St. Henry

10. Elder, Cincinnati (2-0)
vs. Springboro

11. Princeton, Cincinnati (2-0)
vs. No. 5 Lakota West

12. Anderson, Cincinnati (2-0)
vs. Little Miami

13. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (1-1)
vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (Indiana)

14. Wadsworth (2-0)
vs. Medina

15. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (2-0)
vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary

16. Ursuline, Youngstown (1-1)
at Farrell (Pennsylvania)

17. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (2-0)
vs. Milford

18. Perkins, Sandusky (2-0)
at Rocky River

19. Wapakoneta (2-0)
vs. Ottawa-Glandorf

20. Coldwater (2-0)
at Fort Recovery

21. Olentangy Liberty (2-0)
vs. No. 22 Gahanna Lincoln

22. Gahanna Lincoln (1-1)
at No. 21 Olentangy Liberty

23. Liberty Center (2-0)
at Otsego

24. Bishop Watterson (2-0)
Westerville North

25. Ironton (2-0)
at Cabell Midland (West Virginia), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

