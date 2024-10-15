Oklahoma high school football computer rankings (10/15/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its fourth computer rankings of the season in the state.
Remaining in the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A-I computer rankings are the 6-0 Owasso Rams. Coming in at No. 2 are the Bixby Spartans, followed by the Deer Creek Antlers. Muskogee remains the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A-2.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI's latest Oklahoma football computer rankings, as of Oct. 14, 2024:
Class 6A-1
1. Owasso
6-0
2. Bixby
5-1
3. Deer Creek
6-0
4. Edmond Memorial
5-1
5. Union
4-2
Full Class 6A-1 rankings
Class 6A-2
1. Muskogee
6-0
2. Stillwater
5-1
3. Choctaw
4-2
4. Putnam City North
5-1
5. Page
4-2
Full Class 6A-2 rankings
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert
6-0
2. Del City
5-1
3. McAlester
5-1
4. MacArthur
6-1
5. Booker T. Washington
4-2
Full Class 5A rankings
Class 4A
1. Wagoner
6-0
2. Blanchard
6-0
3. Elgin
6-0
4. Tuttle
6-0
5. Grove
6-0
Full Class 4A rankings
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian
6-0
2. Plainview
6-0
3. Heritage Hall
5-1
4. Cascia Hall
5-1
5. Sulphur
5-1
Full Class 3A rankings
Class 2A - II
1. Colcord
6-0
2. Adair
6-0
3. Holdenville
6-0
4. Vian
7-0
5. Stroud
6-0
Full Class 2A - II rankings
Class A - II
1. Woodland
6-0
2. Mangum
6-0
3. Talihina
5-0
4. Regent Prep
5-1
5. Southwest Covenant
5-2
Class A - II full rankings
Class B - II
1. Waleetka
6-0
2. Covington Douglas
6-0
3. Seiling
5-1
4. Wilson-Henryetta
5-2
5. Okeene
5-1
Full Class B - II rankings
Class C
1. Tipton
6-0
2. Welch
6-0
3. Timberlake
6-0
4. Sasakwa
6-0
5. Tyrone
4-1
Full Class C rankings
Class 2A - I
1. Metro Christian
6-0
2. Washington
6-0
3. Oklahoma Christian
5-1
4. Hugo
5-1
5. Jones
5-2
Class 2A - I full rankings
Class A - I
1. Fairview
6-0
2. Rejoice Christian
5-1
3. Hooker
5-1
4. Walters
6-1
5. Christian Heritage
4-2
Class A - I full rankings
Class B - I
1. Turpin
5-0
2. Dewar
5-1
3. Empire
6-0
4. Laverne
5-1
5. Caddo
5-1
Class B - I full rankings
Class 8-man rankings
—
