Oklahoma high school football computer rankings (10/15/2024)

High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every division of Oklahoma high school football ahead of Week 8

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin (1) celebrates a touchdown in the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game in 2023.
Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin (1) celebrates a touchdown in the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game in 2023. / Alonzo Adams for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 7 of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its fourth computer rankings of the season in the state.

Remaining in the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A-I computer rankings are the 6-0 Owasso Rams. Coming in at No. 2 are the Bixby Spartans, followed by the Deer Creek Antlers. Muskogee remains the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A-2.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive/SI's latest Oklahoma football computer rankings, as of Oct. 14, 2024:

Class 6A-1

1. Owasso

Tahkari Bethel, Owasso high school football, Oklahoma
Owasso receiver Tahkari Bethel (14) helped the Rams defeat Bixby on Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Simons, Tulsa World

6-0

2. Bixby

Bixby vs. Jenks: Oklahoma high school football
Bixby defeated Jenks in the 2023 Class 6A-I state title game. / Michael Kinney

5-1

3. Deer Creek

Deer Creek vs. Bishop McGuinness: Oklahoma high school football
Bishop McGuinness' Noah McReynolds tackles Deer Creek's Jaylen Davis on Aug. 30, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

6-0

4. Edmond Memorial

Edmond Memorial vs. Norman North: Oklahoma high school football
Edmond Memorial's Billy McDown (2) celebrates a touchdown with Issac Woodard (14) against Norman North on Sept., 26, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5-1

5. Union

Union vs. Mustang: Oklahoma high school football
Union's Jino Boyd runs the ball against Mustang High School in 2022. / Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

4-2

Full Class 6A-1 rankings

Class 6A-2

1. Muskogee

6-0

2. Stillwater

5-1

3. Choctaw

4-2

4. Putnam City North

5-1

5. Page

4-2

Full Class 6A-2 rankings

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert

6-0

2. Del City

5-1

3. McAlester

5-1

4. MacArthur

6-1

5. Booker T. Washington

4-2

Full Class 5A rankings

Class 4A

1. Wagoner

6-0

2. Blanchard

6-0

3. Elgin

6-0

4. Tuttle

6-0

5. Grove

6-0

Full Class 4A rankings

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Christian

6-0

2. Plainview

6-0

3. Heritage Hall

5-1

4. Cascia Hall

5-1

5. Sulphur

5-1

Full Class 3A rankings

Class 2A - II

1. Colcord

6-0

2. Adair

6-0

3. Holdenville

6-0

4. Vian

7-0

5. Stroud

6-0

Full Class 2A - II rankings

Class A - II

1. Woodland

6-0

2. Mangum

6-0

3. Talihina

5-0

4. Regent Prep

5-1

5. Southwest Covenant

5-2

Class A - II full rankings

Class B - II

1. Waleetka

6-0

2. Covington Douglas

6-0

3. Seiling

5-1

4. Wilson-Henryetta

5-2

5. Okeene

5-1

Full Class B - II rankings

Class C

1. Tipton

6-0

2. Welch

6-0

3. Timberlake

6-0

4. Sasakwa

6-0

5. Tyrone

4-1

Full Class C rankings

Class 2A - I

1. Metro Christian

6-0

2. Washington

6-0

3. Oklahoma Christian

5-1

4. Hugo

5-1

5. Jones

5-2

Class 2A - I full rankings

Class A - I

1. Fairview

6-0

2. Rejoice Christian

5-1

3. Hooker

5-1

4. Walters

6-1

5. Christian Heritage

4-2

Class A - I full rankings

Class B - I

1. Turpin

5-0

2. Dewar

5-1

3. Empire

6-0

4. Laverne

5-1

5. Caddo

5-1

Class B - I full rankings

Class 8-man rankings

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — South Central (10/14/2024)

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports

Published
