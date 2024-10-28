Oklahoma high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its sixth computer rankings of the season in the state.
Remaining in the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A-I computer rankings are the 8-0 Owasso Rams. Coming in at No. 2 are the Bixby Spartans, followed by the Norman Tigers. Choctaw has surpassed Muskogee as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A-2.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI's latest Oklahoma football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
8-MAN
1. Destiny Christian (3-0)
0.789 pts
2. Claremore Christian (7-1)
0.719 pts
3. Oklahoma School for the Deaf (4-1)
0.595 pts
4. Cross Christian Academy (1-1)
0.522 pts
5. Life Christian (1-6)
0.203 pts
CLASS B-I
1. Laverne (7-1)
0.999 pts
2. Turpin (6-1)
0.928 pts
3. Dewar (7-1)
0.901 pts
4. Caddo (7-1)
0.852 pts
5. Hollis (5-2)
0.775 pts
CLASS A-I
1. Hooker (7-1)
0.966 pts
2. Rejoice Christian (7-1)
0.917 pts
3. Fairview (7-1)
0.865 pts
4. Walters (8-1)
0.845 pts
5. Christian Heritage (6-2)
0.785 pts
CLASS 2A-I
1. Metro Christian (8-0)
0.944 pts
2. Washington (8-0)
0.938 pts
3. Millwood (6-1)
0.816 pts
4. Jones (6-2)
0.794 pts
5. Oklahoma Christian (6-2)
0.766 pts
CLASS C
1. Tipton (8-0)
0.923 pts
2. Timberlake (8-0)
0.855 pts
3. Ryan (8-1)
0.811 pts
4. Welch (8-1)
0.755 pts
5. Tyrone (6-1)
0.727 pts
CLASS B-II
1. Weleetka (8-0)
1.051 pts
2. Covington-Douglas (8-0)
0.971 pts
3. Seiling (7-1)
0.955 pts
4. Okeene (6-1)
0.907 pts
5. Wilson-Henryetta (6-1)
0.842 pts
CLASS A-II
1. Woodland (8-0)
0.910 pts
2. Mangum (8-0)
0.883 pts
3. Talihina (7-0)
0.822 pts
4. Thomas-Fay-Custer (7-1)
0.746 pts
5. Velma-Alma (6-2)
0.700 pts
CLASS 2A-II
1. Vian (10-0)
0.921 pts
2. Adair (8-0)
0.913 pts
3. Stroud (8-0)
0.882 pts
4. Holdenville (8-0)
0.873 pts
5. Colcord (7-1)
0.834 pts
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (8-0)
1.066 pts
2. Heritage Hall (7-1)
0.974 pts
3. Plainview (7-1)
0.871 pts
4. Cascia Hall (7-1)
0.868 pts
5. Sulphur (7-1)
0.850 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (9-0)
1.060 pts
2. Tuttle (8-0)
0.994 pts
3. Elgin (8-0)
0.957 pts
4. Blanchard (7-1)
0.888 pts
5. Miami (6-2)
0.841 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (8-0)
0.869 pts
2. Claremore (7-1)
0.805 pts
3. Del City (7-1)
0.756 pts
4. Booker T. Washington (6-2)
0.732 pts
5. Guthrie (7-2)
0.700 pts
CLASS 6A-2
1. Choctaw (6-2)
0.847 pts
2. Muskogee (9-0)
0.814 pts
3. Stillwater (7-2)
0.754 pts
4. Putnam City North (7-1)
0.679 pts
5. Piedmont (5-3)
0.565 pts
6. Page (5-3)
0.564 pts
7. Putnam City (5-3)
0.501 pts
8. Eisenhower (3-5)
0.462 pts
9. Southmoore (4-4)
0.460 pts
10. Sapulpa (4-4)
0.391 pts
CLASS 6A-1
1. Owasso (8-0)
0.999 pts
2. Bixby (6-1)
0.961 pts
3. Norman (7-1)
0.872 pts
4. Jenks (5-3)
0.798 pts
5. Union (6-2)
0.789 pts
6. Deer Creek (6-2)
0.760 pts
7. Edmond Memorial (6-2)
0.757 pts
8. Moore (4-4)
0.606 pts
9. Mustang (5-4)
0.567 pts
10. Edmond North (3-5)
0.490 pts
—
