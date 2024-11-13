Oklahoma high school football computer rankings (11/11/2024)
The Oklahoma high school football regular season is complete, and now it’s time for the 2024 playoffs.
Here are our updated Oklahoma high school football computer rankings entering the postseason.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI's latest Oklahoma football computer rankings, as of November 11, 2024:
OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
8-MAN
1. Destiny Christian (4-0)
0.797 pts
2. Claremore Christian (7-1)
0.666 pts
3. Oklahoma School for the Deaf (4-1)
0.587 pts
4. Cross Christian Academy (1-3)
0.387 pts
5. Life Christian (1-6)
0.152 pts
CLASS B-I
1. Laverne (9-1)
1.016 pts
2. Turpin (8-1)
0.937 pts
3. Dewar (9-1)
0.929 pts
4. Hollis (7-2)
0.840 pts
5. Caddo (8-2)
0.824 pts
CLASS A-I
1. Hooker (9-1)
0.939 pts
2. Fairview (9-1)
0.902 pts
3. Walters (10-1)
0.871 pts
4. Rejoice Christian (9-1)
0.856 pts
5. Pocola (8-2)
0.735 pts
CLASS 2A-I
1. Washington (10-0)
0.922 pts
2. Metro Christian (10-0)
0.887 pts
3. Jones (8-2)
0.859 pts
4. Millwood (8-1)
0.838 pts
5. Kingston (9-1)
0.806 pts
CLASS C
1. Tipton (9-0)
0.899 pts
2. Timberlake (10-0)
0.803 pts
3. Welch (10-1)
0.795 pts
4. Ryan (10-1)
0.792 pts
5. Medford (8-2)
0.737 pts
CLASS B-II
1. Weleetka (10-0)
1.055 pts
2. Covington-Douglas (10-0)
0.985 pts
3. Seiling (9-1)
0.951 pts
4. Okeene (8-1)
0.919 pts
5. Wilson-Henryetta (8-1)
0.861 pts
CLASS A-II
1. Thomas-Fay-Custer (9-1)
1.071 pts
2. Woodland (10-0)
0.899 pts
3. Mangum (9-1)
0.863 pts
4. Hominy (8-2)
0.746 pts
5. Velma-Alma (8-2)
0.739 pts
CLASS 2A-II
1. Adair (10-0)
0.939 pts
2. Holdenville (10-0)
0.924 pts
3. Stroud (10-0)
0.909 pts
4. Colcord (9-1)
0.849 pts
5. Vian (12-0)
0.835 pts
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (10-0)
1.040 pts
2. Heritage Hall (9-1)
1.011 pts
3. Plainview (9-1)
0.912 pts
4. Cascia Hall (9-1)
0.863 pts
5. Sulphur (8-1)
0.857 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (11-0)
1.049 pts
2. Tuttle (10-0)
1.020 pts
3. Elgin (10-0)
0.960 pts
4. Blanchard (9-1)
0.958 pts
5. Miami (8-2)
0.869 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (10-0)
0.901 pts
2. Del City (9-1)
0.851 pts
3. Booker T. Washington (8-2)
0.775 pts
4. Newcastle (7-3)
0.771 pts
5. McAlester (8-2)
0.754 pts
CLASS 6A-2
1. Muskogee (11-0)
0.863 pts
2. Choctaw (8-2)
0.808 pts
3. Stillwater (9-2)
0.765 pts
4. Page (7-3)
0.687 pts
5. Piedmont (6-4)
0.574 pts
6. Putnam City North (7-3)
0.566 pts
7. Putnam City (6-4)
0.492 pts
8. Eisenhower (4-6)
0.449 pts
9. Southmoore (4-6)
0.363 pts
10. Sapulpa (4-6)
0.362 pts
CLASS 6A-1
1. Owasso (10-0)
1.026 pts
2. Bixby (7-2)
0.920 pts
3. Norman (9-1)
0.915 pts
4. Jenks (7-3)
0.826 pts
5. Deer Creek (7-3)
0.811 pts
6. Edmond Memorial (8-2)
0.801 pts
7. Union (7-3)
0.722 pts
8. Moore (6-4)
0.688 pts
9. Mustang (5-6)
0.552 pts
10. Norman North (3-7)
0.465 pts
