Oklahoma high school football computer rankings (11/4/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its updated computer rankings of the season in the state.
Owasso, Bixby and Norman hold the top three spots in our 6A-1 computer rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI's latest Oklahoma football computer rankings, as of November 4, 2024:
OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
8-MAN
1. Destiny Christian (4-0)
0.857 pts
2. Claremore Christian (7-1)
0.675 pts
3. Oklahoma School for the Deaf (4-1)
0.589 pts
4. Cross Christian Academy (1-2)
0.435 pts
5. Life Christian (1-6)
0.161 pts
CLASS B-I
1. Laverne (8-1)
0.984 pts
2. Turpin (7-1)
0.943 pts
3. Caddo (8-1)
0.895 pts
4. Dewar (8-1)
0.893 pts
5. Empire (8-1)
0.803 pts
CLASS A-I
1. Hooker (8-1)
0.958 pts
2. Fairview (8-1)
0.881 pts
3. Rejoice Christian (8-1)
0.876 pts
4. Walters (9-1)
0.830 pts
5. Cashion (7-2)
0.767 pts
CLASS 2A-I
1. Washington (9-0)
0.921 pts
2. Metro Christian (9-0)
0.920 pts
3. Jones (7-2)
0.827 pts
4. Millwood (7-1)
0.814 pts
5. Kingston (8-1)
0.772 pts
CLASS C
1. Tipton (9-0)
0.927 pts
2. Timberlake (9-0)
0.831 pts
3. Ryan (9-1)
0.787 pts
4. Welch (9-1)
0.782 pts
5. Tyrone (7-1)
0.754 pts
CLASS B-II
1. Weleetka (9-0)
1.027 pts
2. Covington-Douglas (9-0)
0.990 pts
3. Seiling (8-1)
0.946 pts
4. Okeene (7-1)
0.931 pts
5. Wilson-Henryetta (7-1)
0.841 pts
CLASS A-II
1. Woodland (9-0)
0.881 pts
2. Mangum (8-1)
0.811 pts
3. Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)
0.776 pts
4. Regent Prep (8-1)
0.724 pts
5. Velma-Alma (7-2)
0.722 pts
CLASS 2A-II
1. Adair (9-0)
0.941 pts
2. Holdenville (9-0)
0.894 pts
3. Stroud (9-0)
0.889 pts
4. Vian (11-0)
0.864 pts
5. Colcord (8-1)
0.829 pts
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (9-0)
1.063 pts
2. Heritage Hall (8-1)
0.997 pts
3. Plainview (8-1)
0.893 pts
4. Cascia Hall (8-1)
0.892 pts
5. Sulphur (8-1)
0.884 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (10-0)
1.083 pts
2. Tuttle (9-0)
1.022 pts
3. Blanchard (8-1)
0.963 pts
4. Elgin (9-0)
0.947 pts
5. Miami (7-2)
0.862 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (9-0)
0.865 pts
2. Del City (8-1)
0.822 pts
3. Booker T. Washington (7-2)
0.777 pts
4. Newcastle (6-3)
0.736 pts
5. MacArthur (9-2)
0.721 pts
CLASS 6A-2
1. Muskogee (10-0)
0.858 pts
2. Choctaw (7-2)
0.810 pts
3. Stillwater (8-2)
0.747 pts
4. Page (6-3)
0.671 pts
5. Putnam City North (7-2)
0.605 pts
6. Putnam City (6-3)
0.573 pts
7. Piedmont (5-4)
0.500 pts
8. Southmoore (4-5)
0.392 pts
9. Eisenhower (3-6)
0.391 pts
10. Sapulpa (4-5)
0.371 pts
CLASS 6A-1
1. Owasso (9-0)
1.008 pts
2. Bixby (7-1)
0.990 pts
3. Norman (8-1)
0.854 pts
4. Jenks (6-3)
0.833 pts
5. Union (7-2)
0.806 pts
6. Edmond Memorial (7-2)
0.781 pts
7. Deer Creek (6-3)
0.741 pts
8. Moore (5-4)
0.645 pts
9. Mustang (5-5)
0.563 pts
10. Edmond North (3-6)
0.428 pts
