Top 25 Oklahoma high school football rankings (9/11/2024)
Three rankings and three different No. 1-ranked teams. That's the chaos Oklahoma high school football can bring.
And as far as teams making a statement, it's hard to imagine doing much more than Owasso, which has defeated the first two No. 1-ranked squads in back-to-back contests. As a result, the Rams take their place this week atop the list of SBLive Oklahoma’s Top 25 rankings.
In Friday's 42-24 triumph against Jenks, the Rams used much of the same big-play firepower they showed in their Week Zero victory against Bixby. But they also again found great success at the line of scrimmage, paving the way for Jayson Moll and Chris Zafares to each find the end zone twice on the ground.
In other activity around the state, several close contests impacted the rankings, including overtime games. Stillwater outlasted Tulsa Union in extra time, and defending 2A champion Washington needed multiple overtime periods in its first home contest against Sulphur. And one of the 8-man division's defending champions took an early defeat.
Here's how it all shakes out.
1. Owasso (2-0)
It hasn't taken long for Owasso to climb to the top of the list, and it's safe to say the Rams will have a major word in what happens from here on out in 6AI. The Rams' road continues this week with a trip across town to face 6AII Sand Springs before a week off ahead of the start of district play.
2. Midwest City Carl Albert (1-0)
Crosstown rival Midwest City was no match for 5A's defending champions, as the Titans began their season with a 49-0 victory against the Bombers. This week, Carl Albert travels to Lawton for a Thursday night contest against a 1-1 Eisenhower squad that split its two contests against city rivals to begin the year.
3. Wagoner (1-0)
The Bulldogs started off their 2024 campaign in a big way, pounding neighboring rival Coweta, 36-7, keeping their place in what looks to be a crowded 4A race. This week, another 5A school comes to Wagoner in Tahlequah, with the Tigers fresh off back-to-back wins to start the season.
4. Bixby (1-1)
The Spartans bounced back from their season-opening loss in a big way, jumping out to a four-touchdown lead quickly and never looking back in a 50-10 triumph against Sand Springs. The Spartans have this week off before a road trip to the Oklahoma City area to face 6AII Choctaw in the year's final non-district contest.
5. Jenks (1-1)
The Trojans and Rams were tied 17-all at halftime before Owasso imposed its will, much like the week before in its first breakthrough win against Bixby. The road doesn't get any easier for Jenks, as the Trojans next take on Tulsa Union in perhaps the biggest rivalry game of them all in Oklahoma.
6. Stillwater (1-0)
The Pioneers tasted victory against Tulsa Union for the first time since Matt Holliday was quarterback in the late 1990s, scoring a 36-35 overtime victory that thrusts Stillwater even more into the conversation as a 6AII favorite. This week, the Pioneers face an Enid squad that has impressed so far in a 2-0 start to its season.
7. Muskogee (2-0)
Of course, the 6AII title rests in the trophy case at Muskogee High School and with the Roughers. In Week 1, Muskogee outlasted a tough Rogers (Arkansas) squad, winning 33-28 on a late touchdown run by quarterback Jamarian Ficklin. Next up is another test from an Arkansas power, as Muskogee takes on Bentonville West.
8. Washington (2-0)
The Warriors knew they were in for a test from 3A Sulphur, and this game lived up to it, with Washington ultimately surviving, 27-24, in double overtime. Next up is a big annual rivalry contest, as Purcell makes the short trip to town after a tough 17-16 win against Lindsay to start its season.
9. Tuttle (2-0)
The Tigers put on a defensive clinic and got all three of their touchdowns from senior Brady McAdoo in a 21-0 triumph against rival Newcastle. This week, the Tigers are home for the first time this year as they step up again to face a 5A opponent in Noble.
10. Tulsa Lincoln Christian (2-0)
The Bulldogs won a high-level early-season 3A contest, scoring a tough road win against Oklahoma City Heritage Hall, 28-20. Class 3A's defending champions face another significant test this week, as Arkansas power Shiloh Christian visits Tulsa.
11. Fairview (2-0)
The Yellowjackets extended their winning streak to 32 games, but it took the whole 48 minutes to do so in a dramatic 35-28 victory at Kingston, winning on a touchdown in the final minute. Next up, Fairview welcomes Tonkawa, which has been a solid contender in Class A over the years.
12. Blanchard (1-0)
Class 4A's defending champions sailed to a 49-0 victory against 5A Noble and are looking every bit the part of a title contender again. They'll face one of their biggest rivals this week in Newcastle, which comes in off a shutout loss to Tuttle.
13. OKC Millwood (1-0)
The Falcons took the week off in advance of this week's annual Soul Bowl, which is Saturday against Oklahoma City Douglass. The Trojans will enter that game off a 22-12 victory against OKC Star-Spencer.
14. Vian (1-0)
The Wolverines started their season on a strong note, taking down a solid Eufaula squad, 37-25. Next up is a visit from Kiefer, the school that knocked Vian out of the Class 2A playoffs in 2022.
15. Elgin (2-0)
The Owls found the end zone early and often and pounded visiting Dallas Hillcrest, 58-0, to start the season perfect through two games. Next up is a week off before the Owls' final non-district contest at home against Newcastle.
16. Tulsa Union (1-1)
It's nowhere near time to give up on the Redhawks, who still have many big goals ahead of them after back-to-back overtime contests. This week brings the Backyard Bowl, the Redhawks' annual rivalry contest against Jenks, which this year unusually features both teams coming in off of a defeat.
17. Choctaw (1-0)
After an oddly placed week off, the Yellowjackets return to action with a visit from Gardner-Edgerton (Kansas), a school located on the edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area. There could be temptation to look ahead, as 6AI power Bixby looms another week ahead on the Choctaw schedule.
18. Edmond Deer Creek (2-0)
The Antlers appear ready to try to make noise in their first season in 6AI, taking down local rival Edmond Memorial, 38-24, to start the season with two straight triumphs. This week, the Antlers will play at home for the first time this year, facing a Norman North squad licking its wounds after an opening defeat to rival Norman.
19. Del City (1-1)
The Eagles bounced back from a rough opener with a successful road trip up the Turner Turnpike, taking down Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 33-0. The Eagles will take Week 2 off before a huge rivalry contest at Midwest City the following week.
20. Laverne (2-0)
The Tigers jumped squarely to the front of the line in Class BI, if not all of 8-man football, by taking down defending B state champion Seiling, 28-22. Laverne has a 46-5 record since 2020 and looks to add to that this week against visiting Beaver.
21. Tulsa Cascia Hall (2-0)
The Commandos scored another impressive victory in their second contest, cruising past Rejoice Christian, 45-14, a week after knocking off arch-rival Tulsa Holland Hall, pushing Cascia into the rankings. They'll face another private school challenger from their area in Tulsa Metro Christian this week before district play begins later in the month.
22. Sulphur (1-1)
It's rare to move up in the rankings after a defeat, but the Bulldogs showed their mettle in Friday's rugged double-overtime loss to Washington. Now they'll face their biggest rivalry game, taking on Davis, which fell out of the Top 25 after a stinging Week 1 loss to Pauls Valley.
23. Norman (1-0)
The halls of Norman High are filled with celebration after the Tigers won the annual Crosstown Clash contest against rival Norman North, 37-27, in the season opener. Non-district play is a challenge, as Edmond Santa Fe and Piedmont loom the next two weeks, but it's a promising start for the Tigers.
24. Piedmont (2-0)
The Wildcats are settling into 6AII nicely so far, going on the road for a 27-14 victory at El Reno in their second game. Piedmont takes this week off before its final non-district contest, against 6AI Norman.
25. Covington-Douglas (2-0)
Another new 8-man unit to the Top 25, the Wildcats enter after lopsided wins against Waynoka, 40-6, and last Friday at Medford, 52-6. Their final non-district contest is Friday at Ringwood before the district chase in Class BII gets started.
- Christian Potts | @SBLiveOK