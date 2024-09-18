Top 25 Oklahoma high school football rankings (9/18/2024)
Many of 2023's football state champions in Oklahoma have started its respective 2024 seasons on a good foot, with solid victories in the opening weeks.
Championship squads like Midwest City Carl Albert (5A), Washington (2AI), Lincoln Christian (3A), Blanchard (4A), and Muskogee (6AII), are among those that have kept their win-loss records unblemished so far in non-district play. Some have beaten big rivals, and some have made it there with closer calls than others.
Coming into Week 3, teams face their final non-district tuneups. Many squads that began with Week Zero games are actually taking the week off before the start of district contests next week, making this a less busy slate than most will be this season. But there still is plenty to be decided.
Here are this week's SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 rankings:
1. Owasso (3-0)
The Rams cruised past crosstown foe Sand Springs, 50-10, to finish off a tremendous run in the opening weeks that included back-to-back victories against Bixby and then Jenks. They'll take the week off before starting district play against Broken Arrow.
2. Midwest City Carl Albert (2-0)
The Titans followed their opening victory against rival Midwest City by pounding Lawton Eisenhower, 70-0, in their second game. The two-time defending 5A champions already look to be in strong form ahead of a huge non-district test this week against Stillwater.
3. Wagoner (2-0)
The Bulldogs have started 2-for-2 against bigger schools, taking down 5A Tahlequah in a big way, 51-7, in Week 2. This week, Wagoner travels to Bristow to complete non-district action.
4. Bixby (1-1)
The Spartans took their off week in Week 2 and undoubtedly put in some of the toughest practice days they'll face all year. Now they'll get back in action, crossing the state to take on Choctaw, which enters off a wild 66-44 loss to Gardner-Edgerton (Kansas).
5. Washington (3-0)
The Warriors won big in the annual "War on 74," knocking off rival Purcell, 48-14, to complete a perfect non-district run. They're off this week before 2AI district play starts with a road trip to face Dickson.
6. Tuttle (3-0)
The Tigers cruised past a larger foe in Class 5A Noble, rolling to a 56-7 victory in Week 2. After an off week this week, Tuttle starts its district run in Week Four against 4A newcomer Ardmore.
7. Muskogee (3-0)
For a second straight week, the Roughers locked up in a tight battle with an Arkansas power, eventually outlasting Bentonville West, 49-48. Muskogee is off this week before opening district play against Ponca City.
8. Lincoln Christian (3-0)
The Bulldogs knocked off Shiloh Christian (Arkansas), 38-14, to conclude a strong non-district run. After an off week this week, the Bulldogs open up the district portion of their 3A state championship defense against Stigler.
9. Stillwater (2-0)
After the Pioneers' Week 1 triumph against Tulsa Union, Stillwater found itself in a 23-10 hole at the half to a rising Enid squad. But the Pioneers turned it around in a big way, dominating the second half in a 38-23 triumph. They'll conclude non-district play with this week's showdown against Carl Albert.
10. Tulsa Union (2-1)
One week after that tough overtime loss to Stillwater, Union bounced back in a big way, putting on a defensive masterpiece and knocking off arch-rival Jenks, 9-3, to win the annual Backyard Bowl. The Redhawks take the week off before facing Edmond Santa Fe in Week 4.
11. Jenks (1-2)
It's quite unusual to see two losses on the board this soon for the Trojans, but back-to-back defeats to Owasso and Tulsa Union have the Trojans licking their wounds heading into a bye week. It gets no easier when Jenks begins district play in another week against Bixby.
12. Fairview (3-0)
The Yellowjackets capped their non-district run in a winning way, in the process extending their win streak to 33 games by toppling Tonkawa, 44-18. Fairview takes off this week before starting district play against Watonga.
13. Blanchard (2-0)
The defending 4A champions had their hands full with rival Newcastle, but pulled out a 14-10 victory on a late 9-yard touchdown pass from Noah Smith to Coric Pierce. The Lions take on 5A Guthrie this week as a tough non-district schedule wraps up.
14. OKC Millwood (2-0)
The Falcons won Oklahoma City's annual Soul Bowl, 63-0, against Oklahoma City Douglass in a rare Saturday afternoon contest. This week brings a big challenge against perennial power Oklahoma City Heritage Hall.
15. Vian (2-0)
The Wolverines cruised to a second straight victory last week, taking down visiting Kiefer, 45-14. They'll complete their non-district slate in Week 3 in a road contest against Pocola.
16. Edmond Deer Creek (3-0)
The Antlers look ready for the party in Class 6AI, rolling to a decisive 35-10 victory against Norman North in their third game. After taking this week off, the Antlers will face Enid to start the district portion of the season.
17. Elgin (2-0)
The Owls took the week off after rolling to two nice victories to start their campaign. This time out, they'll face the aforementioned Newcastle squad that narrowly missed against Blanchard last week.
18. Del City (1-1)
The Eagles split their first two contests and return after a week off for a big rivalry contest against neighboring Midwest City, which also has split its first two games of the season. The Eagles dominated the Bombers a year ago, cruising to a 53-14 victory.
19. Sulphur (1-1)
The Bulldogs were ready for arch-rival Davis and made a statement in a 42-7 victory to even their record after a close opening loss to Washington. They'll finish up the non-district slate this week against Cache.
20. Laverne (3-0)
The Tigers continued their strong early run by shutting out Beaver, 46-0. They'll head north of the border to take on South Central (Kansas) this week before beginning district play in Week 4.
21. Norman (2-0)
Many thought Edmond Santa Fe looked like a stronger team coming into the season than the Tigers, but Norman showed otherwise on the field, scoring a decisive 34-14 victory for a second straight victory. Next up is a clash with Piedmont this week to finish up non-district play.
22. Collinsville (2-0)
The Cardinals make their first appearance in this season's Top 25 after a strong start featuring decisive victories against Oologah and Tulsa Edison. They have a rising junior star at quarterback in Skyler Moorman and a tough, playmaking defense that will make them a 5A challenger.
23. Piedmont (2-0)
The Wildcats were off in Week 2 ahead of this week's clash with Norman, the only other meeting besides Carl Albert-Stillwater on this week's slate of two teams both ranked in our Top 25.
24. Covington-Douglas (3-0)
C-D finished off a dominating run through non-district play, defeating Ringwood, 58-0. The Wildcats have outscored their first three opponents, 150-12. They're off this week before taking on neighboring Garber to start district play.
25. Edmond Memorial (2-1)
The Bulldogs return to the rankings after a solid 22-13 victory against Edlam rival Edmond North in their third contest. After taking off this week, the Bulldogs will take on Norman North in Week 4.
- Christian Potts | @SBLiveOK