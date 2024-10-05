10 things to know from Week 5 of Oregon high school football
The Oregon high school football season continued Friday with Week 5 action around the state.
In an absolute thriller of a game between two of the best teams in the state, Lake Oswego outlasted Tualatin 45-31 in a Three Rivers League opener at Lake Oswego High School.
Here are 10 other highlights and things to know from the fifth full week of action in the 2024 Oregon high school football season:
Jefferson leans on defense to get past Portland rival Grant in home opener
Jefferson’s offense was struggling to get any traction against archrival Grant in their PIL matchup Friday night in the Democrats’ home opener.
So, they turned to their defense to turn things around.
Zae Clark Anderson returned an interception 30 yards for the go-ahead score late in the third quarter, and Michael Patten’s 52-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:59 left sealed their 28-19 victory, lifting them to 3-0 in PIL play (3-2 overall) to match defending league champion Wells atop the standings.
The Democrats trailed 19-14 before Anderson cut in front of a pass in the left flat and found a seam to dive in the end zone with 42 seconds left in the period.
“We needed that because it gave us momentum, gave us what we needed to come back,” Anderson said. “This was great because not only did we lose to them last year, but it was our first home game, so maybe this gives us momentum for the rest of the season.”
The Generals (1-4, 1-1) built a 19-7 lead on the legs of seniors Marcus Rouse Jr., who ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, and Thomas Browning, who returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown 3 minutes into the third quarter.
Democrats quarterback Brave Johnson responded late in the quarter with his best sequence of the night — a quick three-play drive capped by a 43-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Brown-Chaavarria to cut the deficit to 19-14 with 2:19 left.
Johnson finished 19 of 30 for 307 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. His favorite target was Jayden Robinson out of the backfield, hitting the sophomore nine times for 119 yards. Robinson also ran for the game’s first touchdown early in the first quarter.
“We’re still learning on offense,” Jefferson coach Anthony Stoudamire said. “We’re young, and Brave is getting used to throwing to different people. We’re going to get there.”
Stoudamire also knows with another rivalry game next week against Roosevelt his team can’t linger on this victory too long.
“This rivalry game is big,” he said. “But it’s just a step in where we want to go.”
Churchill ends Thurston’s Midwestern League win streak at 40
Before Thurston embarked on its 40-game Midwestern League win streak, the Colts had to break their curse against Churchill.
The Lancers defeated them three consecutive times in 2017 and 2018 before Thurston beat them in the 2018 5A state quarterfinals — the first of six wins in a row in the series.
That streak came crashing to an end Thursday night in Springfield, when Ceville Pasi rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns to lead Churchill to a 32-13 victory.
“I’m happy for our kids because they worked hard for this one,” said Lancers coach Layne Coffin, whose team is 4-1 overall and 4-0 in MWL play. “A game like this definitely says we’re heading in the right direction.”
Lucas Babbitt had a strong two-way game for Churchill, catching touchdowns of 58 and 5 yards and recovering a fumble.
Cascade knocks Stayton from unbeaten ranks with hard-fought rivalry win
Another rivalry game Thursday night in the Mid-Valley saw Cascade escape with a 24-16 victory at Stayton in both teams’ Oregon West Conference opener.
Junior Bryce Kuenzi rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars improved to 5-0, and the Eagles had their season-opening win streak end at four games.
With the two schools separated by 6½ miles along Shaff Road, things got “a little bit naughty,” as Cascade coach Shane Hedrick put it, but by game’s end, they put their differences aside and gathered for a postgame prayer.
“It was just a really good high school football game,” Hedrick said. “We did what we do best, which is run the ball and sprinkle in some play-action.”
Mountainside turns things around in second half to defeat Sunset in Metro opener
It was a tale of two halves at Sunset for the Metro League opener for the host Apollos and Mountainside on Friday.
The Apollos led 21-14 at halftime, looking to rebound from their loss the week before to Newberg.
Then, everything came crashing down on them, and the Mavericks took full advantage, scoring five touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 49-21 en route to a 49-28 victory.
McMinnville survives 2 overtimes to win Pacific Conference opener vs. Liberty
The best finish of the night in 6A was in McMinnville, where the Grizzlies outlasted Liberty 42-36 in double overtime as both teams began Pacific Conference play.
Riley Donahue’s 13-yard touchdown run gave the Grizzlies the lead — he finished with 73 yards and five touchdowns — but they had to survive one final possession for the Falcons.
Liberty gained one first down, but on fourth-and-6 from the 9-yard line, Taylor Carnahan intercepted a desperation throw to seal the victory.
Matt Jones’ 3-yard touchdown run for the Falcons with 7:06 left in regulation tied the score at 28-28, but Alex Keleher stuffed the two-point conversion try.
Jones scored first for Liberty in the first overtime — his third touchdown of the game — and Trevor Thielke converted the two-point conversion. The Grizzlies answered with a 1-yard touchdown by Kane Sullivan, with Donahue extending the game with the two-point conversion run.
Quarterback has big night to lift Dallas past South Albany for 5-0 start
Dallas improved to 5-0 in a full season for the first time since 2000 by blanking South Albany 35-0 in both teams’ Mid-Willamette Conference opener.
The Dragons started 5-0 during the COVID-shortened spring 2021 campaign, but it had been more than two decades before then for them to reach the midway point of a season undefeated.
Eli Hess led the offense, throwing for 264 yards and four touchdowns — including two to Graysen Gardner — and rushing for 59 yards and a score as the Dragons amassed 389 yards.
“Eli was awesome tonight,” Dallas coach Andy Jackson said.
Junior Chase Eriksen caught a touchdown pass and had two interceptions and a fumble recovery to lead the defensive effort.
Hood River Valley 5-0 for first time since 2002 after outlasting Forest Grove
It had been 22 years since Hood River Valley started a season 5-0 before the Eagles held off Forest Grove 20-14 on Homecoming night in the Columbia Gorge.
The Eagles led 7-6 at halftime in a matchup of the last two remaining undefeated teams in the Northwest Oregon Conference.
Wilsonville bounces back in big way, opens district play with romp over Central
Wilsonville shrugged off any after-effects of its first loss of the season last week to Lakeridge, rebounding with a 41-10 victory over Central in the teams’ opening game of 5A-Special District 2 play at Randall Stadium.
Senior quarterback Mark Wiepert was 28 of 35 for 405 yards and five touchdowns, including three to senior Nick Crowley of 7, 9 and 12 yards.
Riddick Molatore caught a touchdown pass, made seven tackles and recovered a fumble, and Ben Wiepert had two interceptions and five tackles as the Wildcats forced four Panthers turnovers.
Vale works overtime to get past Eastern Oregon League rival Burns
Burns and Vale renewed their Eastern Oregon League rivalry, with the Vikings pulling out an 18-12 victory when Kase Schaffeld scored on a 28-yard run in overtime.
The Hilanders led 12-6 after three quarters, but Schaffeld — who rushed for 258 yards on 44 carries — tied the score with the second of his three touchdowns on a 1-yard plunge with 4:08 remaining.
The Vikings held Burns to 55 yards on the ground, but a 10-yard run by quarterback Jack Wright gave the Hilanders the lead back with 1:12 left in the third quarter.
Culver upends defending 2A champion Lowell to improve to 5-0 for first time since 2014
From three wins a season ago to 5-0 for the first time in a decade, Culver’s turnaround continued with a 30-13 victory at defending 2A state champion Lowell.
The Bulldogs led 16-6 after three quarters thanks to a 40-yard interception return for a score by Houston Wittneberg, who hit Roger Sotelo on a go route late in the third quarter.
After Carter Harris cut the deficit for the Red Devils to 16-13 on a 4-yard scramble with 9:31 to play, Wittenberg gave the visitors a two-score margin again with a 4-yard touchdown run. Less than a minute later, another big play for Culver pushed the lead to 28-13 with 7:01 left.
