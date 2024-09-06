20 candidates for 6A defensive player of the year in Oregon high school football
Who will be the 2024 defensive player of the year in 6A Oregon high school football? Here are 20 of the top candidates on our preseason watch list.
6A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES
LB Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
Eddleman last year was the man in the middle of Sherwood’s dominant defense. The Bowmen posted eight shutouts — nine, if you include the Liberty game in which the Falcons’ only score came on defense. Now, he’ll be part of a Pacers defense that showcases its linebackers.
DL Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior
The defensive end was a big-play threat on the edge for the Grizzlies last year with a team-high 50 tackles (10 for loss) and 3½ sacks. He made the all-Pacific Conference first team.
S Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior
A 6A all-state honorable mention free safety as a junior, Floyd is attracting college interest on both sides of the ball after making 47 tackles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception last year.
DL Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior
Hayes is ready to become the next dominant Rams lineman after earning all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention for the 6A state champions last year (45 tackles, four for loss).
DB Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior
Hicks led the Metro League with four interceptions last season, earning first-team all-league honors and helping the Mavericks reach the Columbia Cup quarterfinals.
LB Sam Hunt, Jesuit, senior
Hunt will be counted upon to be the leader of a young linebacking corps as the only returning all-Metro League performer for the Crusaders.
LB Will Ingle, West Linn, senior
Ingle returns to West Linn after spending last season at Wilsonville, where he received 5A first-team all-state recognition, finishing with 93 tackles (15 for loss), six sacks, four hurries, two fumble recoveries and an interception for the state champions.
DL Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior
Kennedy-Coleman has blossomed into one of the state’s top defensive line prospects after a junior season in which he made 44 tackles (18 for loss), three sacks and 19 quarterback hurries. He has offers from Washington State, Portland State and Utah Tech.
DE Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
Lopez is a two-time all-Three Rivers League first-team selection who doesn’t put up huge numbers (56 tackles as a junior) but is always good for one or two big plays every game for the Lakers.
DL Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior
Macon was a little-known player a year ago who blew up on the recruiting trail. He committed to the University of Washington after making the all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention list as a junior.
LB Max Maehara, Clackamas, senior
Maehara is one of the few known commodities among Mt. Hood Conference defenders as the only returning first-team all-conference selection. He had 88 tackles and two interceptions last year.
CB Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore
Teams tested Molden early in his freshman season, and as he passed every test, he established himself as one of the state’s best cornerbacks as a ninth-grader — no surprise for the son of ex-NFLer Alex Molden and younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden.
DE Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
Naone will play tight end next year at the University of Washington, but the state’s No. 1 recruit received 6A all-state second-team recognition as an edge rusher as a junior.
LB Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior
Scharer, a first-team all-South Central Football Conference selection in 2023, made 87 tackles (second in the conference) with 10 for loss and four sacks to lead the Saxons defense last season.
DL Tau Takau, Roosevelt, senior
Takau, a first-team all-PIL selection last fall, finished among the state leaders in tackles for loss (a league-leading 18) among his 56 tackles and six sacks.
LB Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, junior
The fast-rising prospect in the Rams defense had 14 tackles and a sack as a backup for last year’s 6A state champions but showed he’s ready for a bigger role with his Week 0 performance against Leilehua, Hawaii.
LB Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
Vyhlidal has been on recruiting radars since his freshman year and made 72 tackles last season.
DE Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior
Tishendorf announced himself as a player to watch in the class of 2026 last year, when he made 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks among his 56 total tackles and received 6A all-state honorable mention. He has offers from Oregon State, Washington State and UNLV.
LB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
Tuioti has made his mark for the Irish the past two years since transferring from Lincoln, Nebraska. He was an all-state second-team pick with 70 tackles as a junior.
S Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
Wusstig has all-state potential after being a first-team all-South Central Football Conference selection with 55 tackles last year.
