5A Special District 2 football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Mark Wiepert of Wilsonville
Class 5A Special District 2 football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

5A SPECIAL DISTRICT 2 FOOTBALL 2024

Offensive players of the year

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville

Offensive lineman of the year

Brash Henderson, Silverton

Defensive player of the year

Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton

Defensive linemen of the year

Eli Willis, Silverton

Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville

Coach of the year

Dan Lever, Silverton

Assistant coaches of the year

Matt Craig, Silverton

Ned Walls, Wilsonville

First team offense

QB Sawyer Teeney, Silverton, senior

QB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

RB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

RB Taeler Pfenning, Canby, senior

RB Asa Prichard-Moa, Central, senior

WR Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior

WR Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior

WR Jackson Stevens, Central, senior

TE/HB Jackson Doman, Canby, senior

TE/HB Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

TE/HB Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior

C Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior

OL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

OL Gabe Haines, Central, senior

OL Nick Summers, Wilsonville, senior

OL Teagan Troutman, Canby, senior

OL Zavian Black, Silverton, senior

K Jose Espericuata, Central, senior

KR Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior

KR Ryan Perkins, Central, sophomore

First team defense

DL Eli Willis, Silverton, senior

DL Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior

DL Lincoln Mason, Wilsonville, senior

DL Alex Maurer, Canby, senior

DL Gabe Haines, Central, senior

DL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

LB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

LB Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior

LB Riddick Molatore, Wilsonville, junior

LB Asa Prichard Moa, Central, senior

LB Bo Zurcher, Silverton, senior

CB Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior

CB Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior

S Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior

S Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

P Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

Second team offense

QB JT Girod, Central, sophomore

QB Kellen Oliver, Canby, senior

QB Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior

RB Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville, junior

WR Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior

WR Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior

WR Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior

TE/HB Joe Mendazona, Central, sophomore

TE/HB Daniel McNeal, Woodburn, senior

C Benji Montes, Woodburn, junior

OL Carter Markovich-Walch, Wilsonville, senior

OL Porter Keeney, Central, senior

OL Malik Allise, McKay, senior

OL Sergio Bravo, Woodburn, senior

OL Alex Maurer, Canby, senior

K Evan Hobbler, Wilsonville, senior

KR Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior

Second team defense

DL Mason Vela, Central, junior

DL Daniel McNeal, Woodburn, senior

LB Montrell Rice, Central, junior

LB Carter Christiansen, Wilsonville, senior

LB Carter Clark, Woodburn, junior

CB Michael Charles, McKay, senior

CB Trey Rardin, Central, senior

CB Kellen Kuenzi, Silverton, sophomore

S Jackson Doman, Canby, senior

S Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior

P Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB Chase Dominguez, McKay, junior

RB Mateo Garcia, McKay, sophomore

RB Braden Schindler, Woodburn, senior

WR Gavin Aguero, McKay, junior

WR Zavery Norman, Canby, senior

WR Jackson Heath, Canby, senior

WR Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore

WR Carter Christiansen, Wilsonville, senior

WR Luke Carli, Wilsonville, senior

WR Anthony Figueredo, Woodburn, junior

C Jackson Watkins, Central, sophomore

OL Nash Denny, Central, sophomore

OL Oliver Zurbrugg, Silverton, senior

OL Justin Chapman, Woodburn, senior

K Kaden Druliner, Silverton, sophomore

Honorable mention defense

DL Teagan Troutman, Canby, senior

DL Zavian Black, Silverton, senior

DL Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

DL Max Mulick, Silverton, senior

DL Phoenix Hukill, McKay, sophomore

DL Caleb Schmitgall, Wilsonville, senior

DL Jeremy Toy, McKay, senior

LB Adrian Thomas, Canby, junior

LB Jadyn Garibay, McKay, senior

LB Jose Santana, McKay, senior

LB Tristan Stevens, Central, senior

LB Daniel Basargin, Woodburn, senior

CB Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior

S Nemo Samuella, Central, junior

S Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior

S Jason Joanes, McKay, senior

S Danavyien Berry, McKay, senior

S Ben Wiepert, Wilsonville, sophomore

S Caleb Castillo, Central, senior

