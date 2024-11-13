5A Special District 2 football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Class 5A Special District 2 football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
5A SPECIAL DISTRICT 2 FOOTBALL 2024
Offensive players of the year
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
Offensive lineman of the year
Brash Henderson, Silverton
Defensive player of the year
Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton
Defensive linemen of the year
Eli Willis, Silverton
Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville
Coach of the year
Dan Lever, Silverton
Assistant coaches of the year
Matt Craig, Silverton
Ned Walls, Wilsonville
First team offense
QB Sawyer Teeney, Silverton, senior
QB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
RB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
RB Taeler Pfenning, Canby, senior
RB Asa Prichard-Moa, Central, senior
WR Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior
WR Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
WR Jackson Stevens, Central, senior
TE/HB Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
TE/HB Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
TE/HB Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
C Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior
OL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
OL Gabe Haines, Central, senior
OL Nick Summers, Wilsonville, senior
OL Teagan Troutman, Canby, senior
OL Zavian Black, Silverton, senior
K Jose Espericuata, Central, senior
KR Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
KR Ryan Perkins, Central, sophomore
First team defense
DL Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
DL Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
DL Lincoln Mason, Wilsonville, senior
DL Alex Maurer, Canby, senior
DL Gabe Haines, Central, senior
DL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
LB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
LB Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior
LB Riddick Molatore, Wilsonville, junior
LB Asa Prichard Moa, Central, senior
LB Bo Zurcher, Silverton, senior
CB Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior
CB Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
S Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior
S Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
P Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Second team offense
QB JT Girod, Central, sophomore
QB Kellen Oliver, Canby, senior
QB Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior
RB Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville, junior
WR Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior
WR Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior
WR Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior
TE/HB Joe Mendazona, Central, sophomore
TE/HB Daniel McNeal, Woodburn, senior
C Benji Montes, Woodburn, junior
OL Carter Markovich-Walch, Wilsonville, senior
OL Porter Keeney, Central, senior
OL Malik Allise, McKay, senior
OL Sergio Bravo, Woodburn, senior
OL Alex Maurer, Canby, senior
K Evan Hobbler, Wilsonville, senior
KR Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior
Second team defense
DL Mason Vela, Central, junior
DL Daniel McNeal, Woodburn, senior
LB Montrell Rice, Central, junior
LB Carter Christiansen, Wilsonville, senior
LB Carter Clark, Woodburn, junior
CB Michael Charles, McKay, senior
CB Trey Rardin, Central, senior
CB Kellen Kuenzi, Silverton, sophomore
S Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
S Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior
P Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Chase Dominguez, McKay, junior
RB Mateo Garcia, McKay, sophomore
RB Braden Schindler, Woodburn, senior
WR Gavin Aguero, McKay, junior
WR Zavery Norman, Canby, senior
WR Jackson Heath, Canby, senior
WR Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore
WR Carter Christiansen, Wilsonville, senior
WR Luke Carli, Wilsonville, senior
WR Anthony Figueredo, Woodburn, junior
C Jackson Watkins, Central, sophomore
OL Nash Denny, Central, sophomore
OL Oliver Zurbrugg, Silverton, senior
OL Justin Chapman, Woodburn, senior
K Kaden Druliner, Silverton, sophomore
Honorable mention defense
DL Teagan Troutman, Canby, senior
DL Zavian Black, Silverton, senior
DL Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
DL Max Mulick, Silverton, senior
DL Phoenix Hukill, McKay, sophomore
DL Caleb Schmitgall, Wilsonville, senior
DL Jeremy Toy, McKay, senior
LB Adrian Thomas, Canby, junior
LB Jadyn Garibay, McKay, senior
LB Jose Santana, McKay, senior
LB Tristan Stevens, Central, senior
LB Daniel Basargin, Woodburn, senior
CB Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior
S Nemo Samuella, Central, junior
S Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior
S Jason Joanes, McKay, senior
S Danavyien Berry, McKay, senior
S Ben Wiepert, Wilsonville, sophomore
S Caleb Castillo, Central, senior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App