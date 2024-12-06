All-state football 2024: Oregon’s top 5A stars
Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 5A FOOTBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS
Offensive player of the year
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
Defensive player of the year
Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton
Coaches of the year
Layne Coffin, Churchill
Adam Guenther, Wilsonville
First team offense
QB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
RB Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany, senior
RB Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior
RB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
WR Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
WR Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
WR Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
WR Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior
TE Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
TE Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
C Xander Mafoti, Churchill, junior
OL Zavian Black, Silverton, senior
OL Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior
OL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
OL Kellen Hooker, Churchill, senior
OL Nick Summers, Wilsonville, senior
K Max Shepard, Summit, junior
First team defense
DL Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior
DL Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
DL Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
DL Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior
LB Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior
LB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
DB Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
DB Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior
DB Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior
DB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
P Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Second team offense
QB Sawyer Teeney, Silverton, senior
RB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
RB Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior
RB Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
WR Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior
WR Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior
WR Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior
TE Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
TE Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior
C Ty Williams, Lebanon, senior
OL Jordan Braziel, Dallas, senior
OL Gabe Haines, Central, senior
OL Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
OL Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
OL Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior
K Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior
Second team defense
DL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
DL Lincoln Mason, Wilsonville, senior
DL Alex Nevarov, Summit, senior
DL Ashton Wusstig, West Albany, senior
LB Cruz Gray, Thurston, junior
LB Riddick Molatore, Wilsonville, junior
LB Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep, senior
LB Tyson Walker, West Albany, junior
DB Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior
DB Cutler Hobin, Summit, senior
DB Craig Maynard, West Albany, senior
DB Aidan Pangelinan, Churchill, senior
DB Jack Strange, Dallas, senior
P Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
P Jack Strange, Dallas, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Noah Blair, Thurston, senior
QB Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior
QB Nolan Hudgins, Forest Grove, senior
QB Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior
RB Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View, sophomore
RB Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville, junior
RB Bam Layna, Hood River Valley, junior
RB Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview, senior
RB Taeler Pfenning, Canby, senior
RB Asa Pritchard-Moa, Central, senior
RB Sean Ward, Dallas, senior
WR Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior
WR Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior
WR Logan Large, Lebanon, junior
WR Finn Lessner, Springfield, senior
WR Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior
WR Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior
TE Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior
TE Danner Frost, Ridgeview, junior
TE Derrick Johnson, Dallas, senior
C Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior
C Jordan Barr, Thurston, junior
C Andrew Morato, Hillsboro, senior
OL Travis Ege, Crater, junior
OL Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior
OL Peyton Eveland, Redmond, sophomore
OL Logan Hartman, Bend, senior
OL Israel Mabry, Dallas, junior
OL Zaide Mars, West Albany, junior
OL Rocco Marzilli, Glencoe, senior
OL Quentin Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior
OL Brady Swanburg, Ridgeview, senior
OL Teagan Troutman, Canby, senior
OL Ashton Wusstig, West Albany, senior
K Jose Espericueta, Central, senior
K Jonah Lasselle, West Albany, junior
K Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
Honorable mention defense
DL Bradley Beard, Lebanon, senior
DL Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior
DL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
DL Jordan Braziel, Dallas, senior
DL Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior
DL Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior
DL Gabe Haines, Central, senior
DL Caleb Jones, Thurston, junior
DL James Nelson, Summit, senior
DL Hunter Rivers, Dallas, junior
DL Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior
DL Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
DL Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
LB Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior
LB Tyler Basey, Dallas, senior
LB Carson Bottemiller, Mountain View, sophomore
LB Carter Christiansen, Wilsonville, senior
LB Dylan Freeman, Willamette, senior
LB Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior
LB Zech Halsey, Lebanon, junior
LB Ben Kluth, Churchill, senior
LB Asa Pritchard-Moa, Central, senior
LB Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior
LB Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior
LB Bo Zurcher, Silverton, senior
DB Eli Bartenstein, Bend, senior
DB Max Bishop, La Salle Prep, senior
DB Gavin Brown, Glencoe, senior
DB Chase Eriksen, Dallas, junior
DB RJ Fallows, West Albany, junior
DB Noah Nelson, Roseburg, senior
DB Gabe Pinkerton, Mountain View, junior
DB Toby Stintzi, Hood River Valley, senior
DB Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior
DB TJ Wright, Churchill, junior
P Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior
P Ben Higginson, Crater, senior
P Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior
All-league teams
Northwest Oregon | Special District 2 | Mid-Willamette | Midwestern | Intermountain
