All-state football 2024: Oregon’s top 5A stars

Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school football season 

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school football season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 5A FOOTBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS

Offensive player of the year

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville

Defensive player of the year

Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton

Coaches of the year

Layne Coffin, Churchill

Adam Guenther, Wilsonville

First team offense

QB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

RB Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany, senior

RB Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior

RB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior

WR Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior

WR Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior

WR Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior

WR Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior

TE Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior

TE Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

C Xander Mafoti, Churchill, junior

OL Zavian Black, Silverton, senior

OL Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior

OL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

OL Kellen Hooker, Churchill, senior

OL Nick Summers, Wilsonville, senior

K Max Shepard, Summit, junior

First team defense

DL Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior

DL Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior

DL Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior

DL Eli Willis, Silverton, senior

LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior

LB Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior

LB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior

DB Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior

DB Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior

DB Hudson Waples, Silverton, senior

DB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

P Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

Second team offense

QB Sawyer Teeney, Silverton, senior

RB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

RB Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior

RB Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior

WR Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior

WR Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior

WR Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior

TE Jackson Doman, Canby, senior

TE Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior

C Ty Williams, Lebanon, senior

OL Jordan Braziel, Dallas, senior

OL Gabe Haines, Central, senior

OL Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior

OL Marco Larsen, Summit, senior

OL Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior

K Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior

Second team defense

DL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

DL Lincoln Mason, Wilsonville, senior

DL Alex Nevarov, Summit, senior

DL Ashton Wusstig, West Albany, senior

LB Cruz Gray, Thurston, junior

LB Riddick Molatore, Wilsonville, junior

LB Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep, senior

LB Tyson Walker, West Albany, junior

DB Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior

DB Cutler Hobin, Summit, senior

DB Craig Maynard, West Albany, senior

DB Aidan Pangelinan, Churchill, senior

DB Jack Strange, Dallas, senior

P Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior

P Jack Strange, Dallas, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB Noah Blair, Thurston, senior

QB Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior

QB Nolan Hudgins, Forest Grove, senior

QB Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior

RB Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View, sophomore

RB Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville, junior

RB Bam Layna, Hood River Valley, junior

RB Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview, senior

RB Taeler Pfenning, Canby, senior

RB Asa Pritchard-Moa, Central, senior

RB Sean Ward, Dallas, senior

WR Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior

WR Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior

WR Logan Large, Lebanon, junior

WR Finn Lessner, Springfield, senior

WR Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior

WR Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior

TE Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior

TE Danner Frost, Ridgeview, junior

TE Derrick Johnson, Dallas, senior

C Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior

C Jordan Barr, Thurston, junior

C Andrew Morato, Hillsboro, senior

OL Travis Ege, Crater, junior

OL Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior

OL Peyton Eveland, Redmond, sophomore

OL Logan Hartman, Bend, senior

OL Israel Mabry, Dallas, junior

OL Zaide Mars, West Albany, junior

OL Rocco Marzilli, Glencoe, senior

OL Quentin Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior

OL Brady Swanburg, Ridgeview, senior

OL Teagan Troutman, Canby, senior

OL Ashton Wusstig, West Albany, senior

K Jose Espericueta, Central, senior

K Jonah Lasselle, West Albany, junior

K Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior

Honorable mention defense

DL Bradley Beard, Lebanon, senior

DL Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior

DL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior

DL Jordan Braziel, Dallas, senior

DL Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior

DL Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior

DL Gabe Haines, Central, senior

DL Caleb Jones, Thurston, junior

DL James Nelson, Summit, senior

DL Hunter Rivers, Dallas, junior

DL Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior

DL Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior

DL Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior

LB Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior

LB Tyler Basey, Dallas, senior

LB Carson Bottemiller, Mountain View, sophomore

LB Carter Christiansen, Wilsonville, senior

LB Dylan Freeman, Willamette, senior

LB Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior

LB Zech Halsey, Lebanon, junior

LB Ben Kluth, Churchill, senior  

LB Asa Pritchard-Moa, Central, senior

LB Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior

LB Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior

LB Bo Zurcher, Silverton, senior

DB Eli Bartenstein, Bend, senior

DB Max Bishop, La Salle Prep, senior

DB Gavin Brown, Glencoe, senior

DB Chase Eriksen, Dallas, junior

DB RJ Fallows, West Albany, junior

DB Noah Nelson, Roseburg, senior

DB Gabe Pinkerton, Mountain View, junior

DB Toby Stintzi, Hood River Valley, senior

DB Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior

DB TJ Wright, Churchill, junior

P Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior

P Ben Higginson, Crater, senior

P Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior

All-league teams

Northwest Oregon | Special District 2 | Mid-Willamette | Midwestern | Intermountain

