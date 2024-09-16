Eli White of McDaniel voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)
Congratulations to McDaniel’s Eli White for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 2-8.
White, a senior center back/left back/winger on the McDaniel team, got off to a strong start to the season for the Mountain Lions, scoring a goal against Lake Oswego and against Sherwood, where he put a shot in the top corner of the goal.
White received 50.37% of the vote, beating out Jordan Lopez, a junior on the Canby team, who finished second with 36.71%. Pablo Guevara, a junior on the Lincoln team, was third with 3.59%, and Oscar Johnson, a sophomore on the Cleveland team, was fourth with 2.19%. There were more than 48,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App