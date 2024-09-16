Giana Elgarico of Marist Catholic voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)
Congratulations to Marist Catholic’s Giana Elgarico for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 2-8.
Elgarico, a senior outside hitter on the Marist Catholic team, totaled 22 digs, 10 kills, four blocks and three aces for the Spartans in nonleague wins against Churchill and North Eugene.
Elgarico received 60.83% of the vote, beating out Ariah Potts, a senior on the Phoenix team, who finished second with 18.07%. Jane McDowell, a senior on the St. Mary’s Academy team, was third with 4.74%, and Cameron Pierce, a senior on the North Eugene team, was fourth with 3.13%. There were more than 66,000 votes tallied this week.
