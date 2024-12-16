Islam Muzaffarov of Century voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/16/2024)
Congratulations to Century’s Islam Muzaffarov for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 2-8.
Muzaffarov, a senior guard/wing on the Century team, had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Jaguars in a 60-59 loss to Caldera in a nonleague game at Century High School.
Muzaffarov received 44.53% of the vote, beating out Jacob Hall, a senior on the Willamette team, who finished second with 35.16%. Droiy Comstock, a senior on the North Salem team, was third with 12.19%, and Talon Britt, a junior on the Hood River Valley team, was fourth with 4.65%. There were nearly 3,000 votes tallied last week.
