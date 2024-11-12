High School

Metro League football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Jesuit quarterback Trey Cleeland
Jesuit quarterback Trey Cleeland / Photo by Dan Brood

Metro League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

METRO LEAGUE FOOTBALL 2024

Offensive player of the year 

Trey Cleeland, Jesuit

Defensive player of the year 

Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside 

Coach of the year  

Keanon Lowe, Mountainside

First team offense

QB Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior

RB Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior

RB Owen Scholes, Sunset, senior

RB Heath Thompson, Westview, junior

WR Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior

WR Oliver Leubkert, Beaverton, junior

WR Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior

TE Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior

C Trent Williamson, Jesuit, senior

OL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior

OL Aiden Jakubauskas, Mountainside, junior

OL Quinn Wilson, Sunset, senior

OL Dominic Johnson, Westview, senior

K Max Ryusaki, Mountainside, junior

First team defense

DL Alex Esuk, Sunset, junior

DL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior

DL Peyton Read, Westview, senior

DL Maximilian Kane, Beaverton, senior

DL Liam Ange, Mountainside, junior

LB Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior

LB Max Baker, Beaverton, junior

LB Heath Thompson, Westview, junior

LB Jack Tuenge, Jesuit, junior

DB Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior

DB Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior

DB Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior

DB Max Spear, Beaverton, senior

P Dillon Brink, Beaverton, junior

Second team offense

QB Cade Mitchell, Mountainside, junior

RB Luke Ortner, Jesuit, sophomore

RB Reece Ballew, Mountainside, sophomore

RB Xander Kekaualua, Westview, sophomore

WR Sean Gerigk, Mountainside, junior

WR Matthew Lohman, Sunset, senior

WR Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior

TE Grady Keljo, Jesuit, senior

C James Hartshorn, Mountainside, junior

OL Quinn Wicklow, Jesuit, junior

OL Reed Hicks, Mountainside, junior

OL Miles Rice, Sunset, senior

OL Brayden Beasley, Mountainside, senior

K Parker Heydet, Jesuit, senior

Second team defense

DL John Ching, Jesuit, junior

DL Tony Semchuk, Sunset, junior

DL Isaiah Ormond, Mountainside, sophomore

DL Reed Hicks, Mountainside, junior

LB Cohen Trump, Westview, sophomore

LB Jayden Meshkov, Mountainside, junior

LB Roman Mallard, Jesuit, junior

LB Klein Willems, Beaverton, senior

DB Kai Franco, Mountainside, junior

DB Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior

DB Oliver Leubkert, Beaverton, junior

DB Tykell Gerhke, Mountainside, senior

DB Andrew Knight, Sunset, senior

P Max Waldrip, Sunset, senior

Third team offense

QB Marcus Hahm, Sunset, junior

RB Braden Klein, Southridge, sophomore

WR Max Spear, Beaverton, senior

WR Max Waldrip, Sunset, senior

WR Dylan Velasco, Westview, senior

TE Peyton Read, Westview, senior

C Chad Duchek, Sunset, senior

OL Preston Powell, Westview, sophomore

OL Dillan Chavez, Southridge, senior

OL Adrian Machic, Sunset, senior

OL Flynn Collins, Jesuit, junior

OL Isaiah Ormond, Mountainside, sophomore

Third team defense

DL Bruno Denezza, Southridge, senior

DL Davis Sly, Beaverton, sophomore

DL Eli Hoffman, Sunset, junior

LB Bryan Cox, Sunset, junior

LB Zach Walker, Mountainside, senior

LB Kincaid McCoy, Sunset, senior

LB Dillon Brink, Beaverton, junior

LB Jayce Strand, Westview, sophomore

DB CJ Sloan, Southridge, senior

DB Anthony Rodgers, Westview, junior

DB Austin Vogt, Westview, senior

DB Chris Richardson, Sunset, senior

P Parker Heydet, Jesuit, senior

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
