Metro League football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Metro League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
METRO LEAGUE FOOTBALL 2024
Offensive player of the year
Trey Cleeland, Jesuit
Defensive player of the year
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside
Coach of the year
Keanon Lowe, Mountainside
First team offense
QB Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior
RB Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior
RB Owen Scholes, Sunset, senior
RB Heath Thompson, Westview, junior
WR Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
WR Oliver Leubkert, Beaverton, junior
WR Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
TE Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
C Trent Williamson, Jesuit, senior
OL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior
OL Aiden Jakubauskas, Mountainside, junior
OL Quinn Wilson, Sunset, senior
OL Dominic Johnson, Westview, senior
K Max Ryusaki, Mountainside, junior
First team defense
DL Alex Esuk, Sunset, junior
DL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior
DL Peyton Read, Westview, senior
DL Maximilian Kane, Beaverton, senior
DL Liam Ange, Mountainside, junior
LB Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
LB Max Baker, Beaverton, junior
LB Heath Thompson, Westview, junior
LB Jack Tuenge, Jesuit, junior
DB Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
DB Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
DB Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior
DB Max Spear, Beaverton, senior
P Dillon Brink, Beaverton, junior
Second team offense
QB Cade Mitchell, Mountainside, junior
RB Luke Ortner, Jesuit, sophomore
RB Reece Ballew, Mountainside, sophomore
RB Xander Kekaualua, Westview, sophomore
WR Sean Gerigk, Mountainside, junior
WR Matthew Lohman, Sunset, senior
WR Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior
TE Grady Keljo, Jesuit, senior
C James Hartshorn, Mountainside, junior
OL Quinn Wicklow, Jesuit, junior
OL Reed Hicks, Mountainside, junior
OL Miles Rice, Sunset, senior
OL Brayden Beasley, Mountainside, senior
K Parker Heydet, Jesuit, senior
Second team defense
DL John Ching, Jesuit, junior
DL Tony Semchuk, Sunset, junior
DL Isaiah Ormond, Mountainside, sophomore
DL Reed Hicks, Mountainside, junior
LB Cohen Trump, Westview, sophomore
LB Jayden Meshkov, Mountainside, junior
LB Roman Mallard, Jesuit, junior
LB Klein Willems, Beaverton, senior
DB Kai Franco, Mountainside, junior
DB Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior
DB Oliver Leubkert, Beaverton, junior
DB Tykell Gerhke, Mountainside, senior
DB Andrew Knight, Sunset, senior
P Max Waldrip, Sunset, senior
Third team offense
QB Marcus Hahm, Sunset, junior
RB Braden Klein, Southridge, sophomore
WR Max Spear, Beaverton, senior
WR Max Waldrip, Sunset, senior
WR Dylan Velasco, Westview, senior
TE Peyton Read, Westview, senior
C Chad Duchek, Sunset, senior
OL Preston Powell, Westview, sophomore
OL Dillan Chavez, Southridge, senior
OL Adrian Machic, Sunset, senior
OL Flynn Collins, Jesuit, junior
OL Isaiah Ormond, Mountainside, sophomore
Third team defense
DL Bruno Denezza, Southridge, senior
DL Davis Sly, Beaverton, sophomore
DL Eli Hoffman, Sunset, junior
LB Bryan Cox, Sunset, junior
LB Zach Walker, Mountainside, senior
LB Kincaid McCoy, Sunset, senior
LB Dillon Brink, Beaverton, junior
LB Jayce Strand, Westview, sophomore
DB CJ Sloan, Southridge, senior
DB Anthony Rodgers, Westview, junior
DB Austin Vogt, Westview, senior
DB Chris Richardson, Sunset, senior
P Parker Heydet, Jesuit, senior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App