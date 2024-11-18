High School

Northwest Oregon Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Northwest Oregon Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Northwest Oregon Conference football
Northwest Oregon Conference football / Photo by Dan Brood

Northwest Oregon Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Offensive player of the year

Daniel Heninger, Glencoe

Offensive lineman of the year

Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe

Defensive player of the year

Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep

Defensive lineman of the year

Carter Bennett, Forest Grove

Coach of the year

Ian Reynoso, Glencoe

First team offense

QB Nolan Hudgins, Forest Grove, senior

RB Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior

RB Bam Layna, Hood River, junior

WR Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior

WR Mason Mueller, La Salle, senior

WR Nixon Ravins, Glencoe, senior

TE Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior

C Andrew Morato, Hillsboro, senior

OL Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior

OL Lars Welch, Hood River, junior

OL Rocco Marzilli, Glencoe, senior

OL Scottland Telesa, Aloha, sophomore

K Vance Sheffield, La Salle, senior

KR Mason Mueller, La Salle, senior

First team defense

DL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior

DL Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior

DL Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior

DL Zev Reynolds, Glencoe, senior

LB Jacob Thayer, La Salle, senior

LB Jack McLaughlin, Hood River, senior

LB Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior

LB Bam Layna, Hood River, junior

LB Jenner Mitcham, Aloha, senior

CB Cooper Wells, Hood River, junior

CB Max Bishop, La Salle, senior

S Gavin Brown, Glencoe, senior

S Toby Stintzi, Hood River, senior

P Vance Sheffield, La Salle, senior

Second team offense

WR Luca Blanchet, Aloha, sophomore

WR Tim Petriyenko, Centennial, junior

WR Davin Snyder, Hood River, sophomore

TE Zev Reynolds, Glencoe, senior

OL Kellen Colletta, La Salle, senior

OL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior

OL Jack Miller, Hood River, junior

OL AJ Garcia, Hillsboro, junior

C Daniel Facundo-Mehrer, La Salle, senior

QB Paul Skoro, La Salle, senior

RB Kenny Schroeder, Centennial, senior

RB Ryan Howard, Hillsboro, senior

K Matt Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior

KR Gavin Brown, Glencoe, senior

Second team defense

DL Scottland Telesa, Aloha, sophomore

DL Omar Sedano, Hood River, senior

DL Logan Lavoie, Hood River, senior

DL Daniel Facundo-Mehrer, La Salle, senior

DL Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior

LB JJ Kuunifaa, La Salle, senior

LB Donovan Parks, Hillsboro, junior

LB Kenny Schroeder, Centennial, senior

LB Ryder Everard, Hillsboro, junior

CB Sorne Olson, Hillsboro, sophomore

CB Wyett Kaulia-Hooper, Aloha, sophomore

CB Aidan Beauchamp, Glencoe, senior

S Travis Hale, Forest Grove, junior

S Flynn Brandrup, Hillsboro, senior

P Nolan Hudgins, Forest Grove, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB Davis Parr, Hood River, senior

QB Joel Lombard, Putnam, junior

QB Aiden Teyema, Centennial, junior

RB Lincoln Kemper, Glencoe, junior

RB Jace Jacobs, Putnam, junior

RB Logan Nelson, Glencoe, senior

WR Jeramy Dunlap, Centennial, senior

WR Nolan Edwards, Putnam, junior

WR Asher Case, Forest Grove, junior

WR Aidan Beauchamp, Glencoe, senior

TE Jacob Burke, Forest Grove, senior

TE Jenner Mitcham, Aloha, senior

TE Nick Tuttle, Hood River, junior

TE Preston Palmer, Hillsboro, senior

TE Jaedon Head, Centennial, senior

TE Kyle Roberts, Putnam, junior

C Eden Angel, Forest Grove, senior

C Griffen Pankartz, Aloha, senior

C Ash Kwon, Glencoe, senior

OL Brogan Lane, Glencoe, senior

OL Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior

OL Donovan Parks, Hillsboro, junior

OL Jorge Perez, Aloha, sophomore

OL Tristan Pasto, Hood River, senior

OL Cameron Tran, Centennial, senior

OL Brock Sahlfeld, Glencoe, sophomore

K Rafa Sanchez, Rojas Aloha, sophomore

K Sorne Olson, Hillsboro, sophomore

KR Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior

KR Tony Sanchez, Aloha, junior

KR Tim Petriyenko, Centennial, junior

KR Nolan Edwards, Putnam, junior

Honorable mention defense

DL Jack Miller, Hood River, junior

DL Miguel Arriola, Hood River, junior

DL David Schmoll, Centennial, junior

DL AJ Garcia, Hillsboro, junior

DL Andrew Morato, Hillsboro, senior

DL Rafael Ramos, Hillsboro, senior

DL Hussein Al Rubaye, Aloha, junior

DL Aidan Brown, Putnam, junior

LB Lincoln Kemper, Glencoe, junior

LB Bruno Soldani, Glencoe, junior

LB Tony Luna, La Salle, senior

LB Jared Schneider, Centennial, junior

LB Koen Aguirre, Putnam, junior

LB Pierce Brunkhorst, La Salle, senior

LB James Loos, Putnam, junior

CB Ari Bonifay, La Salle, senior

CB Lucas Culbertson, Glencoe, senior

S Jestin Berry, Aloha, senior

S Pablo Escamilla-Garcia, La Salle, senior

S Matt Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior

S Joe Salvione, Putnam, sophomore

P Sorne Olson, Hillsboro, sophomore

P Jason Kwasnik, Aloha, sophomore

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

