Northwest Oregon Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Northwest Oregon Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Offensive player of the year
Daniel Heninger, Glencoe
Offensive lineman of the year
Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe
Defensive player of the year
Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep
Defensive lineman of the year
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove
Coach of the year
Ian Reynoso, Glencoe
First team offense
QB Nolan Hudgins, Forest Grove, senior
RB Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior
RB Bam Layna, Hood River, junior
WR Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior
WR Mason Mueller, La Salle, senior
WR Nixon Ravins, Glencoe, senior
TE Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior
C Andrew Morato, Hillsboro, senior
OL Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior
OL Lars Welch, Hood River, junior
OL Rocco Marzilli, Glencoe, senior
OL Scottland Telesa, Aloha, sophomore
K Vance Sheffield, La Salle, senior
KR Mason Mueller, La Salle, senior
First team defense
DL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
DL Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior
DL Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior
DL Zev Reynolds, Glencoe, senior
LB Jacob Thayer, La Salle, senior
LB Jack McLaughlin, Hood River, senior
LB Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior
LB Bam Layna, Hood River, junior
LB Jenner Mitcham, Aloha, senior
CB Cooper Wells, Hood River, junior
CB Max Bishop, La Salle, senior
S Gavin Brown, Glencoe, senior
S Toby Stintzi, Hood River, senior
P Vance Sheffield, La Salle, senior
Second team offense
WR Luca Blanchet, Aloha, sophomore
WR Tim Petriyenko, Centennial, junior
WR Davin Snyder, Hood River, sophomore
TE Zev Reynolds, Glencoe, senior
OL Kellen Colletta, La Salle, senior
OL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
OL Jack Miller, Hood River, junior
OL AJ Garcia, Hillsboro, junior
C Daniel Facundo-Mehrer, La Salle, senior
QB Paul Skoro, La Salle, senior
RB Kenny Schroeder, Centennial, senior
RB Ryan Howard, Hillsboro, senior
K Matt Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior
KR Gavin Brown, Glencoe, senior
Second team defense
DL Scottland Telesa, Aloha, sophomore
DL Omar Sedano, Hood River, senior
DL Logan Lavoie, Hood River, senior
DL Daniel Facundo-Mehrer, La Salle, senior
DL Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior
LB JJ Kuunifaa, La Salle, senior
LB Donovan Parks, Hillsboro, junior
LB Kenny Schroeder, Centennial, senior
LB Ryder Everard, Hillsboro, junior
CB Sorne Olson, Hillsboro, sophomore
CB Wyett Kaulia-Hooper, Aloha, sophomore
CB Aidan Beauchamp, Glencoe, senior
S Travis Hale, Forest Grove, junior
S Flynn Brandrup, Hillsboro, senior
P Nolan Hudgins, Forest Grove, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Davis Parr, Hood River, senior
QB Joel Lombard, Putnam, junior
QB Aiden Teyema, Centennial, junior
RB Lincoln Kemper, Glencoe, junior
RB Jace Jacobs, Putnam, junior
RB Logan Nelson, Glencoe, senior
WR Jeramy Dunlap, Centennial, senior
WR Nolan Edwards, Putnam, junior
WR Asher Case, Forest Grove, junior
WR Aidan Beauchamp, Glencoe, senior
TE Jacob Burke, Forest Grove, senior
TE Jenner Mitcham, Aloha, senior
TE Nick Tuttle, Hood River, junior
TE Preston Palmer, Hillsboro, senior
TE Jaedon Head, Centennial, senior
TE Kyle Roberts, Putnam, junior
C Eden Angel, Forest Grove, senior
C Griffen Pankartz, Aloha, senior
C Ash Kwon, Glencoe, senior
OL Brogan Lane, Glencoe, senior
OL Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior
OL Donovan Parks, Hillsboro, junior
OL Jorge Perez, Aloha, sophomore
OL Tristan Pasto, Hood River, senior
OL Cameron Tran, Centennial, senior
OL Brock Sahlfeld, Glencoe, sophomore
K Rafa Sanchez, Rojas Aloha, sophomore
K Sorne Olson, Hillsboro, sophomore
KR Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior
KR Tony Sanchez, Aloha, junior
KR Tim Petriyenko, Centennial, junior
KR Nolan Edwards, Putnam, junior
Honorable mention defense
DL Jack Miller, Hood River, junior
DL Miguel Arriola, Hood River, junior
DL David Schmoll, Centennial, junior
DL AJ Garcia, Hillsboro, junior
DL Andrew Morato, Hillsboro, senior
DL Rafael Ramos, Hillsboro, senior
DL Hussein Al Rubaye, Aloha, junior
DL Aidan Brown, Putnam, junior
LB Lincoln Kemper, Glencoe, junior
LB Bruno Soldani, Glencoe, junior
LB Tony Luna, La Salle, senior
LB Jared Schneider, Centennial, junior
LB Koen Aguirre, Putnam, junior
LB Pierce Brunkhorst, La Salle, senior
LB James Loos, Putnam, junior
CB Ari Bonifay, La Salle, senior
CB Lucas Culbertson, Glencoe, senior
S Jestin Berry, Aloha, senior
S Pablo Escamilla-Garcia, La Salle, senior
S Matt Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior
S Joe Salvione, Putnam, sophomore
P Sorne Olson, Hillsboro, sophomore
P Jason Kwasnik, Aloha, sophomore
