Oregon high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/31/2025)
The 2024-25 Oregon high school boys basketball season chugs on and High School on SI continues to roll out its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 31, 2025:
Oregon high school boys basketball computer rankings
CLASS 6A RANKINGS
1. Barlow (15-1)
2. Central Catholic (10-6)
3. Tualatin (14-4)
4. Westview (12-4)
5. West Linn (13-3)
6. Sprague (12-4)
7. Roosevelt (11-6)
8. Nelson (11-4)
9. Southridge (14-3)
10. Oregon City (13-3)
CLASS 5A RANKINGS
1. Caldera (13-4)
2. Redmond (13-5)
3. Thurston (14-3)
4. Summit (11-7)
5. West Albany (11-4)
6. Wilsonville (15-2)
7. Woodburn (9-6)
8. South Albany (10-4)
9. Crescent Valley (11-3)
10. Churchill (9-8)
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Marshfield (15-2)
2. Cascade (12-3)
3. Marist (12-4)
4. Madras (15-3)
5. Newport (11-5)
6. Crook County (13-7)
7. Stayton (10-6)
8. The Dalles (11-7)
9. North Marion (12-5)
10. Baker (12-9)
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Westside Christian (17-0)
2. Taft (16-3)
3. Pleasant Hill (17-3)
4. Valley Catholic (13-6)
5. Oregon Espiscopal (12-5)
6. Riverside (16-3)
7. Creswell (12-7)
8. Portland Adventist Academy (13-5)
9. De La Salle North Catholic (7-12)
10. Catlin Gabel (11-9)
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Western Christian (16-3)
2. Portland Christian (18-1)
3. Trinity Lutheran (11-8)
4. Stanfield (14-6)
5. Oakland (16-3)
6. Regis (14-6)
7. Enterprise (14-4)
8. Bonanza (13-3)
9. Santiam (13-5)
10. Grant Union (12-6)
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Manhouse Christian Academy (15-3)
2. Nixyaawii Community (15-2)
3. Crane (19-0)
4. Country Christian (12-7)
5. Cove (14-5)
6. Sherman (16-4)
7. North Douglas (14-3)
8. Crosspoint Christian (15-3)
9. South Wasco County (18-4)
10. Open Door Christian Academy (13-4)
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports