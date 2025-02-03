Oregon high school boys basketball computer rankings (2/3/2025)
The 2024-25 Oregon high school boys basketball season rolls on and High School on SI continues to churn out its weekly computer rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Feb. 2, 2025:
Oregon high school boys basketball computer rankings
CLASS 6A RANKINGS
1. Barlow (16-1)
2. Central Catholic (11-6)
3. Sprague (13-4)
4. Tualatin (14-4)
5. Westview (13-4)
6. Oregon City (14-3)
7. West Linn (13-4)
8. Nelson (12-4)
9. West Salem (10-7)
10. Roosevelt (12-6)
CLASS 5A RANKINGS
1. Caldera (13-4)
2. West Albany (12-4)
3. Redmond (13-5)
4. Thurston (15-3)
5. Summit (11-7)
6. Wilsonville (16-2)
7. Woodburn (10-6)
8. Crescent Valley (12-3)
9. South Albany (11-4)
10. Ridgeview (8-10)
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Cascade (13-3)
2. Marshfield (16-2)
3. Crook County (14-7)
4. Marist (12-4)
5. Newport (12-5)
6. Madras (15-4)
7. Philomath (9-9)
8. Stayton (10-7)
9. North Marion (12-6)
10. Phoenix (12-6)
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Westside Christian (18-0)
2. Pleasant Hill (18-3)
3. Taft (17-3)
4. Oregon Espiscopal (13-5)
5. Valley Catholic (13-6)
6. Cascade Christian (13-4)
7. De La Salle North Catholic (7-12)
8. Sisters (13-7)
9. Riverside (17-3)
10. Catlin Gabel (11-10)
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Western Christian (17-3)
2. Portland Christian (19-2)
3. Trinity Lutheran (12-8)
4. Oakland (17-4)
5. Regis (15-6)
6. Enterprise (16-4)
7. Grant Union (13-6)
8. East Linn Christian (14-6)
9. Bonanza (14-3)
10. Salem Academy (14-6)
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Manhouse Christian Academy (16-3)
2. Nixyaawii Community (16-2)
3. Crane (21-0)
4. Sherman (18-4)
5. North Douglas (16-3)
6. Cove (16-5)
7. Union (16-5)
8. Crosspoint Christian (17-3)
9. South Wasco County (19-4)
10. Days Creek (14-6)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports