Oregon high school football games to watch in Week 0
The Oregon high school football season kicks off this week. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting games on the Week 0 schedule.
Leilehua (Hawaii) vs. Central Catholic, Hillsboro Stadium
Noon Friday, Aug. 30
The Rams kick off the Charlie Landgraf era as they open defense of the 6A state championship.
Crane vs. St. Paul, Dufur Classic
4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
The Buckaroos move up from the 1A eight-man ranks to 2A, but they get to play one final eight-man game against the Mustangs, who lost in last year’s state final.
South Medford at Lake Oswego
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
The Panthers make the long trip up I-5 to face the Lakers in a game that could have implications 10 weeks from now when the final OSAA 6A rankings come out.
Canby at West Albany
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Two teams that harbor hopes of making deep 5A playoff runs square off in the Mid-Valley.
Caldera at Thurston
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Two of 5A’s top quarterbacks will be in the spotlight — Tommy Morris for the Wolfpack and Noah Blair for the Colts.
Summit at Silverton
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Could this season opener also be the 5A season closer? Both teams have recently won a title and are on the short list of favorites this year.
Estacada at Tillamook
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
It’s a rematch of the 4A state final from two years ago, with both teams breaking in new quarterbacks.
Scappoose at Pendleton
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Scappoose makes the long bus ride along I-84 to square off with the Buckaroos in a matchup of preseason 4A top-five teams.
Kennedy at Blanchet Catholic
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
The Cavaliers went from winless two years ago to a 2A playoff team last season. Now, they’re back in 3A and opening at home against the Trojans.
Vale vs. Cascade Christian, Summit High School, Bend
2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
These teams needed overtime to settle their 3A quarterfinal last season, with the Challengers escaping 27-26 en route to a second consecutive state title.
Adrian vs. Camas Valley, Dufur Classic
4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
It's another playoff rematch from last year, when the Antelopes defeated the Hornets 58-36 in the first round of the 1A eight-man bracket.
