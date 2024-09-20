Oregon high school football games to watch in Week 3
The Oregon high school football season continues this week. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting games on the Week 3 schedule.
TOP GAMES IN WEEK 3
Baker (1-1) at Vale (3-0), 6 p.m. Friday
The Vikings will be hard-pressed to slow Bulldogs junior Rasean Jones, who has caught 23 passes for 483 yards and six touchdowns. But can Baker stop Vale senior Kase Schaffeld (498 rushing yards, seven touchdowns)?
Grant (0-2) at Lincoln (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The PIL title race appears to be wide open, and these long-time rivals (first meeting: 1925) face off in downtown Portland.
South Medford (2-1, 2-0 SCFC) at South Salem (1-1, 1-0 SCFC), 7 p.m. Friday
This game could go a long way toward determining the South Central Football Conference champion in six weeks.
Tualatin (2-0) at Sherwood (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Timberwolves have averaged 60 points per game in blitzing Jesuit and South Salem in consecutive weeks.
Oregon City (1-1) at Jesuit (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Crusaders coach Ken Potter could notch victory No. 353 to claim the all-time state wins record.
Sumner (Wash.) (2-0) at West Linn (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
This should be a stern test for the Lions. The Spartans defeated defending Washington 4A state champion Lake Stevens in overtime in their opener.
Wilsonville (2-0) at Sunset (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Last year’s Columbia Cup champion Apollos will have their hands full against the defending 5A titlists, who already have knocked off one 6A team this year.
Lakeridge (2-0) at Mountainside (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Pacers take a step up in competition against the Mavericks, who rebounded from a Week 1 defeat to win at Oregon City last week.
Forest Grove (2-0) at Centennial (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Can the good times continue for the Eagles as they take on a Vikings defense that has allowed a 5A-low 7.5 points per game?
Silverton (2-1) at West Albany (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Foxes and Bulldogs were fierce Mid-Willamette Conference rivals the past few seasons before Silverton was moved to the new 5A Special District 2.
Henley (2-0) at Summit (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Storm look to get off the mat against the defending 4A state champions, who narrowly escaped at Marist Catholic in last week’s rematch of the 2023 final.
Mountain View (3-0) at Canby (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s an all-Cougars matchup, with the Bend school (and last year’s 5A runner-up) looking to spoil Canby’s home opener.
Bend (3-0) at Mazama (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The week off next week can’t come fast enough for the injury-riddled Lava Bears, but first comes a tricky trip down U.S. Highway 97 to face the Vikings.
Marist Catholic (2-1) at Seaside (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Both teams will arrive at Broadway Field coming off tough defeats — the Spartans in their 4A final rematch with Henley and the Seagulls to former Cowapa rival Banks.
St. Paul (2-0) at Lost River (2-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
These teams met last year in the 1A eight-man semifinals. Now, they’ll square off in Southern Oregon as contenders for the 2A state title.
