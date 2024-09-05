High School

Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 1?

Jesuit or Tualatin? Lake Oswego or Sunset? Tigard or Sheldon? Nelson or Wilsonville? Scappoose or Baker?

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Sheldon Irish will play host to the Tigard Tigers in a big 6A nonleague matchup in Week 1.
Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 1 high school football matchups, as well as several others.

Agree or disagree with our picks? 

Nelson at Wilsonville

JD Humburg: Nelson

Mike Swanson: Wilsonville

René Ferrán: Wilsonville

Dan Brood: Wilsonville

Alex Tam: Wilsonville

Bob Lundeberg: Wilsonville

Mitchell Forde: Wilsonville

Taylor Balkom: Wilsonville

Michele Bunch: Wilsonville

Leon Neuschwander: Wilsonville

Ken Waz: Wilsonville

Canby at Newberg

JD Humburg: Newberg

Mike Swanson: Canby

René Ferrán: Canby

Dan Brood: Canby

Alex Tam: Canby

Bob Lundeberg: Newberg

Mitchell Forde: Newberg

Taylor Balkom: Newberg

Michele Bunch: Newberg

Leon Neuschwander: Canby

Ken Waz: Newberg

South Salem at North Salem 

JD Humburg: South Salem

Mike Swanson: South Salem

René Ferrán: South Salem

Dan Brood: South Salem

Alex Tam: South Salem

Bob Lundeberg: South Salem

Mitchell Forde: South Salem

Taylor Balkom: North Salem

Michele Bunch: North Salem

Leon Neuschwander: South Salem

Ken Waz: North Salem

Springfield at Churchill

JD Humburg: Churchill

Mike Swanson: Springfield

René Ferrán: Churchill

Dan Brood: Springfield

Alex Tam: Springfield

Bob Lundeberg: Churchill

Mitchell Forde: Springfield

Taylor Balkom: Springfield

Michele Bunch: Springfield

Leon Neuschwander: Churchill

Ken Waz: Churchill

Liberty at Barlow

JD Humburg: Barlow

Mike Swanson: Barlow

René Ferrán: Barlow

Dan Brood: Liberty

Alex Tam: Barlow

Bob Lundeberg: Barlow

Mitchell Forde: Liberty

Taylor Balkom: Barlow

Michele Bunch: Liberty

Leon Neuschwander: Barlow

Ken Waz: Barlow

Astoria at Stayton

JD Humburg: Stayton

Mike Swanson: Stayton

René Ferrán: Stayton

Dan Brood: Stayton

Alex Tam: Stayton

Bob Lundeberg: Stayton

Mitchell Forde: Stayton

Taylor Balkom: Astoria

Michele Bunch: Stayton

Leon Neuschwander: Stayton

Ken Waz: Astoria

Silverton at Mountainside

JD Humburg: Silverton

Mike Swanson: Mountainside

René Ferrán: Silverton

Dan Brood: Silverton

Alex Tam: Silverton

Bob Lundeberg: Silverton

Mitchell Forde: Mountainside

Taylor Balkom: Silverton

Michele Bunch: Silverton

Leon Neuschwander: Silverton

Ken Waz: Silverton

Pendleton at Caldera

JD Humburg: Caldera

Mike Swanson: Caldera

René Ferrán: Caldera

Dan Brood: Caldera

Alex Tam: Caldera

Bob Lundeberg: Pendleton

Mitchell Forde: Pendleton

Taylor Balkom: Pendleton

Michele Bunch: Caldera

Leon Neuschwander: Pendleton

Ken Waz: Pendleton

Crook County at Estacada

JD Humburg: Estacada

Mike Swanson: Crook County

René Ferrán: Estacada

Dan Brood: Estacada

Alex Tam: Estacada

Bob Lundeberg: Crook County

Mitchell Forde: Estacada

Taylor Balkom: Estacada

Michele Bunch: Estacada

Leon Neuschwander: Crook County

Ken Waz: Crook County

Tigard at Sheldon

JD Humburg: Sheldon

Mike Swanson: Sheldon

René Ferrán: Sheldon

Dan Brood: Sheldon

Alex Tam: Sheldon

Bob Lundeberg: Sheldon

Mitchell Forde: Sheldon

Taylor Balkom: Tigard

Michele Bunch: Sheldon

Leon Neuschwander: Sheldon

Ken Waz: Sheldon

Reynolds at Hood River Valley

JD Humburg: Hood River Valley

Mike Swanson: Hood River Valley

René Ferrán: Hood River Valley

Dan Brood: Hood River Valley

Alex Tam: Hood River Valley

Bob Lundeberg: Hood River Valley

Mitchell Forde: Reynolds

Taylor Balkom: Hood River Valley

Michele Bunch: Hood River Valley

Leon Neuschwander: Hood River Valley

Ken Waz: Reynolds

St. Helens at Centennial 

JD Humburg: St. Helens

Mike Swanson: St. Helens

René Ferrán: Centennial

Dan Brood: St. Helens

Alex Tam: Centennial

Bob Lundeberg: St. Helens

Mitchell Forde: St. Helens

Taylor Balkom: St. Helens

Michele Bunch: St. Helens

Leon Neuschwander: Centennial

Ken Waz: Centennial

Southridge at Corvallis 

JD Humburg: Southridge

Mike Swanson: Southridge

René Ferrán: Southridge

Dan Brood: Southridge

Alex Tam: Southridge

Bob Lundeberg: Southridge

Mitchell Forde: Southridge

Taylor Balkom: Southridge

Michele Bunch: Southridge

Leon Neuschwander: Southridge

Ken Waz: Corvallis

La Salle Prep at Lincoln

JD Humburg: Lincoln

Mike Swanson: La Salle Prep

René Ferrán: La Salle Prep

Dan Brood: La Salle Prep

Alex Tam: Lincoln

Bob Lundeberg: Lincoln

Mitchell Forde: La Salle Prep

Taylor Balkom: Lincoln

Michele Bunch: Lincoln

Leon Neuschwander: La Salle Prep

Ken Waz: Lincoln

McKay at South Albany

JD Humburg: South Albany

Mike Swanson: South Albany

René Ferrán: South Albany

Dan Brood: South Albany

Alex Tam: South Albany

Bob Lundeberg: South Albany

Mitchell Forde: South Albany

Taylor Balkom: McKay

Michele Bunch: South Albany

Leon Neuschwander: South Albany

Ken Waz: McKay

David Douglas at Forest Grove 

JD Humburg: Forest Grove

Mike Swanson: Forest Grove

René Ferrán: Forest Grove

Dan Brood: Forest Grove

Alex Tam: Forest Grove

Bob Lundeberg: David Douglas

Mitchell Forde: Forest Grove

Taylor Balkom: Forest Grove

Michele Bunch: Forest Grove

Leon Neuschwander: David Douglas

Ken Waz: Forest Grove

Eagle Point at Crater

JD Humburg: Crater

Mike Swanson: Crater

René Ferrán: Crater

Dan Brood: Crater

Alex Tam: Crater

Bob Lundeberg: Crater

Mitchell Forde: Eagle Point

Taylor Balkom: Crater

Michele Bunch: Crater

Leon Neuschwander: Crater

Ken Waz: Crater

Seaside at Junction City

JD Humburg: Seaside

Mike Swanson: Seaside

René Ferrán: Seaside

Dan Brood: Seaside

Alex Tam: Seaside

Bob Lundeberg: Junction City

Mitchell Forde: Junction City

Taylor Balkom: Seaside

Michele Bunch: Junction City

Leon Neuschwander: Junction City

Ken Waz: Junction City

Lake Oswego at Sunset 

JD Humburg: Lake Oswego

Mike Swanson: Lake Oswego

René Ferrán: Lake Oswego

Dan Brood: Lake Oswego

Alex Tam: Lake Oswego

Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego

Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego

Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego

Michele Bunch: Sunset

Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego

Ken Waz: Sunset

North Bend at Gladstone

JD Humburg: Gladstone

Mike Swanson: North Bend

René Ferrán: North Bend

Dan Brood: North Bend

Alex Tam: Gladstone

Bob Lundeberg: Gladstone

Mitchell Forde: North Bend

Taylor Balkom: Gladstone

Michele Bunch: Gladstone

Leon Neuschwander: North Bend

Ken Waz: North Bend

Gresham at Roseburg

JD Humburg: Roseburg

Mike Swanson: Roseburg

René Ferrán: Roseburg

Dan Brood: Roseburg

Alex Tam: Roseburg

Bob Lundeberg: Roseburg

Mitchell Forde: Roseburg

Taylor Balkom: Gresham

Michele Bunch: Roseburg

Leon Neuschwander: Roseburg

Ken Waz: Roseburg

Milwaukie at Putnam

JD Humburg: Milwaukie

Mike Swanson: Milwaukie

René Ferrán: Milwaukie

Dan Brood: Milwaukie

Alex Tam: Putnam

Bob Lundeberg: Putnam

Mitchell Forde: Milwaukie

Taylor Balkom: Milwaukie

Michele Bunch: Milwaukie

Leon Neuschwander: Putnam

Ken Waz: Putnam

Tillamook at Marist Catholic

JD Humburg: Marist Catholic

Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic

René Ferrán: Marist Catholic

Dan Brood: Marist Catholic

Alex Tam: Marist Catholic

Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic

Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic

Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic

Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic

Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic

Ken Waz: Marist Catholic

Sprague at West Salem

JD Humburg: West Salem

Mike Swanson: West Salem

René Ferrán: West Salem

Dan Brood: Sprague

Alex Tam: West Salem

Bob Lundeberg: West Salem

Mitchell Forde: West Salem

Taylor Balkom: West Salem

Michele Bunch: West Salem

Leon Neuschwander: West Salem

Ken Waz: West Salem

North Eugene at Willamette

JD Humburg: Willamette

Mike Swanson: Willamette

René Ferrán: Willamette

Dan Brood: North Eugene

Alex Tam: Willamette

Bob Lundeberg: Willamette

Mitchell Forde: North Eugene

Taylor Balkom: Willamette

Michele Bunch: Willamette

Leon Neuschwander: Willamette

Ken Waz: North Eugene

Dallas at Glencoe

JD Humburg: Dallas

Mike Swanson: Dallas

René Ferrán: Dallas

Dan Brood: Dallas

Alex Tam: Dallas

Bob Lundeberg: Dallas

Mitchell Forde: Glencoe

Taylor Balkom: Dallas

Michele Bunch: Glencoe

Leon Neuschwander: Dallas

Ken Waz: Dallas

Scappoose at Baker

JD Humburg: Scappoose

Mike Swanson: Scappoose

René Ferrán: Scappoose

Dan Brood: Scappoose

Alex Tam: Scappoose

Bob Lundeberg: Baker

Mitchell Forde: Scappoose

Taylor Balkom: Scappoose

Michele Bunch: Scappoose

Leon Neuschwander: Baker

Ken Waz: Baker

Jesuit at Tualatin

JD Humburg: Tualatin

Mike Swanson: Tualatin

René Ferrán: Tualatin

Dan Brood: Tualatin

Alex Tam: Tualatin

Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin

Mitchell Forde: Tualatin

Taylor Balkom: Tualatin

Michele Bunch: Tualatin

Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin

Ken Waz: Tualatin

West Linn at Eagle (Idaho) 

JD Humburg: West Linn

Mike Swanson: West Linn

René Ferrán: West Linn

Dan Brood: West Linn

Alex Tam: West Linn

Bob Lundeberg: West Linn

Mitchell Forde: West Linn

Taylor Balkom: West Linn

Michele Bunch: West Linn

Leon Neuschwander: West Linn

Ken Waz: West Linn

Central Catholic (Calif.) at Central Catholic (OR)

JD Humburg: Central Catholic (OR)

Mike Swanson: Central Catholic (OR)

René Ferrán: Central Catholic (OR)

Dan Brood: Central Catholic (OR)

Alex Tam: Central Catholic (OR)

Bob Lundeberg: Central Catholic (OR)

Mitchell Forde: Central Catholic (OR)  

Taylor Balkom: Central Catholic (Calif.)

Michele Bunch: Central Catholic (OR)

Leon Neuschwander: Central Catholic (OR) 

Ken Waz: Central Catholic (Calif.)

Published
