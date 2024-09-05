Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 1?
Jesuit or Tualatin? Lake Oswego or Sunset? Tigard or Sheldon? North Salem or South Salem? Nelson or Wilsonville? Mountainside or Silverton? Scappoose or Baker? Central Catholic or Central Catholic?
Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 1 high school football matchups, as well as several others.
Agree or disagree with our picks?
Nelson at Wilsonville
JD Humburg: Nelson
Mike Swanson: Wilsonville
René Ferrán: Wilsonville
Dan Brood: Wilsonville
Alex Tam: Wilsonville
Bob Lundeberg: Wilsonville
Mitchell Forde: Wilsonville
Taylor Balkom: Wilsonville
Michele Bunch: Wilsonville
Leon Neuschwander: Wilsonville
Ken Waz: Wilsonville
Canby at Newberg
JD Humburg: Newberg
Mike Swanson: Canby
René Ferrán: Canby
Dan Brood: Canby
Alex Tam: Canby
Bob Lundeberg: Newberg
Mitchell Forde: Newberg
Taylor Balkom: Newberg
Michele Bunch: Newberg
Leon Neuschwander: Canby
Ken Waz: Newberg
South Salem at North Salem
JD Humburg: South Salem
Mike Swanson: South Salem
René Ferrán: South Salem
Dan Brood: South Salem
Alex Tam: South Salem
Bob Lundeberg: South Salem
Mitchell Forde: South Salem
Taylor Balkom: North Salem
Michele Bunch: North Salem
Leon Neuschwander: South Salem
Ken Waz: North Salem
Springfield at Churchill
JD Humburg: Churchill
Mike Swanson: Springfield
René Ferrán: Churchill
Dan Brood: Springfield
Alex Tam: Springfield
Bob Lundeberg: Churchill
Mitchell Forde: Springfield
Taylor Balkom: Springfield
Michele Bunch: Springfield
Leon Neuschwander: Churchill
Ken Waz: Churchill
Liberty at Barlow
JD Humburg: Barlow
Mike Swanson: Barlow
René Ferrán: Barlow
Dan Brood: Liberty
Alex Tam: Barlow
Bob Lundeberg: Barlow
Mitchell Forde: Liberty
Taylor Balkom: Barlow
Michele Bunch: Liberty
Leon Neuschwander: Barlow
Ken Waz: Barlow
Astoria at Stayton
JD Humburg: Stayton
Mike Swanson: Stayton
René Ferrán: Stayton
Dan Brood: Stayton
Alex Tam: Stayton
Bob Lundeberg: Stayton
Mitchell Forde: Stayton
Taylor Balkom: Astoria
Michele Bunch: Stayton
Leon Neuschwander: Stayton
Ken Waz: Astoria
Silverton at Mountainside
JD Humburg: Silverton
Mike Swanson: Mountainside
René Ferrán: Silverton
Dan Brood: Silverton
Alex Tam: Silverton
Bob Lundeberg: Silverton
Mitchell Forde: Mountainside
Taylor Balkom: Silverton
Michele Bunch: Silverton
Leon Neuschwander: Silverton
Ken Waz: Silverton
Pendleton at Caldera
JD Humburg: Caldera
Mike Swanson: Caldera
René Ferrán: Caldera
Dan Brood: Caldera
Alex Tam: Caldera
Bob Lundeberg: Pendleton
Mitchell Forde: Pendleton
Taylor Balkom: Pendleton
Michele Bunch: Caldera
Leon Neuschwander: Pendleton
Ken Waz: Pendleton
Crook County at Estacada
JD Humburg: Estacada
Mike Swanson: Crook County
René Ferrán: Estacada
Dan Brood: Estacada
Alex Tam: Estacada
Bob Lundeberg: Crook County
Mitchell Forde: Estacada
Taylor Balkom: Estacada
Michele Bunch: Estacada
Leon Neuschwander: Crook County
Ken Waz: Crook County
Tigard at Sheldon
JD Humburg: Sheldon
Mike Swanson: Sheldon
René Ferrán: Sheldon
Dan Brood: Sheldon
Alex Tam: Sheldon
Bob Lundeberg: Sheldon
Mitchell Forde: Sheldon
Taylor Balkom: Tigard
Michele Bunch: Sheldon
Leon Neuschwander: Sheldon
Ken Waz: Sheldon
Reynolds at Hood River Valley
JD Humburg: Hood River Valley
Mike Swanson: Hood River Valley
René Ferrán: Hood River Valley
Dan Brood: Hood River Valley
Alex Tam: Hood River Valley
Bob Lundeberg: Hood River Valley
Mitchell Forde: Reynolds
Taylor Balkom: Hood River Valley
Michele Bunch: Hood River Valley
Leon Neuschwander: Hood River Valley
Ken Waz: Reynolds
St. Helens at Centennial
JD Humburg: St. Helens
Mike Swanson: St. Helens
René Ferrán: Centennial
Dan Brood: St. Helens
Alex Tam: Centennial
Bob Lundeberg: St. Helens
Mitchell Forde: St. Helens
Taylor Balkom: St. Helens
Michele Bunch: St. Helens
Leon Neuschwander: Centennial
Ken Waz: Centennial
Southridge at Corvallis
JD Humburg: Southridge
Mike Swanson: Southridge
René Ferrán: Southridge
Dan Brood: Southridge
Alex Tam: Southridge
Bob Lundeberg: Southridge
Mitchell Forde: Southridge
Taylor Balkom: Southridge
Michele Bunch: Southridge
Leon Neuschwander: Southridge
Ken Waz: Corvallis
La Salle Prep at Lincoln
JD Humburg: Lincoln
Mike Swanson: La Salle Prep
René Ferrán: La Salle Prep
Dan Brood: La Salle Prep
Alex Tam: Lincoln
Bob Lundeberg: Lincoln
Mitchell Forde: La Salle Prep
Taylor Balkom: Lincoln
Michele Bunch: Lincoln
Leon Neuschwander: La Salle Prep
Ken Waz: Lincoln
McKay at South Albany
JD Humburg: South Albany
Mike Swanson: South Albany
René Ferrán: South Albany
Dan Brood: South Albany
Alex Tam: South Albany
Bob Lundeberg: South Albany
Mitchell Forde: South Albany
Taylor Balkom: McKay
Michele Bunch: South Albany
Leon Neuschwander: South Albany
Ken Waz: McKay
David Douglas at Forest Grove
JD Humburg: Forest Grove
Mike Swanson: Forest Grove
René Ferrán: Forest Grove
Dan Brood: Forest Grove
Alex Tam: Forest Grove
Bob Lundeberg: David Douglas
Mitchell Forde: Forest Grove
Taylor Balkom: Forest Grove
Michele Bunch: Forest Grove
Leon Neuschwander: David Douglas
Ken Waz: Forest Grove
Eagle Point at Crater
JD Humburg: Crater
Mike Swanson: Crater
René Ferrán: Crater
Dan Brood: Crater
Alex Tam: Crater
Bob Lundeberg: Crater
Mitchell Forde: Eagle Point
Taylor Balkom: Crater
Michele Bunch: Crater
Leon Neuschwander: Crater
Ken Waz: Crater
Seaside at Junction City
JD Humburg: Seaside
Mike Swanson: Seaside
René Ferrán: Seaside
Dan Brood: Seaside
Alex Tam: Seaside
Bob Lundeberg: Junction City
Mitchell Forde: Junction City
Taylor Balkom: Seaside
Michele Bunch: Junction City
Leon Neuschwander: Junction City
Ken Waz: Junction City
Lake Oswego at Sunset
JD Humburg: Lake Oswego
Mike Swanson: Lake Oswego
René Ferrán: Lake Oswego
Dan Brood: Lake Oswego
Alex Tam: Lake Oswego
Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego
Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego
Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego
Michele Bunch: Sunset
Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego
Ken Waz: Sunset
North Bend at Gladstone
JD Humburg: Gladstone
Mike Swanson: North Bend
René Ferrán: North Bend
Dan Brood: North Bend
Alex Tam: Gladstone
Bob Lundeberg: Gladstone
Mitchell Forde: North Bend
Taylor Balkom: Gladstone
Michele Bunch: Gladstone
Leon Neuschwander: North Bend
Ken Waz: North Bend
Gresham at Roseburg
JD Humburg: Roseburg
Mike Swanson: Roseburg
René Ferrán: Roseburg
Dan Brood: Roseburg
Alex Tam: Roseburg
Bob Lundeberg: Roseburg
Mitchell Forde: Roseburg
Taylor Balkom: Gresham
Michele Bunch: Roseburg
Leon Neuschwander: Roseburg
Ken Waz: Roseburg
Milwaukie at Putnam
JD Humburg: Milwaukie
Mike Swanson: Milwaukie
René Ferrán: Milwaukie
Dan Brood: Milwaukie
Alex Tam: Putnam
Bob Lundeberg: Putnam
Mitchell Forde: Milwaukie
Taylor Balkom: Milwaukie
Michele Bunch: Milwaukie
Leon Neuschwander: Putnam
Ken Waz: Putnam
Tillamook at Marist Catholic
JD Humburg: Marist Catholic
Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic
René Ferrán: Marist Catholic
Dan Brood: Marist Catholic
Alex Tam: Marist Catholic
Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic
Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic
Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic
Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic
Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic
Ken Waz: Marist Catholic
Sprague at West Salem
JD Humburg: West Salem
Mike Swanson: West Salem
René Ferrán: West Salem
Dan Brood: Sprague
Alex Tam: West Salem
Bob Lundeberg: West Salem
Mitchell Forde: West Salem
Taylor Balkom: West Salem
Michele Bunch: West Salem
Leon Neuschwander: West Salem
Ken Waz: West Salem
North Eugene at Willamette
JD Humburg: Willamette
Mike Swanson: Willamette
René Ferrán: Willamette
Dan Brood: North Eugene
Alex Tam: Willamette
Bob Lundeberg: Willamette
Mitchell Forde: North Eugene
Taylor Balkom: Willamette
Michele Bunch: Willamette
Leon Neuschwander: Willamette
Ken Waz: North Eugene
Dallas at Glencoe
JD Humburg: Dallas
Mike Swanson: Dallas
René Ferrán: Dallas
Dan Brood: Dallas
Alex Tam: Dallas
Bob Lundeberg: Dallas
Mitchell Forde: Glencoe
Taylor Balkom: Dallas
Michele Bunch: Glencoe
Leon Neuschwander: Dallas
Ken Waz: Dallas
Scappoose at Baker
JD Humburg: Scappoose
Mike Swanson: Scappoose
René Ferrán: Scappoose
Dan Brood: Scappoose
Alex Tam: Scappoose
Bob Lundeberg: Baker
Mitchell Forde: Scappoose
Taylor Balkom: Scappoose
Michele Bunch: Scappoose
Leon Neuschwander: Baker
Ken Waz: Baker
Jesuit at Tualatin
JD Humburg: Tualatin
Mike Swanson: Tualatin
René Ferrán: Tualatin
Dan Brood: Tualatin
Alex Tam: Tualatin
Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin
Mitchell Forde: Tualatin
Taylor Balkom: Tualatin
Michele Bunch: Tualatin
Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin
Ken Waz: Tualatin
West Linn at Eagle (Idaho)
JD Humburg: West Linn
Mike Swanson: West Linn
René Ferrán: West Linn
Dan Brood: West Linn
Alex Tam: West Linn
Bob Lundeberg: West Linn
Mitchell Forde: West Linn
Taylor Balkom: West Linn
Michele Bunch: West Linn
Leon Neuschwander: West Linn
Ken Waz: West Linn
Central Catholic (Calif.) at Central Catholic (OR)
JD Humburg: Central Catholic (OR)
Mike Swanson: Central Catholic (OR)
René Ferrán: Central Catholic (OR)
Dan Brood: Central Catholic (OR)
Alex Tam: Central Catholic (OR)
Bob Lundeberg: Central Catholic (OR)
Mitchell Forde: Central Catholic (OR)
Taylor Balkom: Central Catholic (Calif.)
Michele Bunch: Central Catholic (OR)
Leon Neuschwander: Central Catholic (OR)
Ken Waz: Central Catholic (Calif.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App