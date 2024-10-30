High School

Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 9?

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Lake Oswego plays host to Lakeridge on Friday in the annual Battle of the Lake.
Lake Oswego plays host to Lakeridge on Friday in the annual Battle of the Lake. / Photo by Dan Brood

Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 9 high school football matchups, as well as several others.

Agree or disagree with our picks?

Congratulations to Mike Swanson, who went 21-4 to win the Week 8 title.

What we learned in Week 8

WEEK 9 PREDICTIONS

Clackamas at Nelson

JD Humburg: Nelson

Mike Swanson: Clackamas

René Ferrán: Nelson

Dan Brood: Nelson

Alex Tam: Nelson

Bob Lundeberg: Nelson

Mitchell Forde: Nelson

Taylor Balkom: Nelson

Michele Bunch: Nelson

Leon Neuschwander: Clackamas

Ken Waz: Nelson

Century at Liberty

JD Humburg: Liberty

Mike Swanson: Liberty

René Ferrán: Liberty

Dan Brood: Liberty

Alex Tam: Liberty

Bob Lundeberg: Century

Mitchell Forde: Liberty

Taylor Balkom: Century

Michele Bunch: Liberty

Leon Neuschwander: Liberty

Ken Waz: Liberty

Canby at Central

JD Humburg: Canby  

Mike Swanson: Canby

René Ferrán: Central

Dan Brood: Canby

Alex Tam: Canby

Bob Lundeberg: Central

Mitchell Forde: Central

Taylor Balkom: Central

Michele Bunch: Central

Leon Neuschwander: Central

Ken Waz: Central

Molalla at Estacada

JD Humburg: Estacada

Mike Swanson: Estacada

René Ferrán: Molalla

Dan Brood: Estacada

Alex Tam: Molalla

Bob Lundeberg: Molalla

Mitchell Forde: Estacada

Taylor Balkom: Estacada

Michele Bunch: Estacada

Leon Neuschwander: Estacada

Ken Waz: Molalla

Corvallis at Crescent Valley

JD Humburg: Corvallis

Mike Swanson: Corvallis

René Ferrán: Crescent Valley

Dan Brood: Corvallis

Alex Tam: Corvallis

Bob Lundeberg: Crescent Valley

Mitchell Forde: Corvallis

Taylor Balkom: Corvallis

Michele Bunch: Corvallis

Leon Neuschwander: Crescent Valley

Ken Waz: Crescent Valley

St. Helens at Astoria

JD Humburg: Astoria

Mike Swanson: Astoria

René Ferrán: Astoria

Dan Brood: Astoria

Alex Tam: Astoria

Bob Lundeberg: Astoria

Mitchell Forde: Astoria

Taylor Balkom: St. Helens

Michele Bunch: Astoria

Leon Neuschwander: Astoria

Ken Waz: St. Helens

Glencoe at Hood River Valley

JD Humburg: Hood River Valley

Mike Swanson: Hood River Valley

René Ferrán: Hood River Valley

Dan Brood: Glencoe

Alex Tam: Glencoe

Bob Lundeberg: Hood River Valley

Mitchell Forde: Hood River Valley

Taylor Balkom: Glencoe

Michele Bunch: Glencoe

Leon Neuschwander: Glencoe

Ken Waz: Hood River Valley

Roosevelt at Grant

JD Humburg: Roosevelt

Mike Swanson: Roosevelt

René Ferrán: Grant

Dan Brood: Grant

Alex Tam: Grant

Bob Lundeberg: Roosevelt

Mitchell Forde: Roosevelt

Taylor Balkom: Grant

Michele Bunch: Grant

Leon Neuschwander: Grant

Ken Waz: Grant

Thurston at Willamette

JD Humburg: Willamette

Mike Swanson: Thurston

René Ferrán: Willamette

Dan Brood: Thurston

Alex Tam: Thurston

Bob Lundeberg: Thurston

Mitchell Forde: Willamette

Taylor Balkom: Willamette

Michele Bunch: Willamette

Leon Neuschwander: Thurston

Ken Waz: Thurston

Gladstone at Parkrose

JD Humburg: Gladstone

Mike Swanson: Gladstone

René Ferrán: Gladstone

Dan Brood: Gladstone

Alex Tam: Gladstone

Bob Lundeberg: Gladstone

Mitchell Forde: Gladstone

Taylor Balkom: Parkrose

Michele Bunch: Gladstone

Leon Neuschwander: Gladstone

Ken Waz: Gladstone

Tigard at Tualatin

JD Humburg: Tualatin

Mike Swanson: Tualatin

René Ferrán: Tualatin

Dan Brood: Tualatin

Alex Tam: Tualatin

Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin

Mitchell Forde: Tualatin

Taylor Balkom: Tualatin

Michele Bunch: Tualatin

Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin

Ken Waz: Tigard

Roseburg at Springfield

JD Humburg: Roseburg

Mike Swanson: Roseburg

René Ferrán: Roseburg

Dan Brood: Roseburg

Alex Tam: Roseburg

Bob Lundeberg: Roseburg

Mitchell Forde: Roseburg

Taylor Balkom: Roseburg

Michele Bunch: Roseburg

Leon Neuschwander: Springfield

Ken Waz: Springfield 

North Bend at Marshfield

JD Humburg: North Bend

Mike Swanson: North Bend

René Ferrán: Marshfield

Dan Brood: North Bend

Alex Tam: Marshfield

Bob Lundeberg: Marshfield

Mitchell Forde: North Bend

Taylor Balkom: Marshfield

Michele Bunch: North Bend

Leon Neuschwander: Marshfield

Ken Waz: Marshfield

Aloha at Centennial

JD Humburg: Aloha

Mike Swanson: Centennial

René Ferrán: Centennial

Dan Brood: Aloha

Alex Tam: Centennial

Bob Lundeberg: Aloha

Mitchell Forde: Aloha

Taylor Balkom: Aloha

Michele Bunch: Aloha

Leon Neuschwander: Centennial

Ken Waz: Centennial

Sheldon at Sprague

JD Humburg: Sheldon

Mike Swanson: Sheldon

René Ferrán: Sheldon

Dan Brood: Sheldon

Alex Tam: Sheldon

Bob Lundeberg: Sprague

Mitchell Forde: Sheldon

Taylor Balkom: Sheldon

Michele Bunch: Sheldon

Leon Neuschwander: Sprague

Ken Waz: Sprague

Franklin at McDaniel

JD Humburg: Franklin

Mike Swanson: Franklin

René Ferrán: Franklin

Dan Brood: Franklin

Alex Tam: Franklin

Bob Lundeberg: Franklin

Mitchell Forde: Franklin

Taylor Balkom: Franklin

Michele Bunch: McDaniel

Leon Neuschwander: Franklin

Ken Waz: McDaniel

La Salle Prep at Forest Grove

JD Humburg: La Salle Prep

Mike Swanson: La Salle Prep

René Ferrán: La Salle Prep

Dan Brood: La Salle Prep

Alex Tam: La Salle Prep

Bob Lundeberg: Forest Grove

Mitchell Forde: La Salle Prep

Taylor Balkom: Forest Grove

Michele Bunch: La Salle Prep

Leon Neuschwander: La Salle Prep

Ken Waz: La Salle Prep 

La Grande at Pendleton

JD Humburg: Pendleton

Mike Swanson: Pendleton

René Ferrán: Pendleton

Dan Brood: Pendleton

Alex Tam: Pendleton

Bob Lundeberg: La Grande

Mitchell Forde: Pendleton

Taylor Balkom: Pendleton

Michele Bunch: Pendleton

Leon Neuschwander: Pendleton

Ken Waz: Pendleton 

West Linn at Oregon City

JD Humburg: West Linn

Mike Swanson: West Linn

René Ferrán: West Linn

Dan Brood: West Linn

Alex Tam: West Linn

Bob Lundeberg: West Linn

Mitchell Forde: West Linn

Taylor Balkom: West Linn

Michele Bunch: West Linn

Leon Neuschwander: West Linn

Ken Waz: West Linn

Summit at Caldera

JD Humburg: Summit

Mike Swanson: Summit

René Ferrán: Summit

Dan Brood: Summit

Alex Tam: Summit

Bob Lundeberg: Summit

Mitchell Forde: Summit

Taylor Balkom: Caldera

Michele Bunch: Summit

Leon Neuschwander: Summit

Ken Waz: Caldera

Seaside at Tillamook

JD Humburg: Tillamook

Mike Swanson: Seaside

René Ferrán: Tillamook

Dan Brood: Seaside

Alex Tam: Seaside

Bob Lundeberg: Tillamook

Mitchell Forde: Seaside

Taylor Balkom: Seaside

Michele Bunch: Seaside

Leon Neuschwander: Seaside

Ken Waz: Tillamook

Jefferson at Wells

JD Humburg: Wells  

Mike Swanson: Wells

René Ferrán: Wells

Dan Brood: Wells

Alex Tam: Wells

Bob Lundeberg: Wells

Mitchell Forde: Wells

Taylor Balkom: Wells

Michele Bunch: Wells

Leon Neuschwander: Wells

Ken Waz: Wells  

Redmond at Ridgeview

JD Humburg: Ridgeview

Mike Swanson: Ridgeview

René Ferrán: Ridgeview

Dan Brood: Ridgeview

Alex Tam: Redmond

Bob Lundeberg: Ridgeview

Mitchell Forde: Ridgeview

Taylor Balkom: Redmond

Michele Bunch: Ridgeview

Leon Neuschwander: Redmond

Ken Waz: Redmond 

West Salem at Grants Pass

JD Humburg: Grants Pass

Mike Swanson: Grants Pass

René Ferrán: Grants Pass

Dan Brood: Grants Pass

Alex Tam: West Salem

Bob Lundeberg: West Salem

Mitchell Forde: Grants Pass

Taylor Balkom: West Salem

Michele Bunch: Grants Pass

Leon Neuschwander: Grants Pass

Ken Waz: Grants Pass 

Lebanon at Dallas

JD Humburg: Dallas

Mike Swanson: Lebanon

René Ferrán: Dallas

Dan Brood: Dallas

Alex Tam: Dallas

Bob Lundeberg: Dallas

Mitchell Forde: Dallas

Taylor Balkom: Dallas

Michele Bunch: Dallas

Leon Neuschwander: Dallas

Ken Waz: Dallas 

Marist Catholic at Philomath

JD Humburg: Marist Catholic

Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic

René Ferrán: Marist Catholic

Dan Brood: Marist Catholic

Alex Tam: Marist Catholic

Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic

Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic

Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic

Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic

Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic

Ken Waz: Marist Catholic 

Mountain View at Bend

JD Humburg: Mountain View

Mike Swanson: Bend 

René Ferrán: Mountain View

Dan Brood: Mountain View

Alex Tam: Bend   

Bob Lundeberg: Mountain View

Mitchell Forde: Mountain View

Taylor Balkom: Mountain View

Michele Bunch: Mountain View

Leon Neuschwander: Bend

Ken Waz: Bend 

Mazama at Henley

JD Humburg: Henley

Mike Swanson: Henley

René Ferrán: Henley

Dan Brood: Henley

Alex Tam: Henley

Bob Lundeberg: Henley

Mitchell Forde: Henley

Taylor Balkom: Henley

Michele Bunch: Henley

Leon Neuschwander: Henley

Ken Waz: Mazama

North Medford at South Medford

JD Humburg: North Medford

Mike Swanson: South Medford

René Ferrán: North Medford

Dan Brood: North Medford

Alex Tam: South Medford

Bob Lundeberg: South Medford

Mitchell Forde: North Medford

Taylor Balkom: South Medford

Michele Bunch: South Medford

Leon Neuschwander: North Medford

Ken Waz: South Medford 

Lakeridge at Lake Oswego

JD Humburg: Lakeridge

Mike Swanson: Lake Oswego 

René Ferrán: Lake Oswego

Dan Brood: Lake Oswego

Alex Tam: Lake Oswego

Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego

Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego

Taylor Balkom: Lakeridge

Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego

Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego

Ken Waz: Lakeridge

