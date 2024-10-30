Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 9?
Lake Oswego or Lakeridge? West Linn or Oregon City? Tigard or Tualatin? North Medford or South Medford? Sheldon or Sprague? Mazama or Henley? North Bend or Marshfield?
Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 9 high school football matchups, as well as several others.
Agree or disagree with our picks?
Congratulations to Mike Swanson, who went 21-4 to win the Week 8 title.
What we learned in Week 8
WEEK 9 PREDICTIONS
Clackamas at Nelson
JD Humburg: Nelson
Mike Swanson: Clackamas
René Ferrán: Nelson
Dan Brood: Nelson
Alex Tam: Nelson
Bob Lundeberg: Nelson
Mitchell Forde: Nelson
Taylor Balkom: Nelson
Michele Bunch: Nelson
Leon Neuschwander: Clackamas
Ken Waz: Nelson
Century at Liberty
JD Humburg: Liberty
Mike Swanson: Liberty
René Ferrán: Liberty
Dan Brood: Liberty
Alex Tam: Liberty
Bob Lundeberg: Century
Mitchell Forde: Liberty
Taylor Balkom: Century
Michele Bunch: Liberty
Leon Neuschwander: Liberty
Ken Waz: Liberty
Canby at Central
JD Humburg: Canby
Mike Swanson: Canby
René Ferrán: Central
Dan Brood: Canby
Alex Tam: Canby
Bob Lundeberg: Central
Mitchell Forde: Central
Taylor Balkom: Central
Michele Bunch: Central
Leon Neuschwander: Central
Ken Waz: Central
Molalla at Estacada
JD Humburg: Estacada
Mike Swanson: Estacada
René Ferrán: Molalla
Dan Brood: Estacada
Alex Tam: Molalla
Bob Lundeberg: Molalla
Mitchell Forde: Estacada
Taylor Balkom: Estacada
Michele Bunch: Estacada
Leon Neuschwander: Estacada
Ken Waz: Molalla
Corvallis at Crescent Valley
JD Humburg: Corvallis
Mike Swanson: Corvallis
René Ferrán: Crescent Valley
Dan Brood: Corvallis
Alex Tam: Corvallis
Bob Lundeberg: Crescent Valley
Mitchell Forde: Corvallis
Taylor Balkom: Corvallis
Michele Bunch: Corvallis
Leon Neuschwander: Crescent Valley
Ken Waz: Crescent Valley
St. Helens at Astoria
JD Humburg: Astoria
Mike Swanson: Astoria
René Ferrán: Astoria
Dan Brood: Astoria
Alex Tam: Astoria
Bob Lundeberg: Astoria
Mitchell Forde: Astoria
Taylor Balkom: St. Helens
Michele Bunch: Astoria
Leon Neuschwander: Astoria
Ken Waz: St. Helens
Glencoe at Hood River Valley
JD Humburg: Hood River Valley
Mike Swanson: Hood River Valley
René Ferrán: Hood River Valley
Dan Brood: Glencoe
Alex Tam: Glencoe
Bob Lundeberg: Hood River Valley
Mitchell Forde: Hood River Valley
Taylor Balkom: Glencoe
Michele Bunch: Glencoe
Leon Neuschwander: Glencoe
Ken Waz: Hood River Valley
Roosevelt at Grant
JD Humburg: Roosevelt
Mike Swanson: Roosevelt
René Ferrán: Grant
Dan Brood: Grant
Alex Tam: Grant
Bob Lundeberg: Roosevelt
Mitchell Forde: Roosevelt
Taylor Balkom: Grant
Michele Bunch: Grant
Leon Neuschwander: Grant
Ken Waz: Grant
Thurston at Willamette
JD Humburg: Willamette
Mike Swanson: Thurston
René Ferrán: Willamette
Dan Brood: Thurston
Alex Tam: Thurston
Bob Lundeberg: Thurston
Mitchell Forde: Willamette
Taylor Balkom: Willamette
Michele Bunch: Willamette
Leon Neuschwander: Thurston
Ken Waz: Thurston
Gladstone at Parkrose
JD Humburg: Gladstone
Mike Swanson: Gladstone
René Ferrán: Gladstone
Dan Brood: Gladstone
Alex Tam: Gladstone
Bob Lundeberg: Gladstone
Mitchell Forde: Gladstone
Taylor Balkom: Parkrose
Michele Bunch: Gladstone
Leon Neuschwander: Gladstone
Ken Waz: Gladstone
Tigard at Tualatin
JD Humburg: Tualatin
Mike Swanson: Tualatin
René Ferrán: Tualatin
Dan Brood: Tualatin
Alex Tam: Tualatin
Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin
Mitchell Forde: Tualatin
Taylor Balkom: Tualatin
Michele Bunch: Tualatin
Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin
Ken Waz: Tigard
Roseburg at Springfield
JD Humburg: Roseburg
Mike Swanson: Roseburg
René Ferrán: Roseburg
Dan Brood: Roseburg
Alex Tam: Roseburg
Bob Lundeberg: Roseburg
Mitchell Forde: Roseburg
Taylor Balkom: Roseburg
Michele Bunch: Roseburg
Leon Neuschwander: Springfield
Ken Waz: Springfield
North Bend at Marshfield
JD Humburg: North Bend
Mike Swanson: North Bend
René Ferrán: Marshfield
Dan Brood: North Bend
Alex Tam: Marshfield
Bob Lundeberg: Marshfield
Mitchell Forde: North Bend
Taylor Balkom: Marshfield
Michele Bunch: North Bend
Leon Neuschwander: Marshfield
Ken Waz: Marshfield
Aloha at Centennial
JD Humburg: Aloha
Mike Swanson: Centennial
René Ferrán: Centennial
Dan Brood: Aloha
Alex Tam: Centennial
Bob Lundeberg: Aloha
Mitchell Forde: Aloha
Taylor Balkom: Aloha
Michele Bunch: Aloha
Leon Neuschwander: Centennial
Ken Waz: Centennial
Sheldon at Sprague
JD Humburg: Sheldon
Mike Swanson: Sheldon
René Ferrán: Sheldon
Dan Brood: Sheldon
Alex Tam: Sheldon
Bob Lundeberg: Sprague
Mitchell Forde: Sheldon
Taylor Balkom: Sheldon
Michele Bunch: Sheldon
Leon Neuschwander: Sprague
Ken Waz: Sprague
Franklin at McDaniel
JD Humburg: Franklin
Mike Swanson: Franklin
René Ferrán: Franklin
Dan Brood: Franklin
Alex Tam: Franklin
Bob Lundeberg: Franklin
Mitchell Forde: Franklin
Taylor Balkom: Franklin
Michele Bunch: McDaniel
Leon Neuschwander: Franklin
Ken Waz: McDaniel
La Salle Prep at Forest Grove
JD Humburg: La Salle Prep
Mike Swanson: La Salle Prep
René Ferrán: La Salle Prep
Dan Brood: La Salle Prep
Alex Tam: La Salle Prep
Bob Lundeberg: Forest Grove
Mitchell Forde: La Salle Prep
Taylor Balkom: Forest Grove
Michele Bunch: La Salle Prep
Leon Neuschwander: La Salle Prep
Ken Waz: La Salle Prep
La Grande at Pendleton
JD Humburg: Pendleton
Mike Swanson: Pendleton
René Ferrán: Pendleton
Dan Brood: Pendleton
Alex Tam: Pendleton
Bob Lundeberg: La Grande
Mitchell Forde: Pendleton
Taylor Balkom: Pendleton
Michele Bunch: Pendleton
Leon Neuschwander: Pendleton
Ken Waz: Pendleton
West Linn at Oregon City
JD Humburg: West Linn
Mike Swanson: West Linn
René Ferrán: West Linn
Dan Brood: West Linn
Alex Tam: West Linn
Bob Lundeberg: West Linn
Mitchell Forde: West Linn
Taylor Balkom: West Linn
Michele Bunch: West Linn
Leon Neuschwander: West Linn
Ken Waz: West Linn
Summit at Caldera
JD Humburg: Summit
Mike Swanson: Summit
René Ferrán: Summit
Dan Brood: Summit
Alex Tam: Summit
Bob Lundeberg: Summit
Mitchell Forde: Summit
Taylor Balkom: Caldera
Michele Bunch: Summit
Leon Neuschwander: Summit
Ken Waz: Caldera
Seaside at Tillamook
JD Humburg: Tillamook
Mike Swanson: Seaside
René Ferrán: Tillamook
Dan Brood: Seaside
Alex Tam: Seaside
Bob Lundeberg: Tillamook
Mitchell Forde: Seaside
Taylor Balkom: Seaside
Michele Bunch: Seaside
Leon Neuschwander: Seaside
Ken Waz: Tillamook
Jefferson at Wells
JD Humburg: Wells
Mike Swanson: Wells
René Ferrán: Wells
Dan Brood: Wells
Alex Tam: Wells
Bob Lundeberg: Wells
Mitchell Forde: Wells
Taylor Balkom: Wells
Michele Bunch: Wells
Leon Neuschwander: Wells
Ken Waz: Wells
Redmond at Ridgeview
JD Humburg: Ridgeview
Mike Swanson: Ridgeview
René Ferrán: Ridgeview
Dan Brood: Ridgeview
Alex Tam: Redmond
Bob Lundeberg: Ridgeview
Mitchell Forde: Ridgeview
Taylor Balkom: Redmond
Michele Bunch: Ridgeview
Leon Neuschwander: Redmond
Ken Waz: Redmond
West Salem at Grants Pass
JD Humburg: Grants Pass
Mike Swanson: Grants Pass
René Ferrán: Grants Pass
Dan Brood: Grants Pass
Alex Tam: West Salem
Bob Lundeberg: West Salem
Mitchell Forde: Grants Pass
Taylor Balkom: West Salem
Michele Bunch: Grants Pass
Leon Neuschwander: Grants Pass
Ken Waz: Grants Pass
Lebanon at Dallas
JD Humburg: Dallas
Mike Swanson: Lebanon
René Ferrán: Dallas
Dan Brood: Dallas
Alex Tam: Dallas
Bob Lundeberg: Dallas
Mitchell Forde: Dallas
Taylor Balkom: Dallas
Michele Bunch: Dallas
Leon Neuschwander: Dallas
Ken Waz: Dallas
Marist Catholic at Philomath
JD Humburg: Marist Catholic
Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic
René Ferrán: Marist Catholic
Dan Brood: Marist Catholic
Alex Tam: Marist Catholic
Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic
Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic
Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic
Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic
Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic
Ken Waz: Marist Catholic
Mountain View at Bend
JD Humburg: Mountain View
Mike Swanson: Bend
René Ferrán: Mountain View
Dan Brood: Mountain View
Alex Tam: Bend
Bob Lundeberg: Mountain View
Mitchell Forde: Mountain View
Taylor Balkom: Mountain View
Michele Bunch: Mountain View
Leon Neuschwander: Bend
Ken Waz: Bend
Mazama at Henley
JD Humburg: Henley
Mike Swanson: Henley
René Ferrán: Henley
Dan Brood: Henley
Alex Tam: Henley
Bob Lundeberg: Henley
Mitchell Forde: Henley
Taylor Balkom: Henley
Michele Bunch: Henley
Leon Neuschwander: Henley
Ken Waz: Mazama
North Medford at South Medford
JD Humburg: North Medford
Mike Swanson: South Medford
René Ferrán: North Medford
Dan Brood: North Medford
Alex Tam: South Medford
Bob Lundeberg: South Medford
Mitchell Forde: North Medford
Taylor Balkom: South Medford
Michele Bunch: South Medford
Leon Neuschwander: North Medford
Ken Waz: South Medford
Lakeridge at Lake Oswego
JD Humburg: Lakeridge
Mike Swanson: Lake Oswego
René Ferrán: Lake Oswego
Dan Brood: Lake Oswego
Alex Tam: Lake Oswego
Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego
Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego
Taylor Balkom: Lakeridge
Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego
Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego
Ken Waz: Lakeridge
