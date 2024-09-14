Oregon high school football Week 2 instant analysis: 10 things to know
The Oregon high school football season continued Friday with Week 2 action around the state.
Among the big headlines were Jesuit coach Ken Potter tying the state record with his 352nd victory, West Linn shutting out Sherwood in a matchup between two of Oregon's top programs, and Lake Oswego running past Silverton in a much-anticipated 6A-vs.-5A showdown.
Here are 10 other highlights and things to know from the second full Friday night of action in the 2024 Oregon high school football season:
10 things to know from Week 2
Tualatin hangs 66 on South Salem despite ‘sloppy’ moments in first half
For as dominant as Tualatin looked in its 66-22 victory at South Salem on Friday night, the Timberwolves could have made an even bigger statement.
They had four touchdowns called back in the first half by penalties, but another big night from senior quarterback Nolan Keeney (408 total yards, including 325 through the air with three passing touchdowns) and linebacker Calvin Evans (seven tackles, two sacks, fumble recovery) led them to victory.
“The kids played hard, but we were sloppy,” Timberwolves coach Dom Ferraro said. “We made some mistakes that cost us points.”
Zhaiel Smith’s 46-yard scoop-and-score got Tualatin off to a fast start. He finished with three catches for 66 yards. Caden Knipps was Keeney’s favorite target with nine catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Knipps had an interception on defense.
Cole Hachmister ran for 92 yards and a touchdown, and Ryvon Reese scored on two short runs.
Nelson rebounds from tough Week 1 loss to defeat Newberg
Nelson bounced back from its Week 1 loss at defending 5A champion Wilsonville to defeat Newberg 39-15 as Corbin Crosslin ran for two touchdowns and Avirey Durdahl ran for one score and threw for another.
The Hawks lost 27-26 to the Wildcats after their two-point attempt fell short in the end zone.
“The kids really worked hard this week to fix some of the critical mistakes we made last week,” coach Aaron Hazel said.
Noah Boria caught two touchdown passes for Nelson, and Chaz Katoanga led the defensive effort with six tackles.
Sprague experiencing Year 2 bounce under AJ Robinson
Year 2 for AJ Robinson at Sprague has followed a similar pattern as when he coached at Churchill almost a decade ago.
With the Lancers, he went 5-4 in his first year, then finished 12-1 in his second season, reaching the 5A final before losing to Hermiston.
While the Olympians have a ways to go to be 6A title contenders, their 36-12 victory over North Medford pushed them to 3-0, exceeding their win total during Robinson’s first season at the south Salem school.
“The kids have bought in and are playing well,” Robinson said. “Our defense and special teams played an outstanding game. Multiple players contributed to the victory.”
Among the key contributors were Kenya Johnson, who ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, and quarterback Dukatti Witherspoon (19 of 27 for 144 yards and a touchdown).
Sprague last started a season 3-0 during the COVID-shortened spring 2021 campaign. Its previous 3-0 start in a full season was in 2015.
Lakeridge defense keeps second consecutive opponent out of end zone
Two weeks, two games without allowing a touchdown for the Lakeridge defense, which allowed only a late field goal to Barlow in a 55-3 Week 2 victory.
Last week, Jefferson’s only points came on a safety as the Pacers won 42-2.
Noah Tishendorf had two sacks to lead the effort, but coach Spencer Phillips was quick to praise the entire unit’s performance.
“Our defense is led by a group of kids who want each other to succeed more than themselves,” he said. “It’s really fun to watch and be a part of. They’re great kids. They play hard.”
Ansu Sanoe ran for three first-quarter touchdowns, and Drew Weiler threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns.
La Salle Prep beats another 6A opponent as defense coming up big
Before the season, La Salle Prep coach Dustin Janz worried his team’s return to 5A after winning the 4A Tri-Valley Conference title last year might have been premature as the Falcons rebounded from two lean years during the pandemic.
Through two weeks, the Falcons have defeated two 6A opponents, following a 10-7 win over Lincoln in their opener by downing Westview 34-13.
The Falcons didn’t give up an offensive score to the Cardinals last week, and the only points they gave up to the Wildcats came in the second half after they built a 27-0 lead.
Janz praised the play of senior linebacker Jacob Thayer, last year’s TVC defensive player of the year who had a team-high nine tackles, and two-way standout Mason Mueller broke up three passes and caught five passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Paul Skoro, the TVC offensive player of the year as a junior, went 15 of 22 for 276 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards and a score.
Wilsonville takes ‘strong step in the right direction’ with big win at Summit
Two years ago, Summit and Wilsonville met in the 5A state final at Hillsboro Stadium, with the Storm holding on for a 35-28 victory.
They met again Friday night in Bend, two teams heading in different directions under first-year starting quarterbacks — one representing his team’s present, the other its future.
The present star — Wildcats senior Mark Wiepert — shined again in their 34-7 victory, going 16 of 24 for 370 yards and four touchdowns, including 40- and 75-yard scoring throws to Nick Crowley.
“It feels like a very strong step in the right direction,” Wiepert said. “It’s always hard to take the long bus rides and then perform at your best, but this team showed out.”
Leona Tam and Carter Christianson also caught long touchdown passes from Wiepert, and Riddick Molatore had a team-high seven tackles, including one that denied the Storm a touchdown.
The Storm, led by sophomore quarterback Andrew Guthrie, dropped to 0-3 — albeit against teams that are a combined 8-0. It’s the first time Summit started a season 0-3 since 2019.
Mountain View taking care of business with home win over Mazama
Mason Chambers went 12 of 18 for 167 yards and four touchdowns, with Jordan Best catching three scoring passes and finishing with four receptions for 82 yards as Mountain View improved to 3-0 with a 41-14 victory over Mazama.
Ryder Carpenter rushed for a team-high 104 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars, and Angel Valenzuela added 95 yards on 19 carries.
“We played pretty well tonight,” Mountain View coach Brian Crum said. “A good win for us, but the more important game is the one next week (against Canby) — create some momentum heading into league.”
Cascade hands Scappoose first shutout loss since 2021 in dominant performance
Cascade took advantage of interceptions by Hunter Anundi and Jay Erickson and a blocked punt by Carter Condon and Bryce Kuenzi, scoring touchdowns off each big play en route to a 36-0 victory over Scappoose in a rematch from last year’s 4A quarterfinals.
Anundi’s interception set up Kuenzi’s second score 9:29 before halftime. A minute later, Kuenzi and Condon combined to block a punt that led to another score and a 22-0 halftime lead.
“Those things put us in good field position, and we were able to run the ball fairly well,” said Cougars assistant coach Grant Hedrick.
Kuenzi ran for four touchdowns, and Mathew Hinkle ran for the other score.
Friday’s game marked the first time Scappoose was shut out since a 33-0 loss to West Albany in the first round of the 2021 Class 5A playoffs.
Scappoose senior quarterback Max Nowlin, who threw for 741 yards and seven touchdowns in the team’s first two games, was hampered by an ankle injury suffered in the second quarter.
Henley wins 4A title game rematch as Marist Catholic misses late field goal try
The rematch of last year’s 4A championship game between Henley and Marist Catholic was as good as advertised.
The Hornets escaped Eugene with a 19-16 victory after the Spartans’ 32-yard tying field goal attempt sailed wide right on the final play.
Marist Catholic took a 16-13 lead with 6:02 remaining as Jackson Chastain’s 23-yard interception return to the Henley 12 set up Connor Harvey’s scoring run on the next play.
The Hornets regained the lead with 1:50 left when junior Joseph Janney connected with Connor Shively on a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Banks revives rivalry with Seaside with victory on the Oregon Coast
Until Banks dropped to 3A a couple of years ago, its annual game with Seaside was a must-see Cowapa League matchup.
The teams renewed their rivalry Friday on the Oregon Coast, and Banks came away with a 32-14 victory, beating the Seagulls for the fifth consecutive time in their first meeting since 2021.
“It’s always nice to get a win on the road,” Banks coach Cole Linehan said. “It was fun to play Seaside again, and to go to their place and beat them the way we did made for a fun night. Our guys really responded and played hard.”
Lane Gilbert was 7 of 16 for 142 yards and a touchdown, and Deisel Schoegje rushed for 85 yards and two scores. Jarrett Martin caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 40 yards for another touchdown, and Cristian Medina had five tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.
